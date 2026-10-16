Tricolours in hand and raising slogans of ‘Jai Hind’, hundreds of supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and members of student organisations held a series of flash protests in central Delhi on Friday evening after police denied permission for the party’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and AISA president Neha Bora were among the around 150 protesters detained by Delhi Police. The detentions drew sharp attacks from the opposition, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi backing the protesting students, while the BJP-led central government called the protest an attempt to bring about a regime change by “using” young people to spread “anarchy”.

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The protesters walked through the inner circle of Connaught Place, intermittently raising the slogan of ‘Jai Hind’ before dispersing and regrouping at different spots. Some also sang the national anthem.

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Students and members of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) protested at Mandi House, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and withdrawal of the 2023 Election Commissioner Appointment Act.

Minor altercations broke out between the protesters and police as the latter attempted to disperse the crowd.

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Dipke and Bora were preventively detained by Delhi Police while on their way to participate in the protests, with the CJP leader headed to Connaught Place and the AISA chief to Mandi House.

While Dipke was picked up from his residence in Jhandewalan, Bora was detained at Mandi House. The detentions triggered scenes of jostling among crowds, camera crews and security personnel.

Police also began detaining protesters who had reached Connaught Place.

“Those attempting to disrupt law and order are being detained,” a police officer said, adding that around 150 people have been detained so far.

Earlier in the day, more than 20 Delhi Police personnel had visited Dipke’s residence and served him a notice directing him to refrain from any action that could prejudice the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, patients and others.

The Aam Aadmi Party held a Tiranga march near Rashtrapati Bhavan and its headquarters in central Delhi. Holding tricolours, scores of party workers marched outside their office on Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, raising slogans such as “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.

The protests drew sharp criticism from the central government, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accusing the Congress and its allies of attempting to bring about a regime change along the lines of Bangladesh and using the energy of young people to spread “anarchy”.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Singh said democracy does not give anyone the licence to create disorder or undermine the credibility of constitutional institutions.

“It appears that the Congress and its political allies, directly and through their supporting organisations, are trying to use the energy of the youth to fuel political confrontation and spread anarchy instead of channelling it towards constructive work and nation-building,” the defence minister said.

“The youth of the country are being made pawns in the politics of anarchy,” he stated.

Singh alleged that the Congress and its allies want a change of government in India along the lines of Bangladesh.

“They openly say at press conferences that they have drawn inspiration from Bangladesh for regime change, while another speaks openly about bringing down the government. This makes it clear that their only agenda is to dismantle democratic institutions and set the country on fire,” he said, referring to the uprising in Bangladesh in 2024 that toppled the Sheikh Hasina government.

West Bengal minister and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh accused the CJP of disrupting Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations by organising political protests during the festive season, alleging that such demonstrations were creating tension in the country.

Backing the protesters, Rahul Gandhi said Delhi Police was refusing to register an FIR on the “assault” of student protesters by security personnel, and asserted that police can break bones but not a ‘satyagraha’.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also stressed that “brutality by Home Minister Amit Shah’s Delhi Police” will not go unchecked and the Congress will pursue every legal route against the officers responsible.

“Police can break bones. They cannot break a satyagraha. India’s youth, especially young women, are fearless, determined and united. They are standing up for our democracy, and I stand with them,” Gandhi said.

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee too criticised the preventive detention of Dipke, asserting it was “nothing short of an undeclared Emergency”.

Security arrangements were stepped up across Connaught Place ahead of the proposed march. Police cordoned off Central Park, forming a human chain along its metal railings.

Central Park was closed to the public on Friday and Saturday, with police citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which bars mass gatherings in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory warning that traffic movement on roads in and around Connaught Place could be affected from 3 pm onwards and advised commuters to avoid select routes.

The protests and traffic disruptions triggered concerns among traders and businesses, who said repeated demonstrations in commercial areas were affecting sales during the festive season.

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) treasurer Manpreet Singh said frequent protests in and around Connaught Place have significantly affected businesses, with some establishments recording zero sales on certain days.

The Federation Lajpat Nagar Traders Association sought compensation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for losses allegedly suffered during the October 10 protest and urged restrictions on demonstrations during the festive season.

With PTI

Dipke's detention nothing short of undeclared Emergency: Mamata Banerjee https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/dipkes-detention-nothing-short-of-undeclared-emergency-mamata-banerjee

Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained by Delhi Police ahead of march Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora were detained on Friday ahead of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Connaught Place, police sources said. While Dipke was picked up from his place of stay in Jhandewalan, Bora was detained in Mandi House, both in Central Delhi. There was chaos with jostling crowds, camera crews and swarms of security personnel as the two were detained. During a conversation with the police, Dipke was told, “Aap New Delhi nahi jaa sakte. Hum aapko detain kar rahe hain” (You cannot go to New Delhi. We are detaining you). He responded, “New Delhi nahi jaa sakta, kahin aur toh jaa sakta hoon. Maine kaunsa kanoon toda hai?” (I cannot go to New Delhi, but I can go somewhere else. What law have I broken?). https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/delhi/abhijeet-dipke-neha-bora-detained-on-way-to-lehra-do-tiranga-protest