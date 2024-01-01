Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL25018860

SM4 Garg beautiful slim girl, 14.02.1994, LLB, LLM, 5'-8", Corporate Lawyer in Tier 1, Law firm Noida, Package 50 Lac +. 9464033444

ARORA

CL25020479

Arora Hindu girl, December 1997 born, 5’-7”, B.Tech., working in MNC, preferred Tricity, 86998-21131, 98150-30767

ARORA

CL25020903

Qualified, teetotaler match for girl, Dec. 1988, 5’-5”, Software Engineer, package 1 Cr+ INR. Marriage bureau excuse, WhatsApp/ Call 94633-17467, 94631-22822

BRAHMIN

CL25019997

Suitable match for Sarsawat Brahmin vegetarian girl, BAMS MD, working as Ass. Professor in Ayurvedic College in Punjab, 5'-3", 1997, Nangal Dam. Contact: 9877646889

BRAHMIN

CL25020668

Brahmin beautiful girl Age 34, Height 5'-2'', Education BEMS, Working in MNC (USA), Family Background: Mother and Father retired from Bank (living in India. Seeks Brahmin, Vegetarian boy, working in USA. Contact no. 94183-20081, 97699-36362

CHRISTIAN

CL25019377

Suitable match for Protestant Christian girl, B.Sc. (Nursing), 5'-3", 30 yrs, working at Canada. Only Canada PR boy required. Mob: 8699242526

DEFENCE

CL25020798

Match for beautiful Himachali Rajput girl serving Army Captain, MNS, 5'-5", 27.04.98, 4:40 am, Chandigarh. Pref. Army/ Navy. Contact: 98721-26365, 70188-26495

DIVORCEE

CL25020702

Jatt Sikh, slim, charming, landlord lady, Surgeon, seeks professional alliance, 5'-3", 1981, issueless, divorcee. 83609-00378

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL25019055

Wanted suitable DM/Mch/IAS match for Hindu Arora girl, 1997 born, 5'-5", doing MD (Radiology) 2nd year from reputed family. Whatsapp: 9815952952

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL25019345

Seeking Doctor/IItian status match for slim, extremely beautiful Khatri Arora Doctor girl, August 1996, 5’-6”, pursuing MD-Govt. Medical College. Match from tricity or planning to relocate in tricity preferred. Younger brother and mother Doctor. Father Director Health Services (Punjab Govt.). Please Whatsapp only: 62841-77883

JAT SIKH

CL25013962

Jat Sikh girl USA born, MD, 31 years, 5'-8", very beautiful, athletic, seeks USA/ Canada born Jat Sikh- MD, DDS, tall, handsome, highly educated Businessman. She is well versed in both cultures. Family well settled in SF Bay Area/ CA for long time. Message only WhatsApp: 209-604-8398

JAT SIKH

CL25013456

Jatt Sikh girl 1992 born, 5'-7", working as MRI Tech in Vancouver, Canada. WhatsApp or call: 60437-59023

JAT SIKH

CL25019259

Match for slim, beautiful Canada PR Jat Sikh girl, 1989 born, 5’-6”, MCA. Husband passed away after short time of marriage. Preferred Canada. Contact: 98766-54349

JAT SIKH

CL25020649

Needs Canadian vegetarian Jat Sikh boy for 1991/ 5'-4", MA English, PR girl. Innocent divorced Canadian PR Jat Sikh girl. 99882-03966

KAMBOJ

CL25018836

Kamboj issuless divorce girl 1995, 5'-3", M.Sc. Zoology, PR Canada. 90562-38755

KHATRI

CL25019789

Match for Punjabi Doctor girl 5’-7”, Dec. 1994, MBBS doing MD employee Haryana Govt. Gurugram. Required Doctor/ IAS/ Industrialist. Contact 99713-27172

KHATRI

CL25019870

Non-manglik, Hindu Khatri girl, 5'-6", Rajpura born 16.01.2001, 5:51 a.m., B.Com. (Hons), MBA (Finance), working in MNC Chandigarh. 94645-39410

KHATRI

CL25019917

Unmarried servicing match 1984, slim, fair, beautiful, 5'-2", MBA girl, good, educated family background. 9872850443

MISC

CL25019764

Seeking Professionally Qualified and well-settled match for Beautiful Hindu Parjapat girl, 24 yrs, 5’-6”, Fair complexion, B.Tech. (CSE), Working in reputed MNC Rs. 24 LPA package. Father is Gazetted Officer, Mother is teacher & family devoted to Radhasoami Dera Beas. Send biodata and photos on WhatsApp: +91 96464-12376

MISC

CL25020519

Himachali Chaudhary Girth girl, 5'-4", 30.10.1990, 4:30 pm, Ropar, Ph.D (Bio-Tech.) Working Assistant Professor in reputed college, Chandigarh. 94176-03950

MISC

CL25020629

Match for Hindu (Nai) Non-Professional girl. CA/ 5'-6"/ 1995. Deputy Manager in Central PSU in Delhi. Transferable job. Father retired Class-I officer. Mother Lecturer. 98773-53053, 94654-44796

NRI

CL25013810

Divorced Sikh girl 86 born, 5'-7", Registered Nurse in Canada. WhatsApp: +1778-697-6363

NRI

CL25018584

Punjabi Hindu beautiful Khatri girl, 1999, 5'-5", Canadian PR, Computer Science graduate in B.C., working at Logistics company. Mob: 98880-67999. oberoiaditya586@gmail.com

NRI

CL25018598

SMF Khatri girl, 35, 5'-1", vegetarian, M.Tech. Civil from NUS, Australian PR, settled in Sydney. Preferred equally qualified person with Australian PR/Citizenship. Whatsapp: 9876698967

NRI

CL25018673

Only US working Indian match for vegetarian fair Khatri girl 32/ 5’-4”, B.Tech, MS (USA). Working USA on work visa. WhatsApp only 94661-45500

NRI

CL25019876

Suitable match working in England for Gupta girl, 1995, 5'-2", Food Scientist England. 76528-44434, 94171-82615

NRI

CL25020232

Kamboj girl 30, 5'-9", B.Tech, Master diplomas from Canada. Banker. Preferred Canada settled boy. 98720-27275

NRI

CL25020349

Well settled match for Australian citizen, tall, beautiful, educated, Brahmin divorcee girl, 38. Whatsapp: 8837661278

RAJPUT

CL25020478

QSM for beautiful Rajput girl 5'-3", February 1992, MCA. Working in IT, Ontario Canada. Similar profile, upper caste, non-smokers, teetotaler preferred. Contact with profile and latest pictures. WhatsApp +9198149-68806

RAJPUT

CL25019018

Well settled Thakur Rajput boy professionally qualified vegetarian, teetotaller, same age, working match for Thakur Rajput girl June 1999, Chd. born, 5'-3", Non Manglik, M.Tech NIT working MNC Bangalore Software Engineer. Chandigarh family preferred. WA 79733-25454

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL25018449

Ramgariah Sikh girl, Feb'92, 5'2" PhD (physics), currently pursuing Postdoc, looking for well educated & settle boy.9872663139

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL25019173

Match for Sikh Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 1999 born, 5'-3", MBA, Ludhiana, Asstt. Professor in a College. Canadian citizen preferred. Please send particulars by WhatsApp on: 98761-18918, 98724-69440

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL25020549

Chandigarh based Hindu Dhiman family looking suitable match for their Canadian PR daughter, 92 born, 5'-2", convent educated, B.Tech., Post Graduate from Canada. Working in reputed IT company. Boy based in Toronto having PR need only apply. Call or WhatsApp details at 98158-03047

SIKH

CL25018965

Sikh parents invite matrimonial alliance for US citizen, high School Graduate, beautiful girl 33 years, 5'-2", family well established & settled in California. Boy should be US based. WhatsApp biodata and photo at +1(279)333-4711

SIKH KHATRI

CL25018758

Bawa Sikh Khatri girl, 1998, 5'-1", MBA (Finance), Ludhiana based, employed MNC Gurgaon. 9779077210