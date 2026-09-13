BRICS Summit: PM Modi warns against weaponisation of technology, critical minerals

As rising geopolitical tensions adversely impact ordinary people globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that BRICS must rise through cooperation and inclusive growth to meet these challenges and blossom for the sake of humanity.

In an address at the concluding session of the two-day, India-hosted BRICS summit, the prime minister also flagged serious concerns over the “weaponisation of technology and critical minerals” warning that it could hinder shared progress and prosperity.

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Modi added that developing nations in the Global South increasingly trust BRICS because their voices are heard, their experiences are valued, and solutions are created in partnership with them rather than imposed on them.

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The annual summit of BRICS—a grouping of 11 major emerging economies representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population and 40 per cent of global GDP—concluded with key outcomes across logistics supply chains, start-ups, and infectious disease control.

“We may be rooted in different realities, but together, we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity. May our diversity be our identity, our cooperation our inspiration, and our progress serve all of humanity,” Modi said in presence of top leaders of the grouping, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. — with Agencies

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Tells you of BRICS summit's success: BJP on Opposition's criticism over dinner menu The BJP on Sunday slammed the Congress over criticism of the all-vegetarian food served at the BRICS summit gala dinner, saying the opposition party is "sulking" as India has emerged as a global consensus builder and is taking the mentality of a "naraz fufa" to the international stage. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's criticism, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "When the opposition has nothing except the food menu to criticise about the summit, it tells you how successful BRICS has been." "Congress is sulking to see India emerge as a global consensus builder," he wrote on X.

BJP now imposing its 'deeply problematic' dietary preferences on foreign dignitaries: Congress on BRICS dinner https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/80-indians-non-vegetarian-rahul-gandhi-a-day-after-all-vegetarian-brics-summit-gala-dinner/

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his visit to New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. India and Kazakhstan enjoy strong ties, which hail back to February 1992, when India became one of the first countries to recognise the independence of Kazakhstan. PM Narendra Modi visited Kazakhstan in July 2015 and June 2017 for the SCO summit when India was admitted as a full member of the SCO.

Unilateral sanctions directly impacting global food security and people's welfare: Iran President Pezeshkian BRICS must expand trade in national currencies and work towards an inclusive global economic framework as excessive dependence on existing financial and trade systems has made emerging economies vulnerable to political shocks, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday. In an address at the BRICS summit, Pezeshkian, taking a swipe at Western powers, was also critical of "unilateral sanctions", saying they are directly impacting global food security and people's welfare. The Iranian leader's remarks came weeks after the US imposed new economic sanctions on Iran, tightening the squeeze on Tehran's finances amid ongoing military hostilities between the two sides.

World without rules is like crossroads without traffic lights: Xi at BRICS Summit https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/xi-pushes-greater-brics-economic-ties-to-give-bloc-larger-global-role/

BRICS chairship passes to China as PM Modi extends best wishes; calls for 'concrete results' in grouping's third decade Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to China, which will host the grouping's next summit in 2027, as he said that the world now expects 'concrete results' from BRICS as it enters its third decade. Addressing the open session on Day 2 of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "BRICS is poised to enter its third decade. The world now expects concrete results from us, not just ideas and commitments. I am confident that through our collective efforts, we will certainly live up to these expectations." The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to China as the next host of BRICS and commended the leaders and their teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success.

Oman hails India's BRICS consensus-building, says it is 'nothing new' for New Delhi Oman on Sunday praised India for successfully steering the BRICS grouping towards a joint declaration, saying New Delhi has consistently demonstrated its ability to bring multiple countries together and build consensus on key issues. Speaking to ANI, Oman Ambassador to India Issa Alshibani said such consensus-building was 'nothing new' for India, while acknowledging that there had been pessimism over whether the grouping would reach a declaration. "There was a pessimistic view about reaching a declaration. But India has been really successful in reaching out to a declaration. This is nothing new to India," Alshibani said.

Russian President Putin departs from New Delhi after attending 18th BRICS Summit Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday departed from New Delhi after attending the two-day BRICS Summit under India's chairship. During the Summit, Putin attended the two BRICS Sessions and witnessed the Bharat Innovates exhibition at Bharat Mandapam. He also addressed the Leaders' Session of the BRICS Business Forum in the national capital, where he lashed out at Western nations for turning trade and diplomatic pressure into state-level interference.

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Egypt President El-Sisi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during his visit to New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit under Indiaâ€™s chairship. India and Egypt enjoy strong bilateral ties, which date back to diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level established on August 18, 1947. ANI

'We got the chair but our mouth was shut': Mehbooba Mufti says PM Modi chose words 'cautiously' Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi missed an opportunity at the BRICS summit to reiterate India's historic role as a champion of global human rights. "The way our prime minister, as the chair of BRICS and as a host, should have spoken, the intensity with which he should have spoken, I feel he shied away. He chose his words very very cautiously," she told reporters here. PTI

Calibrated capitulation: Congress slams PM Modi after his meeting with Xi Now that his bilateral summit with President Xi Jinping is over, here are four questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to which India continues to seek answers.

Why has he weakened our position on border transgressions and China’s role in Operation Sindoor while allowing… pic.twitter.com/JhtZ0amkJT — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 13, 2026

Sitharaman meets Iranian Finance Minister Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman met H. E. Dr. Seyed Ali Madanizadeh, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in New Delhi, today.



The Union Finance Minister thanked Iran for their active participation in the… pic.twitter.com/o9gZ9SFIqV — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) September 13, 2026

Rahul, Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim meet over breakfast LoP Shri @RahulGandhi, along with Congress General Secretary Smt. @priyankagandhi ji, met H.E. Dato’ Seri @anwaribrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, for a breakfast meeting in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/PltsWmXKkF — Congress (@INCIndia) September 13, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping departs from New Delhi New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday departed from New Delhi after participating in the two-day BRICS Summit chaired by India. Xi Jinping attended the BRICS Session spanned two days, at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese President also held a bilateral meeting, strengthening the bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries. During the meeting, Xi Jinping said China and India should view their bilateral ties from a strategic perspective, keeping in mind the long-term development of relations. ANI

China's Xi calls for further co-operation between 'greater BRICS' Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday "greater BRICS" nations should futher co-operate, maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains, and cultivate an integrated market. 'Greater BRICS' can also play a role in building innovation incubators, upgrade traditional industries, developing emerging industries, and plan for future industries, he added in a speech at the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi.

BRICS network on digital agriculture will create new opportunities for farmers: PM Modi The Prime Minister said that BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture will create new opportunities for farmers. "Through this initiative, AI, geospatial technology, and digital public infrastructure will be aligned with the actual needs of farmers," PM Modi said.

BRICS logistic supply chain cooperation framework will help make our supply chains more reliable, resilient: PM Modi Addressing the open session on the second day of the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam here, PM Modi also said that the BRICS Logistic Supply Chain Cooperation Framework will help make "our supply chains more reliable and resilient".

For disaster management, early warning data integration guidelines were formulated: PM Modi at BRICS Summit "The world is witnessing increasing tensions and they having a significant negative impact on the lives of ordinary people. Pandemics, climate disasters, and supply chain disruptions have demonstrated that in today's interconnected world, no crisis remains confined to a single region," Modi said. "Therefore, we have placed special emphasis on enhancing resilience within the BRICS group. It is equally essential to identify challenges in a timely manner, remain prepared for them and take immediate action," he said. "With this approach, a consensus has been reached on a BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for the prevention of and response to infectious diseases," he said. Modi said guidelines for an early warning data integration mechanism have also been formulated.

Rising tensions in the world having a significant negative impact on lives of ordinary people: PM Modi PM Modi said that increasing geopolitical tensions are adversely impacting ordinary lives globally, emphasising that BRICS must unite to address these challenges and drive inclusive growth, particularly across the Global South.

Weaponisation of critical minerals can create hurdles for common growth: PM Modi Addressing BRICS leaders, PM Modi said, "The weaponisation of technology and critical minerals could hinder our shared progress; therefore, we have emphasised inclusivity in the adoption of technology."

As BRICS chair, India focused on four pillars: resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's Presidency of BRICS has focused on pillars of resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability and with support of members, the shared vision has been transformed "into a win-win collaboration".

'We underlined need for enhancing resilience among BRICS nations': PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a BRICS session on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism” during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Addressing BRICS leaders, PM Modi said, "We underlined need for enhancing resilience among BRICS nations." "Weaponisation of critical minerals can create hurdles for common growth," PM Modi added.

PM Modi welcomes world leaders at Bharat Mandapam New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, under chairship of India, ahead of the open session titled 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth'. Prime Minister Modi welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung, President of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo with a warm handshake. ANI