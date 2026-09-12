BRICS 2026: PM Modi, Xi hold bilateral talks; back ‘fair, reasonable’ settlement of boundary dispute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for bilateral talks focusing on normalising bilateral ties through expansion of trade and investment ties.

The meeting took place hours after Xi arrived in the national capital on a two-day visit to attend the BRICS Summit, marking his first trip to India in seven years.

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People familiar with the matter said Xi’s visit presents a key opportunity to further normalise relations that came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh military standoff.

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“I welcome you to India,” Modi said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

Earlier, in a significant diplomatic breakthrough for India, the BRICS grouping on Saturday adopted a joint declaration with consensus, overcoming sharp divisions between Iran and the UAE over the West Asia conflict following a series of back-channel negotiations.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the declaration at the end of the opening day's deliberations at the two-day India-hosted summit. The negotiations on the text of the declaration went down to the wire as both Iran and the UAE had hardened their positions initially. BRICS is a consensus-based grouping, meaning any single member can block a final joint declaration.

Prime Minister Modi was seen shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the conclusion of the inaugural session at the summit. "Today's discussion makes it evident that the changing world cannot be steered by outdated institutions; reforms are essential in representation, responsiveness and rule-making," Modi said in his concluding remarks.

"We also emphasised that the Global South must have equal participation in the development of future technologies and the rules governing them." The Prime Minister said the gap between decisions and their outcomes must be bridged through partnership and collective action.

"The New Delhi Declaration adopted today provides a clear direction for our shared resolve. It is now our responsibility to translate these resolutions into tangible results," he said.

Earlier while kick-starting the two-day annual BRICS summit, PM Modi said the Global South must become a “rule shaper” to deal with various challenges.

Modi said BRICS has established a distinct identity on the global stage and the grouping is not against anyone, remarks seen as a message to the US and other Western powers.

The Prime Minister also called for immediate reform of the UN Security Council. The UNSC reforms can no longer wait, he said. “The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top, while the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions and are unable to shape them,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will later host Chinese President Xi Jinping for bilateral talks on Saturday evening with a focus on boosting trade and investment ties. — with Agencies

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Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung arrives in Delhi to attend BRICS Summit Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for the 18th BRICS Summit 2026 as India hosts the grouping's annual summit under its 2026 Chairship. Vietnam is among the BRICS 10 partner countries.

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Tight security arrangements, dog squads deployed at Bharat Mandapam Tight security arrangements, including the deployment of dog squads, have been put in place at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13. To ensure safety at the event, Delhi Police has mobilised around 15,000 personnel and nearly 200 companies of paramilitary forces for security arrangements.

Traffic restrictions, diversions in central Delhi till 9.30 pm The restrictions will be in force from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, particularly around Bharat Mandapam and the Pragati Maidan area, as well as on major corridors connecting central Delhi with other parts of the city, according to the Delhi Police. Several important roads, including Ring Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Tilak Marg, the India Gate and C-Hexagon area, Sardar Patel Marg, Patel Road, NH-48 and Parade Road, will see regulated movement at different points during the day.

Xi Jinping leaves for New Delhi for BRICS Summit, to hold talks with PM Modi Chinese President Xi Jinping left for New Delhi on Saturday morning to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit. Xi left Beijing to attend the BRICS Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.