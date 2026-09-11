BRICS Summit 2026: Modi-Putin talks conclude

New Delhi is set to host the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13, with several world leaders and senior delegations arriving in the national capital from late Thursday evening through early Friday morning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day visit to India. He is scheduled to participate in the BRICS Summit and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways to expand bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday stressed the BRICS grouping was not against anyone and Moscow was open to working with the whole world as he agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties with India and slammed the economic restrictions imposed by the West on his country.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the safety of Indian seafarers in the Black Sea during bilateral talks with Putin and reiterated India’s readiness to support any peace initiative to end the Ukraine conflict. The meeting took place hours after Putin landed in New Delhi on a three-day visit to participate in the high-stakes BRICS summit. After the talks, Modi and Putin travelled in the same car.

Addressing a gathering of BRICS business leaders ahead of the summit, Putin said Russia was ready to work with partners on infrastructure and logistics projects, including the Arctic Transport Corridor and North-South Transport Corridor, as well as cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence, unmanned transport, finance, tourism and industry.

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Moreover, Modi on Friday pressed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to resolve the West Asia conflict through dialogue and diplomacy while highlighting the vital need for safe navigation and safety of seafarers.

Meeting for the second time in under two weeks, the two leaders discussed India-Iran relations, with the overall situation in West Asia taking centre stage.

The talks took place hours after the Iranian leader arrived in the national capital to attend the BRICS summit. This is Pezeshkian’s first visit to India as the president.

His visit assumes significance as it comes amid sudden spike in overall tensions in West Asia following fresh hostilities and the US slapping new punitive economic measures against Iran.

Shortly after the meeting, Modi described Pezeshkian’s trip to India as “more special because it is his first visit” to the country.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira also arrived in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. The Ministry of External Affairs announced Vieira's arrival, saying he is representing Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the summit, as Lula remains in Brazil for his election campaign.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are among the top leaders attending the summit.

'BRICS must ensure no country can disrupt another’s trade': Iran President Pezeshkian Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday called on BRICS countries to create an economic system in which no country could disrupt another member’s legitimate trade by monopolising financial instruments or technology, as he pushed for greater economic resilience among the grouping. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/brics-must-ensure-no-country-can-disrupt-anothers-trade-iran-president-pezeshkian/

Ahead of Xi visit, China says it will ‘properly handle’ differences with India Just a day ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India, Beijing on Friday said it would work with New Delhi to “properly handle differences” and strengthen communication and cooperation, signalling its intent to further stabilise bilateral ties after years of tensions. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/china/brics-summit-ahead-of-xi-visit-china-says-it-will-properly-handle-differences-with-india

FM Sitharaman meets Russian Deputy PM Manturov, discusses deeper economic ties Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held discussions with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in New Delhi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/business/brics-summit-fm-sitharaman-meets-russian-deputy-pm-manturov-discusses-deeper-economic-ties

Modi-Xi meeting an opportunity to advance India-China ties, BRICS cooperation: Experts Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday offers a chance to advance bilateral ties and inject fresh momentum into BRICS cooperation, experts said. Xi will arrive in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the BRICS summit, his first visit to India in nearly seven years. Atul Dalakoti, executive director of Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry's China branch, expressed optimism about the meeting. He said the two leaders had demonstrated "good chemistry" during their previous meetings and their interactions had generally produced positive outcomes. "My sense is that whenever these two leaders met, and they met many times, the outcomes have always been very good. So, they have a good chemistry, a personal chemistry. India has worked hard for the BRICS presidency of this year. And next year, it is China's turn," he said. India assumed its fourth BRICS chairship on January 1. Dalakoti identified peaceful borders, stable political relations, balanced trade and mutual investments as four key areas that would determine the future trajectory of India-China relations. A peaceful border was the "prerequisite" for further progress, he said, while a better balance in trade could help expand bilateral commerce from the current USD 155 billion to potentially USD 500 billion over the next 15 to 20 years.

Putin pitches NDB investment platform to deepen BRICS trade, technology ties Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday pitched a new investment platform to fund projects in trade, infrastructure, logistics and technology across BRICS, while stressing that the grouping's expanding economic cooperation was "not against anyone" and aimed instead at advancing the national interests of its members. Addressing a gathering of BRICS business leaders ahead of the summit, Putin said Russia was ready to work with partners on infrastructure and logistics projects, including the Arctic Transport Corridor and North-South Transport Corridor, as well as cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence, unmanned transport, finance, tourism and industry.

India ready to assist in peace efforts, Modi tells Putin at bilateral meeting ahead of BRICS Summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that India is ready to assist in peace efforts, reiterating that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward to resolve conflicts, as the two leaders discussed the wars in West Asia and the Black Sea region. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/india-ready-to-assist-in-peace-efforts-modi-tells-putin-at-bilateral-meeting/

Delhi traffic curbs, diversions on Sept 12 evening for BRICS Summit Traffic restrictions, diversions and regulated movement will be enforced on several key roads in the national capital on September 12 in view of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, according to the Delhi Traffic Police. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/delhi/delhi-traffic-curbs-diversions-on-sept-12-evening-for-brics-summit

BRICS should be a forum that is 'non-West, but not anti-West': Tharoor Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said some countries other than India in BRICS are very happy to consider the grouping as an "anti-Western" platform and asserted that such an outlook was not in India's national interest. Tharoor asserted that BRICS should be a forum that is "non-West, but not anti-West". Speaking with PTI Videos, the former minister of state for external affairs also said hosting BRICS is a matter of "great prestige" for India with a dozen heads of state and government, not only members of BRICS but also some observers coming at presidential and prime ministerial level. PTI

PM Modi holds talks with President Putin; $100-billion bilateral trade target by 2030 figures Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin began talks in New Delhi on Friday, with an ambitious $100-billion bilateral trade target by 2030, expanded industrial cooperation and civil nuclear partnership among the key issues expected to figure in their discussions. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/modi-putin-talks-begin-in-delhi-100-billion-bilateral-trade-target-by-2030-likely-to-figure/

BRICS calls for bigger emerging-market voice in IMF, World Bank; criticises unilateral tariffs BRICS finance ministers and central bank governors called for greater representation of emerging-market and developing economies in the IMF and World Bank, and criticised unilateral tariffs and trade measures, as the expanded bloc sought to strengthen financial cooperation amid rising geopolitical and economic fragmentation. In a joint statement issued after meeting here, the ministers and central bank governors backed greater use of local currencies for trade and investment, and pushed ahead with work on cross-border payment systems. PTI

BRICS must work towards addressing economic hurdles: Jaishankar The BRICS must work towards addressing economic challenges by ensuring transparent trade and investment practices, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. Addressing the BRICS Business Forum, he also spoke about geopolitical upheavals and underlined the need for concerted efforts to address supply chain disruptions, genuine market practices, dependable logistics, predictable business environment, diversified commercial relationships, and transparent trade and investment. "The common thread is how to make it easier for businesses in our countries to find more partners, access more markets, connect supply networks and convert complementarities into viable commercial partnerships," he said. "For BRICS particularly, higher economic activity and higher economic security mean greater self-reliance. The objective is to strengthen our ability to absorb shocks while remaining connected and competitive," he said.

BRICS Summit 2026: Tibetan Youth Congress condemns Xi Jinping's participation, accuses China of eroding Tibet's identity The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) has strongly condemned Chinese President Xi Jinping’s participation in the BRICS Summit 2026 hosted by India, accusing his government of pursuing policies aimed at eroding Tibet’s cultural, religious and national identity. Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/himachal/brics-summit-2026-tibetan-youth-congress-condemns-xi-jinpings-participation-accuses-china-of-eroding-tibets-identity/

Confident BRICS Summit will see positive talks on various issues: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exuded confidence that there will be positive and meaningful discussions at the BRICS Summit on various issues with a shared wish for global welfare.

BRICS Summit: Lutyens' Delhi gets makeover with lights, flowers, themed signages From illuminated roundabouts and floral displays to freshly landscaped roads and BRICS-themed signages, central Delhi has been given a makeover as the national capital hosts the BRICS Summit starting Friday.

PM Modi to meet Putin, Pezeshkian today; Xi talks tomorrow as BRICS summit begins With New Delhi turning into a diplomatic hub ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold separate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday, while a much-anticipated bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled for Saturday. Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/pm-modi-to-meet-putin-pezeshkian-today-xi-talks-tomorrow-as-brics-summit-begins/

Delhi Metro services to start early on Sunday Delhi Metro train services will begin at 6 am on all corridors on Sunday to facilitate the movement of students appearing for examinations and commuters amid traffic restrictions for the BRICS Summit, the DMRC said on Friday.

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov arrives in New Delhi Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.

Union Ministers, Chief Ministers to travel together in a single bus for BRICS Summit 2026 Union Ministers and Chief Ministers attending the BRICS Summit 2026 are expected to travel together in a single bus from Parliament to the summit venue at Bharat Mandapam, sources said. According to sources, the participating Union Ministers and Chief Ministers will assemble at Parliament before proceeding together to Bharat Mandapam. The exact time for the leaders to assemble and depart from Parliament is yet to be finalised.

Security arrangements Delhi Police has put in place a multi-layered security for the upcoming BRICS Summit, with around 15,000 personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed across the national capital, a senior police officer said on Thursday. The police have also installed more than 500 CCTV cameras, including high-resolution and specialised surveillance cameras, to keep a round-the-clock watch over key areas. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also notified airspace restrictions around New Delhi ahead of the Brics Summit, barring non-scheduled flight operations from 7am to 11pm from September 11 to 13, people familiar with the matter said.