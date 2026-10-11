Haven’t signed any bond, will hit streets again to seek CEC’s removal: CJP founder Dipke in Nagpur

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said he hasn’t signed any bond that says he and other CJP leaders won’t protest again to seek removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“We will hit the streets again. We are not afraid of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” Dipke told reporters at Nagpur airport, before proceeding to Hingoli in Maharashtra to attend the last rites of his grandmother.

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Also read: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s family accuses Delhi Police of delaying release, cops deny charge

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Delhi Police release video of informing Dipke about his grandmother's death, refute CJP's claim

“Put me in jail a hundred times; we are not afraid of your dictatorship. We will end this dictatorship,” Dipke said.

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The CJP founder’s remarks came shortly after Delhi Police released a video to refute the CJP’s claim that Dipke was not informed about his grandmother’s death while in custody on October 10.

Delhi Police said the news was conveyed with due sensitivity and assistance was offered for his travel to his hometown for the funeral, but he “declined” the offer.

The video was released after Dipke’s mother accused Delhi Police of lying, alleging that her son had not been informed about his grandmother’s demise on Saturday. —with PTI

'PM Modi will save Gyanesh Kumar at any cost,’ says CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday held a press conference after its founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released from detention. Addressing the media, Ranka accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the poll body was helping the BJP win elections. He also criticised the police action against protesters in Delhi, claiming that the events of the past 72 hours had surpassed the Emergency. The CJP has been demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The party has said its agitation will continue.

Delhi Police issue notices to CJP leaders in old case involving woman’s ‘morphed’ images The Delhi Police has issued fresh notices to leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in connection with an old case involving a woman, following directions from the high court, sources said on Sunday. The case relates to allegations that the woman’s photographs were morphed to create objectionable images and circulated online. The Delhi High Court had earlier issued notices to CJP leaders on the woman’s plea and directed police to issue notices.

No formal detention notice Delhi Police forcefully entered airplane and kidnapped us. They did not give us formal detention notice; our phones were seized, weren't allowed to contact lawyer: CJP's Saurav Das

Ashutosh Ranka alleges Delhi Police inhuman face CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka accused Delhi Police of showing an “inhuman face” during the detention of Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das. Ranka alleged that the two were abducted and said the police acted insensitively when Dipke was informed about his grandmother’s death on Saturday.

We were kept at different locations, alleges Saurav Das Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) member Saurav Das alleged that he was detained at RK Puram, while party members Ashutosh Ranka and Abhijeet Dipke were kept at other locations. He claimed that the three were held separately during their detention. Das also raised concerns that Delhi Police may have accessed their phones and planted evidence. He further suspected that the police had examined the contents of their phones.

Govt has hurt Sikh sentiments, says Saurav Das CJP member Saurav Das alleged that the police had insulted the sacred gurdwara Bangla Sahib, claiming that the incident had hurt Sikh sentiments. Speaking at a press conference, Das criticised the government over the alleged disrespect shown to the religious shrine.

'End of this government is near,’ says Saurav Das CJP member Saurav Das claimed that the end of the government was near, alleging that it had “completely lost it”. He accused the government of acting to protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, whom he called the “original anti-national”. Das made the remarks amid the ongoing CJP protests in Delhi.

Dipke did not want to make spectacle of grandmother’s death, says Ranka CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka said party founder Abhijeet Dipke did not want to turn his grandmother’s death into a spectacle. Expressing condolences on behalf of the party, Ranka conveyed sympathies to Dipke and his family following the death of his paternal grandmother in Maharashtra. The remarks come amid a controversy over Dipke’s release from detention, with his family alleging that the delay prevented him from attending the funeral. The Delhi Police has denied the allegation, saying he was informed of the death and offered assistance to travel home.

‘Gyanesh Kumar working to help BJP win elections,’ alleges Ranka CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of working to help the BJP win elections. Addressing a press conference after his release from detention, Ranka said the events of the past 72 hours were unprecedented. He alleged that the Election Commission had compromised its responsibility to safeguard the country's electoral process. The CJP has been demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

‘We were kidnapped from flight,’ alleges Ashutosh Ranka CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka alleged that he and other party leaders were “kidnapped from flight” amid the developments surrounding their detention ahead of the October 10 protest in Delhi. Ranka made the allegation while addressing a press conference following his release.

‘Modi outdid Emergency in 72 hours,’ alleges party The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday accused the Modi government of surpassing the Emergency in the past 72 hours, referring to the police crackdown and detentions linked to its protest in Delhi. The party described Modi as a “dictator” and criticised the police action against protesters.

'PM Modi will save Gyanesh Kumar at every cost,’ says Ashutosh Ranka CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, speaking at a press conference after his release from detention, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at every cost.

Several protesters detained on second day of CJP stir in Delhi Several protesters were detained by security personnel while marching towards Jantar Mantar from Connaught Place's Inner Circle and Rajiv Chowk here, as the protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) entered its second day on Sunday. Visuals showed protesters marching towards Jantar Mantar and raising slogans of "Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do (resign Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar)". Security personnel moved in to detain them, and several protesters, despite offering resistance, were seen being dragged and pulled towards police buses. The area remained under an intense security arrangements to stop the protesters from going towards Jantar Mantar. The CJP had vowed to continue protests, announcing another demonstration at the protest site at 10 am on Sunday after the government thwarted their efforts on Saturday. Several protesters who were detained on Sunday alleged that they were manhandled during the detentions. Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other student organisations were also detained while marching towards Jantar Mantar from Rajiv Chowk. In a statement, the SFI said its All India President Adarsh M Saji, Delhi State Secretary Sooraj Elamon, Central Executive Committee member Abhijith Manilal and hundreds of its members were attacked and detained at Rajiv Chowk. "In the video, you can see blood coming out of Adarsh's forehead. These will not be forgotten. We will keep coming out on the streets. The protests will be multiplied in all corners of the country!" he said. In a video, Saji was seen questioning the police action, saying the protesters did not understand their crime as they were protesting peacefully. Claiming that several people had been injured due to the police's "manhandling", another protester said they would now "turn the entire national capital into Jantar Mantar". The detentions came after the CJP renewed its call for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, even as police continued with extensive security arrangements. More than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the city. PTI

Dhruv Rathee claims he was ‘kidnapped’ from home A day after being taken away by the police ahead of the proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in Delhi, popular content creator Dhruv Rathee on Sunday alleged that he was “kidnapped” from his home in Gurugram and held for nearly 23 hours without access to his phone or lawyer. In a post on X, Rathee said, “I was not arrested or detained, I was KIDNAPPED. Thank you for your support, here's the full story.” In a video message accompanying the post, Rathee denied rumours that he held a foreign passport, asserting that he was an Indian citizen and had the same rights as other citizens. Recounting the events of October 10, he alleged that around 20 people in plain clothes entered his house at about 7 am, pushed his mother aside and came into his bedroom while he was asleep. He claimed that he was dragged out of the house without being given an opportunity to put on his slippers and taken away in a police vehicle. “I am using the word kidnapping because this was neither an arrest nor a detention,” he said, alleging that the people who took him away did not identify themselves or explain the legal grounds for taking him into custody. Rathee claimed that he sustained injuries during the incident and that his and his parents’ phones were seized. He further alleged that he was denied access to his lawyer and kept at a police station for 22 to 23 hours, with officials repeatedly telling him that he had not been arrested or detained. Calling the incident an attack on democratic rights, Rathee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning the country into a dictatorship and described the situation as an “unofficial Emergency”. He also claimed that more than 7,000 people had been detained in connection with the proposed protest and said CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka had faced similar action. Rathee said he was currently safe but alleged that at least 15 people had been stationed around him to monitor his movements, effectively placing him under unofficial house arrest. He thanked climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for expressing support and warning that he would begin a hunger strike if those detained were not released within a day. Anshita Mehra/Delhi

Dipke's family claims Delhi police delayed release, causing him to miss grandmother's funeral The family of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday alleged that the Delhi Police did not release him despite repeated pleas so he could attend his grandmother's funeral. Dipke, along with CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, was detained and later placed under preventive arrest by the Delhi police ahead of the outfit's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the national capital on Saturday. The trio was produced before the executive magistrate on Sunday and released on condition that they would not "breach peace" for a year. The CJP founder's paternal grandmother Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke (85) passed away in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Saturday following a prolonged illness and her last rites were held on Sunday morning. "We requested the Delhi police multiple times to release Abhijeet after he lost his grandmother, but they did not release him," a family member told reporters before the funeral. The Delhi police, in a post on X on Saturday, claimed that Abhijeet was immediately informed about his grandmother's death and her funeral timings, and they had offered all possible facilitation for his journey to his hometown. Rejecting the claims, Abhijeet's uncle Vilas Dipke alleged, "I pleaded with the Delhi police with folded hands at least 10 times to release Abhijeet so he could attend the funeral, as we were waiting for him. Though he was eventually released today, it was too late for him to attend." Vilas said his nephew would at least be able to remain present to collect his grandmother's ashes. Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/delhi/cjp-founder-abhijeet-dipkes-family-accuses-delhi-police-of-delaying-release-cops-deny-charge/

CJP announces Mumbai protest against detention of leaders, calls for CEC’s resignation CJP has announced a protest in Mumbai on Sunday against the detention of its leaders and what it termed a crackdown on democracy. Ajinkya Shinde, the party’s national organisation in-charge, said protesters would assemble at T Junction, Shivaji Park, at 4 pm. In a post on X, Shinde alleged that thousands of people had been detained across Delhi and other parts of the country on Saturday, asserting that the action would not go unchallenged. “The Govt has made a big mistake by arresting our leaders and clamping down on democracy,” he said, adding that protests had begun across the country and more cities would join. Shinde also called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, using the slogan “Gaddar Gyaanu Must Resign!” inputs from Anshita Mehra/Delhi

Delhi Police register at least 20 FIRs over CJP protest, allege assault on cops Delhi Police have registered at least 20 FIRs in connection with Saturday’s protest-related incidents, alleging assaults on police personnel. In a statement, the police said Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were preventively detained on October 10 under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The police said all due legal procedures were followed and the three leaders were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court at Delhi Cantt on October 11. According to the police, the court accepted a surety bond of Rs 50,000 for maintaining peace and good behaviour for a period of one year, following which the three leaders were released. Inputs from Rahul Gahlawat/Delhi

CJP to hold press conference at 2 PM #WATCH | Delhi: CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das have been released after they were produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station. CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "We will hold a press conference at 2 PM." https://t.co/v1lNTEbhp3 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

4 arrested over assault on protesters near Civic Centre during CJP protest Delhi Police have arrested four men in connection with a viral video showing protesters being assaulted near the Civic Centre during the October 10 protest, officials said on Sunday. The arrests come after the video showing the alleged assault circulated on social media. Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/delhi/four-arrested-over-alleged-assault-on-protesters-near-delhi-civic-centre-during-cjp-protest/ inputs from Anshita Mehra/Delhi

Dipke, Das and Ranka released on one-year peace bond The Executive Magistrate’s court on Sunday released Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on the condition that they maintain peace for one year. The three were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday ahead of the party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of vote theft. A surety bond of Rs 50,000 was furnished for the CJP activists for maintaining peace and good behaviour for one year, following their preventive arrest on October 10. CJP legal head Ratna Singh had said she would be present at the police station along with other advocates representing the party. The development comes amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital ahead of the proposed demonstration. Several people were detained on Saturday in connection with the planned protest #WATCH | Delhi: Advocate Soutik Banerjee says, "All three (Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das) have been released. They can go from here." https://t.co/WWSifuSti9 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026 Anshita Mehra/Delhi Anshita Mehra/Delhi

Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das produced before the Executive Magistrate #WATCH | Delhi: CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station after preventive arrest. https://t.co/wL1nt52zJA — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

Visuals from the Connaught Place area where heavy security has been deployed #WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from the Connaught Place area where heavy security has been deployed. https://t.co/lwAANvBYfi — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

Stringent traffic curbs in Delhi as CJP protest enters second day Stringent traffic restrictions remained in force across several parts of Delhi on Sunday for a second consecutive day as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) renewed its call for protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory, diversions were enforced from 6 am, with traffic movement to be affected around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk and several other key intersections in Lutyens' Delhi. The restrictions come amid a security clampdown following announcement by CJP and prominent student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) that protests would continue until their demands were met. The affected stretches include the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana and several intersections around Connaught Place. Traffic movement is also likely to be affected at Mandi House, the Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction, the Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, the Samrat Hotel roundabout, the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing and the underpasses beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyover.

Dhruv Rathee released from Gurugram Police custody; CJP leaders produced before magistrate YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was released from Gurugram Police custody in the early hours of Sunday, according to media reports. He had been detained from his residence in Sector 56, Gurugram, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday. Meanwhile, Delhi Police said CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das had been placed under preventive arrest in connection with the protest. inputs from Anshita Mehra The three leaders were produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantonment Police Station at 9 am on Sunday, police said. Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/gurugram/dhruv-rathee-released-in-early-hours-of-sunday-after-gurugram-detention-ahead-of-day-2-of-cjp-protest-in-delhi/

Press bodies condemn detention of journalists covering protests New Delhi: Four journalists' organisations, including the Press Club of India (PCI) and the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), condemned the detention and harassment of several journalists covering protests in the national capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the organisations highlighted that police detained several journalists despite their displaying press identity cards, and seized the phones and equipment of some reporters. The statement was issued by the PCI, IWPC, Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (Delhi unit). PTI

Heavy security arrangements in Delhi after CJP says agitation to continue New Delhi: Extraordinary security arrangements will remain in place across Delhi for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel to be deployed as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced that its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would continue. PTI