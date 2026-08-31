ABVP candidate Ankit Bidhan has won the top post (president) of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council by a margin of more than 500 votes.

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Bidhan hails from Jind and is a research scholar at the university.

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The official announcement is expected soon.

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This marks the first time in the history of Panjab University that ABVP has won the top post in the students’ council election for two consecutive terms.

This year, there was a four-way contest for the post of president. Election was also held for the posts of vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and department representatives (DRs).

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A total of 16 candidates contested the election, including four for the president’s post. The contest for the top post was between Gurman Singh Sidhu of the Congress’ student wing, NSUI; Aadil Bir Singh of the AAP-backed ASAP; Ankit Bidhan of the BJP-backed ABVP; and Darshpreet Singh of Sath.

Abhiraj Singh won the president’s post at GGDSD College, Sector 32, while Parminder Singh won the president’s post at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46.

Polling began at 9.30 am amid heavy deployment of police force and continued till 11.30 am. Counting of votes started at noon.

ABVP candidate Ankit Bidhan wins top post of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) election ABVP candidate Ankit Bidhan has won the top post of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) by a margin of more than 500 votes. The official announcement is expected soon. Bidhan hails from Jind and is a research scholar at the university. This marks the first time in the history of Panjab University (PU) that ABVP has won the top post in the students’ council election for two consecutive terms.

Students violate traffic rules after poll results Students climb onto cars in violation of traffic rules after the election results were declared at SD College in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Abhiraj Singh wins president’s post at SD College, Parminder Singh at PGGC-46 Parminder Singh with his supporters after winning the president’s post at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, Chandigarh, on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky