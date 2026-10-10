CJP protest LIVE: Mamata, Kejriwal, Vijayan among 7,000 protesters detained by Delhi Police

Several INDIA bloc leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday as they attempted to join the protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

The detentions took place at multiple locations across the capital amid heavy security, barricades and restrictions on movement in view of the demonstration called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Besides Kejriwal, Banerjee, Vijayan and Sarkar, others detained included CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, veteran Left leader Brinda Karat, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, activist Yogendra Yadav and lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

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After the Delhi Police detained Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from a plane at the Delhi airport, CJP's Ajinkya Shinde took charge of the protest. In a video message, he appealed to public to march towards Jantar Mantar.

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Earlier, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained by the Delhi Police from his Gurugram residence. The Delhi Police have detained over 7,000 protesters across the city, reports said. The movement is aimed at voicing concerns against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls. Leaders of the CPI(M), Trinamool and AAP, and lawyers who were showing solidarity with the CJP were also whisked away by the police.

Sources said the police were using drones to monitor the movement of people attempting to reach the protest site. Around 35,000 personnel of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been stationed at multiple points.

(With PTI)

UN raises concerns over mass detentions during CJP protests in Delhi The UN human rights office has raised concerns over mass detentions during large-scale protests in Delhi on Saturday, as it urged Indian authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly and called for the immediate release of anyone arbitrarily detained. PTI

Jantar Mantar remains clear: New Delhi DCP debunks social media claims The Jantar Mantar area remained clear of protesters on Saturday, police said, with the New Delhi DCP sharing a video to counter claims circulating on social media that a large number of people had gathered at the protest site. The 37-second video showed the area without any protesters, debunking claims of a gathering at the venue amid heightened security in the national capital over the CJP's proposed protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi protest crackdown: Opposition targets Modi govt for ‘cowardly’ act Opposition leaders in Maharashtra on Saturday slammed the Centre over the detention of protesters during an agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi, calling the action “cowardly”. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray, and Congress leader Nana Patole accused the Narendra Modi-led government of trying to crush the protests in Delhi and Mumbai. PTI

Rahul asks youth to keep protesting, says those who attacked Constitution will be defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the youth to “keep protesting” and asserted that “we are going to ensure that this regime and the people who have attacked the Constitution are defeated”. Gandhi, who is in Chennai for his Chhatron Ki Goonj event, also said the “core characteristic” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS is “cowardice”. He said Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are slowly finding the space closing around them. PTI

Pinarayi, Manik Sarkar, Baby, Karat among Left leaders detained; students announce hunger strike Former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby and veteran party leader Brinda Karat were among several Left leaders detained by police on Saturday as they sought to join a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, AISA president Neha along with activists Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were detained separately during a protest march. PTI

Will launch fast or march if detainees not freed by Sunday: Sonam Wangchuk’s ultimatum to Centre Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk warned that he may launch an indefinite fast or a march if those detained during protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation are not released by Sunday, escalating the political confrontation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk described the situation in the national capital as an “undeclared emergency” and expressed concern over the detention of political leaders who had planned to join the protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. TNS

A game of hide-and-seek: Protesters duck into washrooms, gurdwara amid capital-wide clampdown They hid in public washrooms, took shelter overnight in a gurdwara and slipped in and out of its gates as police closed in, turning the crackdown during the CJP protest in Delhi into an elaborate game of hide-and-seek. One of the most unusual scenes unfolded at an NDMC washroom in Connaught Place, where more than 20 young protesters had hidden overnight, hoping to sneak through the extensive security arrangements ahead of the march to Jantar Mantar. PTI

Mamata, Kejriwal, Vijayan among 3,000 protesters detained by Delhi Police Several senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, were detained by the Delhi Police outside her residence in South Avenue on Saturday while holding a dharna. Banerjee said she had received information that former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had been taken around Delhi in a vehicle for nearly two hours. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was also detained along with senior party leaders during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. TNS

CJP protest ‘flop show’; defeat of ‘mobocracy’, says BJP The protest meant to take the city “hostage” turned out to be a “flop show”, BJP leader Sambit Patra said on Saturday, as he accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of spreading anarchy in cahoots with foreign powers, likening him to Mir Jafar. PTI

IYC launches legal helpline amid detentions at Delhi protest against CEC Amid protests against the chief election commissioner over the SIR and the detention of demonstrators in Delhi, the Indian Youth Congress on Saturday launched a legal helpline to assist people facing detention or threats linked to the protests in the national capital. The helpline — with the number 9582223884 — will receive complaints from protestors alleging intimidation and harassment over their participation in the protests, the Congress' youth wing said. It will also facilitate legal assistance for those detained during demonstrations. PTI

Delhi Police detains around 1,000 protesters across the city during anti-CEC stir by CJP: Sources

Kejriwal, other AAP leaders detained AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Durgesh Pathak were detained by Delhi Police. Kejriwal took to X and shared a video in which he said that the country's youth had awakened and asserted that the protesters would not be intimidated. He said, "We have been detained by the police... The youth of the country has awakened. We are not going to be intimidated by Modi's tyranny. — TNS

Dipke informed about grandmother's death: Police The Delhi Police has informed CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke about the death of his grandmother in Maharashtra and left it to him to decide whether he wants to remain under detention and continue the protest or return home for her last rites, police sources said on Saturday. Dipke's paternal grandmother, Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, 85, died at her home in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra's Hingoli district around 11.30 am on Saturday following a prolonged illness, family sources said. Her last rites will be performed at 10 am on Sunday, they said. — PTI

'Are protesters dacoits from Chambal?': Dipke's father ''I don't understand why so much police force is deployed in Delhi? It is an agitation of students. Have dacoits from Chambal gathered in Delhi? Dacoits are sitting in Parliament," Abhijeet's father Bhagwan Dipke told reporters. When pointed out that the agitation was taking place without permission, he said, "Why is permission needed when every Indian has a legal right to protest. This means they (government) don't follow democracy. How would they grant permission (to agitate) against them (government) when this protest is meant to expose them? There is no question of permission here.'' Abhijeet's mother Anita Dipke, too, questioned, "What have these people done that they had to be detained from a flight? Do they go to the houses of rapists and arrest them? They don't. But they arrested these people, including Abhijeet Dipke, when there was no need to do so." — PTI

'Changed trains, took sleeper buses': Punjab students mark presence at Jantar Mantar A group of around 200 students from different districts of Punjab marked themselves present at the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today, before several of them were driven away in buses by the police. Ranbir Singh Randhawa, a group leader, said students had spent the night at Gurdwara Bangla Saheb. Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/punjab/changed-trains-took-sleeper-buses-punjab-students-join-jantar-mantar-protest-several-detained/

‘Wherever police stop you, that’s your Jantar Mantar’: Shinde takes charge CJP's Ajinkya Shinde, who has been entrusted by Dipke to lead the protest after his detention, in a video message, appealed to public to march towards Jantar Mantar. He said, "Wherever the Delhi Police try to stop you, make it your Jantar Mantar." He added that the movement would continue till CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns. We appeal to everyone to march towards Jantar Mantar! If Delhi Police tries to stop you, wherever they stop you will become your Jantar Mantar. https://t.co/PO1UH8GfNr — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

'@DelhiPolice HOW DARE YOU?' posts TMC as Mamata detained TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and five others were detained by Delhi Police & CRPF reportedly from outside the former's residence. "Mamata Didi & 5 of us have been detained in a prisoner van by Delhi Police & CRPF from outside Didi’s residence," posted TMC's Saket Gokhale. In a sharp response to the authorities, the TMC wrote on X, "@DelhiPolice HOW DARE YOU?" .@DelhiPolice HOW DARE YOU? Since when did arresting peaceful protesters become the norm in our democracy? When peaceful dissent is met with arrests instead of dialogue, it raises serious questions about the state of our democratic values. The Mo–Shah duo may continue to push the limits, but no government is above accountability, and no power is permanent. @narendramodi, REMEMBER THAT! A dark day for democracy. A reminder that the fight to protect it must never stop… #SaveDemocracy — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 10, 2026

2 cops injured in stone pelting near Akashwani Bhawan, allege officials Officials alleged that protesters stone-pelted security personnel at Imtiaz Ali Marg near Akashwani Bhawan after toppling barricades during the proposed CJP stir in the national capital today. Around noon, 25 to 30 protesters jumped barricades on Imtiaz Ali Marg and stone-pelleted at security personnel, they alleged, adding that some of them have been detained and two police personnel were injured in the process. The protest was scheduled to begin at 10.30 am, but police and paramilitary personnel prevented participants from reaching the designated area. — PTI

Dipke's grandmother passes away Abhijeet Dipke’s grandmother has passed away in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district even as he remains detained by Delhi Police. According to reports, his parents are preparing to travel to Hingoli. It remains unclear whether Abhijeet would be allowd to leave for his grandmother's last rites.

Shocking clampdown on journalists: CJP Shocking clampdown on journalists across Delhi who are being detained by Delhi Police just for doing their jobs! The world is watching you @narendramodi as you overturn India’s democracy — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

Supreme Court Bar Association condemns lawyers’ detention The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) today sought immediate intervention of the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant after the Delhi Police detained several advocates protesting outside the Supreme Court in view of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. In a resolution passed on Saturday, the SCBA condemned the alleged excessive use of force by the Delhi Police against advocates. "The Supreme Court Bar Association expresses its grave concern and condemns the reported use of excessive force against, and detention of, senior and young advocates, particularly women advocates, who were peacefully protesting in the Supreme Court area today. The Association has been informed that many advocates have been detained,” the SCBA stated. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/cjp-protest-sc-bar-association-condemns-lawyers-detention-seeks-cjis-intervention/

Dipke anticipated arrest, recorded video; Ajinkya Shinde to lead stir With Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka in detention, the CJP announced that organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde would lead the protest at Jantar Mantar. IMPORTANT Until Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are in detention, CJP’s Organization In-Charge Ajinkya Shinde will lead this protest at Jantar Mantar. Abhijeet had pre-recorded this video last night in anticipation of a potential arrest. @AjinkyaCJP https://t.co/WSQ69mKfTV — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

Dipke, Das, Ranka denied access to lawyers: CJP In a post on X, the CJP stated, "Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been taken to an undisclosed location. They’re being denied access to their lawyers and cut off from all contact with others. WHY NOT JUST DECLARE AN EMERGENCY?"

Dipke 'hit in the face' by microphone at Delhi airport after detention aboard flight CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was accidentally hit in the face by a microphone amid a media scrum at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday as officials took him away after detaining him inside the aircraft. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/trending/cjp-founder-abhijeet-dipke-hit-by-microphone-at-delhi-airport-after-detention-aboard-flight/

Kerala ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan detained CPI(M) MP John Brittas, in a video message, said that Pinarayi Vijayan, former Chief Minister of Kerala, KN Balagopal, and he had been detained and were being taken somewhere in a police jeep. He claimed, "We were taken round and round in Delhi city. Thereafter, we were taken to Chhatrasal Stadium. After 30-45 minutes, we were again taken somewhere in a police jeep. And we don't know where we are going". Alleging that "Delhi is under siege", Brittas said, "I feel that basic civil liberties are being taken away by the Delhi police and also the central forces... If PM Modi and Amit Shah think that they can protect Gyanesh Kumar, let us warn them that they also will sink along with Gyanesh Kumar. No fascist who has panicked and resorted to force has survived in history." — TNS CPI(M) leaders Comrades John Brittas MP, Pinarayi Vijayan and K. N. Balagopal have been detained by Delhi Police and taken around the city before being brought to Chhatrasal Stadium. “Let me take the video. It’s my right.” John Brittas is heard saying. On what grounds were they detained and taken around the city? The Modi government must answer for stopping people from joining a democratic protest. #JantarMantar #CPIM — CPI(M) Keralam (@CPIMKerala) October 10, 2026

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson detained ahead of Mumbai protest backing CJP The Mumbai police on Saturday detained activist Tushar Gandhi and others from his organisation ahead of their demonstration at August Kranti Maidan in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was picked up from Bandra and taken to DN Nagar police station, an official said. Gandhi, who heads the organisation 'Hum Bharat Ke Log', had shared a poster in a post on X, urging citizens to join a protest gathering at August Kranti Maidan at 3.30 pm. — PTI

MA Baby, Brinda Karat other CPI(M) leaders detained at Jantar Mantar

'Worse than Emergency, we are living under dictatorship': Arvind Kejriwal AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday slammed the Centre over the "worse than Emergency" security clampdown in central Delhi to thwart the CJP protest and the detention of the outfit's top leadership. "This is worse than the Emergency. It's official… We are living under an absolute dictatorship ruled by Modi. Arresting cockroaches straight off their flight shows an unprecedented level of fear," Kejriwal said on X. "PM Modi clearly knows he only won the election through vote chori and now he is hell-bent on protecting his fraud by completely crushing democracy. Gyanesh must go, but so must Modi," he added. — PTI

CJP’s policy resource person detained In a post on X, the CJP wrote, "CJP’s Policy Lead, @mehrpasr, someone who returned to India after studying from Harvard University so she could serve her country, has been detained by the Delhi Police." In another post, it said, "CJP legal affairs head @whattalawyer is being held inside a car, surrounded by 35 cops and the DCP, who are refusing to let her out." CJP’s Policy Lead, @mehrpasr someone who returned to India after studying from Harvard University so she could serve her country, has been detained by the Delhi Police. @narendramodi India’s youth don’t deserve to be treated like this, we don’t deserve your dictatorship! https://t.co/Bn4iGdpL4Y — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

Plea in SC alleges violation of court order, seeks contempt action against authorities A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the authorities alleging violation of the apex court's direction to ensure no complete prohibition of movement of metro and trains operated by Indian Railways here on October 10 due to the CJP protest. The petition, filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has arrayed Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and other as party respondents. The plea alleged that authorities have continued with the closure of metro stations in the national capital despite the top court's October 9 direction. It said these restrictions have crippled public life and caused hardships to the public. — PTI

Why Sonam Wangchuk is skipping CJP's protest in Delhi this time Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Ladakh, a key face of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) July protest at Jantar Mantar that led to the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, has explained why he will not join the protest called by the CJP at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/j-k/jantar-mantar-2-0-why-sonam-wangchuk-is-skipping-cjps-protest-in-delhi-this-time/

Protest to continue, says CJP while slamming detention of Dipke, Das, Ranka The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) condemned the "authoritarian" detention of CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka straight from their flight upon landing in Delhi today. "This pre-planned interception by the Delhi Police aims to cripple the leadership of today's peaceful demonstrations before they even reach the protest site. The CJP denounces this blatant violation of freedom of movement and demands the immediate, unconditional release of Dipke, Das, and Ranka," it stated. CJP’s national secretary Aafreen Nawaz demanded immediate release of organisation leaders while calling the move an ‘act of dictatorship’, says protest will go on, no matter what. — TNS

Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained from plane at Delhi airport ahead of CJP protest 🚨 ABHIJEET DIPKE, SAURAV DAS AND ASHUTOSH RANKA DETAINED FROM INSIDE THEIR FLIGHT 🚨 Shame on you @narendramodi @AmitShah https://t.co/hXl6bzh53i — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

Bid to destabilise country by CJP, India bloc: Nitin Nabin BJP national president Nitin Nabin today accused the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) of attempting to destabilise the country, alleging that the two groups were pursuing their political agendas at the behest of foreign forces. In a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Nabin said, “Today, an attempt is being made to create a highly dangerous and serious situation in the country. Efforts are under way to destabilise the nation, where 1.4 billion people are living in peace and harmony and contributing collectively to India's development.” — TNS https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/delhi/anarchist-competition-bjp-chief-nitin-nabin-accuses-rahul-gandhi-cjp-of-trying-to-destabilise-india/

CJP legal head Ratna Singh detained The CJP has said that the movement's legal head, Ratna Singh, has been detained. "Our legal affairs head @whattalawyer has been detained by the police. She was on her way to join lawyers in their protest on the issue," Saurav Das said. — TNS

Pink Force deployed in Delhi for CJP's Jantar Mantar 2.0 protest The Pink Force of the Delhi Police has been deployed for security, ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest on Saturday. It has been deployed in the wake of the recent incidents of misbehaviour with women personnel during protests. — ANI

PM-HM duo extremely nervous: Congress The Congress on Saturday claimed that the "PM-HM duo is extremely nervous and rattled" by a peaceful protest of youth, and asserted that the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is a "moral imperative". Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the nation's capital has been turned into a fortress and armed security personnel are all over the place. "The PM-HM (Narendra Modi-Amit Shah) duo is extremely nervous and rattled by a peaceful protest by youth deeply concerned with the planned stealing of their Constitutional right to vote guaranteed by Article 326," Ramesh said on X. — TNS https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/delhi/pm-hm-duo-extremely-nervous-rattled-by-peaceful-youth-protest-congress/

'Black Emergency' imposed in the country: AAP The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the BJP-led central government of imposing a "black emergency" in the country, following the detention by the police of several protesters coming to Jantar Mantar to join the CJP protest. AAP MLA Gopal Rai said the party shut down metro stations and cancelled trains only to protect one person. "Instead of removing CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the Centre has declared a black emergency in the country. Today, to protect Kumar, you have turned Delhi into a cantonment. But remember this, it does not matter how much force you push in, this movement will not be suppressed," Rai told reporters. — PTI

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained early on Saturday in a crackdown ahead of the planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Delhi Police detained Rathee with assistance from Gurugram Police, according media reports. Sources say Rathee was detained by Delhi Police from his residence in Sector 56, Gurugram. — TNS Dhruv Rathee has been detained. The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent! — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

'Modi has accepted defeat': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Modi has accepted defeat even before our protest has begun. The mass crackdown on protesters and the shutdown of Delhi are not signs of strength, but of a leader terrified of his own people. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 10, 2026

CJP's Jantar Mantar 2.0 today amid traffic curbs Stringent traffic restrictions came into force across the national capital from 6 am on Saturday ahead of a protest at Jantar Mantar by the CJP, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with diversions planned at several points across Delhi.

Delhi Police expects 7,000 protesters; security personnel told to exercise restraint Delhi Police expects around 7,000 protesters to arrive in the national capital on Saturday, with senior officers directing personnel to exercise maximum restraint and handle the situation professionally, an official said. During a briefing ahead of the planned demonstration, police personnel were instructed not to react to any provocative acts by protesters and to maintain calm throughout the operation, they said. Sources said Delhi Police has made it clear that no unauthorised gathering will be allowed. Personnel have been directed to detain those arriving to participate in the protest and shift them to designated detention centres. Action may also be taken against individuals claiming to be independent journalists if they attempt to provoke police personnel or create a confrontation, depending on the circumstances, they said. On the possibility of shifting the protesters to Ramlila Maidan, police clarified that no application seeking permission to hold a demonstration there has been received so far.

Connaught Place market to be shut on Saturday over CJP protest, says traders' body The Connaught Place market will be shut on Saturday in view of the protest called by the CJP at Jantar Mantar, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said, citing concerns over public safety and potential damage to property.