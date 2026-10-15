Streets and markets in Punjab wore a deserted look on Thursday as shops and private schools in several districts remained shut in view of a 'bandh' called over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

Protesters also blocked several roads in response to the bandh call, prompting the authorities to divert traffic through alternative routes.

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Jhota's family had given the 'Punjab Bandh' call with support from the Congress, Akali Dal, BJP and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmer unions, and state government employee bodies.

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In response to the bandh call, shops and markets remained shut at several places on Thursday, including Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Barnala, Moga, Patiala and Mansa. However, emergency services remained operational.

Some toll plazas, including in Ludhiana and Patiala, did not charge any fee from the commuters in support of the bandh call.

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Many private schools in Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Moga and Mansa declared a holiday in view of the shutdown, which received backing from various farmer groups.

In Amritsar, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged a demonstration against the Aam Aadmi Party government. Led by Sarwan Singh Pandher, the protesters accused the Bhagwant Mann government of failing to check the drug menace, as they burnt an effigy of the chief minister at the Golden Gate. Pandher demanded that Mann and Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav resign on moral grounds.

In Hoshiarpur, the markets wore a deserted look while hospitals, chemist shops and other emergency services continued to function as part of essential services. Almost all private schools remained closed, while the Rayat Bahra University was also shut for the day. — with PTI

Youth caught selling banned capsules during Punjab bandh, paraded through Faridkot streets before being handed to police https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/bathinda/youth-caught-selling-banned-capsules-during-punjab-bandh-paraded-through-faridkot-streets-before-being-handed-to-police/

Youth dies of electrocution during protest in Ludhiana Ludhiana: During the Punjab bandh protest at Jamalpur, Chandigarh Road, here, one Manpreet Singh alias Jashan, 22, died of electrocution while removing a banner. He was holding an iron rod which accidentally came in contact with the overhead high-tension wires, resulting in his death. Police are investigating the matter. TNS

Punjab bandh evokes a mixed response in Ludhiana district Ludhiana: The Punjab bandh evoked a mixed response in urban and rural areas. While in Ludhiana, Malerkotla and Khanna, not a major impact was witnessed as most shops, offices and factories remained open. But by noon, many shopkeepers in city areas had pulled down the shutters. All private schools were shut. In rural areas like Dehlon, Jagraon, Raikot, Gill, Dakha and Jodhan, there was complete bandh. The Nihangs and villagers, including farmers, sat on roads near Jaghera bridge on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road. Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Singh Ayali was put under house arrest. Ayali said he was not allowed to leave home, but in his area, villagers observed a complete bandh. TNS

Posters of Bhagwant Mann taken down in Ludhiana Ludhiana: To protest against the killing of Parvinder Jhota, a man, claiming to be an active member of Waris Punjab De, took down posters of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Jalandhar bypass and Ladhowal here on Thursday. Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Talwandi Kalan, alleged that the CM had failed to curb the drug menace. TNS

Markets closed in Phagwara, protests held at 3 locations Phagwara: The Punjab bandh call evoked a mixed response in Phagwara on Thursday, with markets largely remaining closed while road traffic continued to ply normally. As of 11 am, no road or railway blockade had been reported. Public transport services were affected by 70-80 per cent, while around 70-80 per cent of private schools remained closed. Government schools, however, were open. Around 90 per cent of shops and commercial establishments remained closed, while hospitals, medical facilities and emergency services continued to function. Meanwhile, protests were reported at three locations in the town. Congress workers, led by Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, assembled at BR Ambedkar Park in Hargobind Nagar and began a sit-in protest against the incident. OC

AAP’s anti-drug posters pulled down in Faridkot Faridkot: Public anger swept across the region on Thursday over the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, with various social organisations and youth groups hitting the streets to express their outrage. Agitating citizens and youth protesting the deteriorating law and order situation tore down government publicity hoardings and posters featuring AAP leaders in parts of the region, even as widespread support poured in for a Punjab bandh. Markets, commercial establishments, and several private educational institutions stayed shut in response to the shutdown call. TNS

Nihangs try to stage protest outside Bathinda bus stand Bathinda: Some Nihangs tried to stage a protest outside the Bathinda bus stand but were rounded up by the police. Meanwhile, some banks in Bathinda also did not work. TNS

Protesters block Gill Chowk in Ludhiana

Markets, private schools shut at many places Chandigarh: Markets at many places remained shut, and private schools in several districts were closed in Punjab on Thursday in view of a bandh call. Following the bandh call, markets remained shut at several places, including Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur and Mansa. However, emergency services remained operational. Many private schools in Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Moga and Mansa declared a holiday in view of the shutdown call. Various farmer groups have extended support to the bandh. PTI

Markets remain closed in Amritsar

Markets closed in Jalandhar

Police try to detain protesters Bathinda: At Rampura Phul Chowk, the police tried to detain some protesters who were trying to block the highway at Maur Chowk. The protesters said they would gather at the Mandi Kalan grain market and then move together to block the road again. TNS