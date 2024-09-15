- States
PROPERTY FOR SALE-PROPERTY FOR SALE
07.06.2025 CL25020912-PROPERTY FOR SALE-PROPERTY FOR SALE
House for sale at Amritsar, Punjab new house of 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, large kitchen and family rooms, Lot 240 sq. yds, Location is off Ram Tirath Road near ESSMA Estate, Golden Temple @ 7 km and SGRDJ International Airport @ 12 km. Excellent finishes. Must see, good deal. Call Aman 82890-57602 or Kuldip Singh 95999-21242.
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.
The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.
The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).
