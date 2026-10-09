Bypoll results Live: BJP widens lead in Nandigram, Rejinagar in West Bengal

BJP candidates on Friday widened their leads in Nandigram and Rejinagar seats of West Bengal, where counting of votes was under way for the assembly by-elections, according to early EC trends.

The BJP made surprise gains in Muslim-majority Rejinagar in Murshidabad district, where its candidate Shankharavh Sarkar was leading by 16,550 votes over his nearest rival, Golam Nabi Azad of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), after the second round of counting.

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While Sarkar polled 20,415 votes, Azad, the son of AJUP chief Humayun Kabir, secured 3,865 votes.

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Abdullahil Kafi of the Congress was in the third spot with 1,291 votes, according to figures released by the Election Commission on its website.

Mamata All India Trinamool Congress candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury bagged only 753 votes in Rejinagar, while Safiuzzaman Saikh of the rival Democratic Trinamool Congress faction led by Arup Roy polled 295 votes.

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In Purba Medinipur's Nandigram, BJP candidate Hasirani Rath, the mother of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's slain personal assistant Chandranath Rath, was leading by 27,450 votes after the third round of counting.

Rath secured 34,820 votes, while Congress's Milan Pradhan, who was at the second spot, bagged 7,370 votes. Santi Gopal Giri of the CPI was in the third place with 1,289 votes.

A total of 15 rounds of counting will be held in both the seats.

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Puducherry's ruling AINRC wins Thattanchavady bypoll with ease Puducherry: Ruling AINRC on Friday emerged the winner in its first test of popularity after it assumed office months ago as its nominee Ashok Anand won the Thattanchavady bypoll by over 8,000 votes, defeating his nearest Congress rival E Vinayagam. Right from the start of the counting at 8 am, trends indicated an edge for the Chief Minister N Rangasamy-led party and the Dravidian major DMK was pushed to the third spot. Anand, who secured 13,358 votes, won by a margin of 8,482 votes after four rounds of counting. E Vinayagam of the Congress secured 4,876 votes, and DMK's K Sethu alias Sethuselvam secured 2,664 votes, according to an EC update. PTI

Assam: BJP's Devashish Sharma leads by over 43,418 votes in Nagaon LS bypoll Guwahati: BJP candidate Devashish Sharma was leading by over 43,418 votes over his nearest rival, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, as counting of votes polled in the by-election to Nagaon Lok Sabha seat was under way on Friday, officials said. While Sharma, a former IAS officer, polled 92,345 votes, Ajmal secured 48,927 votes and Congress nominee Sibamoni Bora bagged 12,982 votes. Counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday amid tight security, officials said. The process started with postal ballots, followed by votes recorded in EVMs. PTI

AIADMK leads in Dharapuram, TVK in Madurantakam in TN, AINRC ahead in Puducherry Chennai: As the counting of votes polled in the October 6 bypolls in Tamil Nadu progressed on Friday, the AIADMK which was initially trailing behind ruling TVK and DMK took the lead in Dharapuram and overtook the DMK to emerge second in Madurantakam. In neighbouring Puducherry, ruling AINRC was marching steadily ahead of Congress and DMK candidates. In Tamil Nadu, though the initial rounds of EVM counting indicated an early lead for the ruling TVK in both the reserved constituencies, after three rounds, AIADMK's K Bhanumathi secured 8,244 votes in Dharapuram, pushing TVK candidate P Sathyabama to second with 7,434 votes. DMK's S Sunganya was trailing behind with 6,158 votes, according to a a latest Election Commission (EC) update. In Madurantakam, however, the TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel continued to maintain a lead while the AIADMK candidate Kanitha Sampath emerged second with votes DMK's I Paranthaman came third. The counting during the second round was briefly interrupted due to a technical glitch and later resumed. In Puducherry, AINRC candidate Ashok Anand was currently leading in the Thattanchavady segment with 6950 votes at the end of two rounds, with Congress' E Vinayagam and DMK's K Sethu Selvam trailing behind with 2392 and 1534 votes, respectively. PTI