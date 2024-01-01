Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL25013717

Match invited Gupta boy, 29, 5'-5", B.Tech, Rs. 25L, MNC Gurgaon, Shimla family. 99911-23892

AGGARWAL

CL25013735

Match for 5'-11"/Feb. 1997, Garg boy Chandigarh (M.Com), own Accounts work. Good income. 99885-65277

AGGARWAL

CL25014580

SM4 Non-Manglik Bansal boy 1994, Canada PR, Residing Brampton, Currently in India, Contact 82888-58828

BRAHMIN

CL25013718

Saraswat Brahmin Punjabi well settle Australian Citizen boy Sept. 1994 born, 6'-2", Family well settled at Melbourne Australia only Brahmin family. Marriage bureau can excuse .Contact on WhatsApp 94170-42390

BRAHMIN

CL25014126

Looking for professionally qualified veg Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin girl working in NCR/willing to reallocate for teetotaler vegetarian B.Tech. boy height 5.7 June 1995 working as Team Lead in MNC at Noida. Father General Manager in PSU. Please WhatsApp details at 85951-68749

BRAHMIN

CL25014281

Wanted suitable match for Brahmin boy, 3rd March 1994, Jalandhar born, 5'-10", B.Tech., MBA, Scale- 1 Officer in Nationalized Bank. Seeks Government employee girl preferred. Contact 90414-56640

BRAHMIN

CL25014330

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin 1988 born, 5'-11", issueless innocent divorced, Senior Manager in IT, Package 48 LPA. Divorced, unmarried welcome. Contact 98142-29262

BRAHMIN

CL25014526

Seeking beautiful, Homely, Educated girl for Punjabi Brahmin fair Handsome Pure vegetarian 5'-7'', 1993, Finance Manager in reputed Company, 8 LPA. Preference Yamunanagar, Ambala, Chandigarh. Contact 95928-57751

BRAHMIN

CL25014907

Well Settled Melbourne based Punjabi family seeking a pure vegetarian, non-smoker, non-drinker, and well-educated Brahmin bride (preferably 1996-99 born) for our handsome, Australian born and brought-up son, November 1994, 5'-9". B.Tech. Civil Engineering and B.Com. Double Degree. Working as Civil Engineer with MNC. Strictly No agencies. Contact +61419728384

BRAHMIN

CL25015023

Match for Non-Manglik, vegetarian, Himachali Saraswat Brahmin Boy 5’-7”, 15.05.1994, Chandigarh, Assistant Manager (Automation Technology) in reputed MNC. 98152-63970

BRAHMIN

CL25015206

SM4 Saraswat Brahmin boy, 24.4.96, 12:06 am, Chandigarh, 5'-11", B.Tech, MBA, working in MNC, good package. Seeks fair, beautiful working girl. Parents Govt. employees. Contact: 98766-34258

BRAHMIN

CL25015374

Match for Hindu Brahmin (manglik) teetotaler, vegetarian boy, June 95 born, 6', working in Big 4. Mobile: 98724-39943

DIVORCEE

CL25014125

Hindu Arora handsome issueless divorcee, manglik boy, vegetarian, teetotaler 16/06/1982, 1:15 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-5", B.Tech, Engineer in France, good package. Whatsapp: 9988098786

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL25012059

Aggarwal boy 5'-5", 1996, MBBS, MD Radiodiagnosis. 94172-81000

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL25014445

Suitable match for Rajput handsome boy, 22.01.1994, 12:01 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-4", MBBS, MS (Ophthalmology). Preferred medico match. Contact: 9815131515

JAT SIKH

CL25011615

Jat Sikh USA born citizen very handsome, 6'-2", 27 yrs, Doctor seeks very beautiful, tall Jat Sikh girl, BDS/ MBBS/ M.Sc. Nursing family oriented and from loving, respectable, wealthy family. He is well versed in both US/Punjabi culture. We are settled in USA from long time, well connected in Punjab. Respond biodata/Pic to: jatsikhusa47@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL25012688

Brar family looking for a beautiful, cultured, family oriented, professionally qualified, Jat Sikh girl (currently in Australia preferred) for handsome Jat Sikh Australian citizen boy, Oct 1994 born/ 5'-8", Master of Engineering (Mechatroincs & Robotics). Working as Project Engineer. Family well settled in Melbourne belong Sri Ganga Nagar. Contact +61460356004. Marriage bureau excuse

JAT SIKH

CL25014547

Wanted tall beautiful PQM for Jatt Sikh Kang boy 1993, handsome, 6'-4", teetotaller Canadian citizen. Masters in Physiotherapy, running his own well established Physiotherapy practice in Edmonton. Parents practicing Dentists in Canada. Contact on WhatsApp at +1 (780) 966-0498, bawakang@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL25015171

Jat Sikh Canada PR Sept. 94, 5 ft. 9 in., M.Tech. from USA, B.Tech. from IIT (Computer Science) working as Senior Software Engineer in Vancouver seeking Doctor/ Engineer/ veterinarian girl with Masters Degree from reputed University. From USA/ Canada/ India. Father Class- 1 Officer (retd.) mother Govt. Teacher. 98720-70783

JAT SIKH

CL25015471

Professionally qualified beautiful match for tall handsome Jat Sikh boy, Age 36, height 5'-11", Advocate practising in High Court. Well settled educated family based in Mohali, having rural and urban property, father retired Army officer. WhatsApp: 94172-07081, 99880-14776

JAT SIKH

CL25014003

Match for Jatt Sikh, 1987/ 5'-10", USA citizen, Turbaned, Engineer, legally divorced after short marriage (issue). Engineer Federal job at California. Seeking family oriented well educated Jatt Sikh vegetarian girl, located in USA or Canada. Please contact khalsa5756@gmail.com or 001- 9167086291 (WhatsApp)

JAT SIKH

CL25014254

Suitable match for Jat Sikh cutsurd 91 born, 6'-4", B.Tech. LL.B. and IVY college Post Graduate working Bay Area USA on F1 Visa. Affluent educated Chandigarh family. California preferred. WhatsApp 94780-03099

JAT SIKH

CL25014834

Seeking educated, homely match from status family for handsome Jat Sikh clean shaven, teetotaller boy, Convent educated, widely travelled abroad, 1978, 5’-11”, M.Sc (IT), self employed. Own rural and urban properties. Father Ex-Army officer and Ex- Civil Services officer. Mother house wife. Contact: 98789-84280

JAT SIKH

CL25014836

Canadian PR/ USA Citizen beautiful match for Jat Sikh pure vegetarian, 1997/5'-10", B.Sc., Canada work permit. 10 Acre Agriculture land. Family residing Patiala. No dowry. 95010-13042

JAT SIKH

CL25015053

Wanted: A beautiful, tall, family-oriented and well-educated Jatt Sikh girl for our handsome Jatt Sikh Sandhu boy from Mohali. Born: 1997/ Height: 6’-2”. Profession: Software Engineer at Amazon, USA. Preference: USA citizen or Green Card holder. For more details, please contact via WhatsApp: +91-98726-47133

JAT SIKH

CL25015080

Canadian citizen Jatt Sikh boy, 1994/ 5’-8”, completed Engineering Degree from a Canadian University, currently working in IT (Vancouver). Seeking educated girl from Canada or USA. WhatsApp 98143-33216

JAT SIKH

CL25015252

Well educated stunningly beautiful girl 23-26 years for fair handsome Jatt Sikh, Non turbaned boy 28 years, 5'-11", B.Tech (Computer) Thappar university, Patiala. Sr. Software engineer MNC (Hyderabad), 55 lakh annually. Girl main consideration, Upper caste acceptable. Financially sound family. Contact 98788-91433

JAT SIKH

CL25015398

Suitable match for British Citizen Jat Sikh handsome boy 1999/ 6'-00". Qualifications: BEng & MEng in Civil Engineering. Currently working as Project Manager/ Civil Engineer. All family settled in UK. Wanted equally qualified British citizen girl. Contact: 0044-7424-627-990 WhatsApp

KHATRI

CL25009212

Nov. 23, 1991/ 5'-7", divorcee Sunam Manager, seeks educated girl. No dowry. 98882-68737

KHATRI

CL25014775

Beautiful, slim, qualified, working/ non-working match age below 35 years for Handsome, slim boy 1985/ 5'-10", B.Tech MBA working Pune, 70 Lac. WhatsApp 95179-86017

KHATRI/ARORA

CL25014015

Suitable match for handsome Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-7", BE Civil, 1996 born, Pb. Govt. job at Asr. 98726-98080

MBA/PROFESSIONAL

CL25014053

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin AI Engineer boy, December 1996, 5'-8", Non-Manglik, Ludhiana based well educated family, boy presently working at Bangalore, Package 30 Lakh PA. Upper caste welcome. Contact 78128-00001

MISC.

CL25014243

Choudhary Girth Himachali boy 32, 5'-6", Diploma Hotel Management, working Chandigarh. Own house Chandigarh. 86290-05549

NRI

CL25012841

Jatt Sikh family, well-settled in Australia with Melbourne- based business, urban development, farming properties, strong political ties in Punjab. Boy 29 years, 5'-11", haircut, former Australian National athlete & champion, non-drinker, B.Comm Accounting and Finance. Seeking tall, educated, family-oriented girl. Please WhatsApp biodata/photos to +61433698455. No marriage bureau

NRI

CL25013811

Fair, 5'-9", Khatri Hindu boy, PR in Canada Non-smoker/non-drinkr, own apartment, good job. WhatsApp text only @78371-25624

NRI

CL24117864

Suitable match for vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin boy 34, 5'-8", USA Citizen Working in health field. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact WhatsApp +1 860 682 2527

NRI

CL25014085

NRI CANADIAN PR ARORA SIKH BOY. DOB NOV 1993 6 AM HIGHT 5.7 B COM POST GRADUATE IN FINANCE AND WEALTH MANAGMENT . ELDER BROTHER WELL SETTELD IN USA OWN HOUSE IN BRAPTAN NEED PR QUALIFIED GIRL WHTASPP NO 9815891000 MOTHER KNDLY SHARE GIRL FRESH PIC AND BIO DATA. + 14379931884 KARNJOT SINGH (BROOM)

NRI

CL25014097

Well educated match for Hindu Khatri Canadian citizen boy Aug. 1999/ 5'-9", own business & residence. 97815-15383

NRI

CL25014118

Babbar,Maid Rajput 3.6.95, 7:20AM, 5'-6", Amritsar. M.Tech (Planning) working PR Canada (Brampton) 84277 56356

NRI

CL25014391

Professionally qualified match for Sikh Khatri 39 years/5'-10", never married Software Engineer cleanshaven boy, Canadian Citizen. Bureau excuse. 095010-44899

NRI

CL25015033

Canadian PR boy, 9.12.1997, 5'-6", Franchise owner Pizza Pizza, Kingston Ontario. 94630-37302

NRI

CL25015111

Canadian citizen Saini cleanshave Punjabi handsome, very fair, 1990 born, 5'-11", B.Tech., MBA, FMS, Non-Manglik, non-drinker, non-smoker. Senior Analyst Canada Bank, CAD 90, 000. Upper caste no bar. 94178-62453. Bureau excuse

RAJPUT

CL25014913

Seeking beautiful, tall, well educated match for Rana Rajput, 5’-8”, DOB: 24.06.1992, 11:20 am, Jalandhar, non manglik, vegetarian B.Tech CSE boy, working as Sr. Software developer in MNC Nvedia having 40 Lac package. Well settled in Mohali. Sharma families also invited. Contact: 94170-14763

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL25013879

Well established business class Ramgarhia Sikh family seeks a suitable match from a decent family for their son ,March 1998 born, 5?8?, B.Tech Mechanical from PEC Chd.,Channey/Sains,Ludhiana. Contact 7347635227

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL25005441

Match for Dhiman Boy Age 28 Height 5'-7" ,MSc IT, Working as Senior Software Engineer in MNC, Handsome package, Tricity Preferred. Contact whatsapp 9780523784 & 9780721599

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL25015000

Chandigarh based Ramgarhia Sikh boy clean shaved 1996/ 6'-1", now citizen of Canada, doing Govt. job (Canada). Seeks qualified Ramgarhia girl, prefer citizen, PR or work visa holder girl. M. 99150-01496. darshansingh1496@gmail.com

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL25015261

Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia 6'/ 1986, MBA, Admin Officer in Private Company. 94177-90635

SAINI

CL25014853

Well settled business Saini Sikh family residing one kanal house Chandigarh and business located at Mohali (turnover exceeding 22 Cr), seeks alliance for their turbaned son, 5'-9", 1994, Bachelor in Commerce, CA-Inter. 98156-10617

SAINI

CL25015458

Match for Saini Sikh, non-turbaned boy, B.Tech. (CS), 1994 born, 6'. Working in Sweden as Software Developer. Upper caste no bar. 94641-22306, 94174-41447

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL25013956

Match for handsome Ravidasia Adharmi boy 1994, 5'-11". B.Tech (Civil Engineering) & Business Management Program in Canada. Currently on work permit Canada. Family settled in Chandigarh. Whatsapp only. Contact: 94174-15359, 78374-47736

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL25014559

Match for Ravidasia boy 6-1993, height 5'-8", B.Tech., (clerk), wants Govt job. girl (Bathinda). 85120-51592

SIKH

CL25015025

Well educated beautiful match required for 34y handsome, 5’-8”, turbaned, Mazbi Sikh boy, BDS, PG Diploma, Canadian citizen, Government job, earning handsomely. Family well-settled in Canada. Caste no bar. WhatsApp Call (preferable): +91-98880-21947, Phone Call: +91-94780-79450

SIKH

CL25014020

Suitable educated match for Sep. 1989 born, 6 ft, slim, smart divorcee Parjapat boy, Commercial Pilot. Mother, father retired from Govt service. Caste no bar. Phone: 7508018870, 9814258461

SIKH

CL25014160

Suitable match for Sikh boy, 27.4.95, 5'-9", B.Com., MBA (IBM) working in MNC- Mohali, well settled Ludhiana based family. 76965-90800

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL25014132

Suitable match for B.Tech Sikh boy 6'-1", Nov 90, working as Engineer in Bangeluru, pkg around 45 lakh. 97241-88585

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL25014767

Seeking a well-educated Arora/Khatri Sikh girl, preferably a working professional, for a well-educated and kind-hearted Sikh boy, 29 years, 169 cm, Officer in the Merchant Navy. Non-smoker, non-drinker, from a well-respected family in Mohali. Call at: 9417151195

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL25014859

Match for London based Sikh Arora Kesadhari, handsome, 49, 5’-7’’, divorced, no child, UK citizen, BA (Account Finance) London, own family house. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp +447866622782

SIKH LOBANA

CL25014522

Match for B.Tech. Sikh Lubana boy, 33/5'-7", working with IT MNC as a Manager in Gurgaon. Seeks beautiful bride, working in Corporate/ Private Banking sector. Saini/ Ramgarhia/ Khari Sikh and Arora Sikh also considered. 78915-05401, 79761-26881

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL25015550

Seeking match for Gursikh vegetarian Tonk Kashtriya (Chimba) boy, 27, 5’-4”, B.Com, Own business, handsome income. Contact: 70033-85249, 98300-86474