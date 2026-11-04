Congress Insaaf Rally: Rahul Gandhi sounds poll bugle in Punjab, flags 'chitta' menace, recalls meeting Moosewala

Sounding the party's poll bugle in Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the AAP government on multiple fronts, called 'chitta' a major issue in the state, and recalled his interaction with slain singer Sidhu Moosewala.

“Many years back, I had said that drugs are spreading in Punjab. The BJP and the Akali Dal at that time said Rahul Gandhi does not know anything about Punjab, downplaying the drug menace. Today, 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) is a major issue in the state,” Gandhi said at an 'Insaaf Rally' here, kicking off the Congress' poll campaign ahead of the Punjab elections due early next year.

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“People need a government that works for Punjab. Not like AAP, which is run from Delhi,” said the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

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“Tell me, which poll promises did it fulfil?” Rahul asked the crowd, urging them to vote for Congress for jobs and a drugs-free Punjab.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, its Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot, state Congress chief Pargat Singh, and senior state leaders Partap Bajwa, Vijay Inder Singla, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring were present at the rally.

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Gandhi also reiterated his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate on the latter's charge that Congress is anti-national. “Come anywhere, sit with me and debate,” he said.

Attacking the BJP, the former Congress chief said, “They say have a discussion in Parliament, but you switch off my mic; you don't let me speak in Parliament.”

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government is willing to convene a special session of Parliament to hold discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, daring the opposition to join the debate.

Gandhi began his speech by asking the gathering, “How's your mood today?”

Referring to slain singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh walking up to him for a chat before his address, Gandhi said, “I had a plan for my speech; but a few minutes back, Sidhu Moosewala's father came and met me, so I am changing the plan.”

He then recalled his meeting with Moosewala years back, when he did not know much about him.

“A few years ago, I had met Sidhu Moosewala when he had come to see me in my office. I did not know him at the time. He came across as an impressive young man. He had a tattoo. I had not listened to his songs then. I was told that he was a good person, a musician, and wanted to join the Congress. He was a dynamic, talented young man and we made him join the party,” Gandhi said.

“I felt that he ought to be made to feel comfortable as he was a newcomer to politics. He was probably Punjab's most talented singer, who could also one day make a mark in politics,” Gandhi said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popular as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

“Punjab's voice used to come out in his songs, which I listened to later,” the Congress leader said. “His security was removed. And one day he was killed in broad daylight,” he said.

Gandhi said when he visited Moosewala's residence later, his father told him that there cannot be a greater pain than seeing the death of one's son. — with PTI inputs

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Rahul questions AAP over unfulfilled poll promises, urges voters to back Congress Rahul Gandhi asked the AAP government which of its pre-poll promises it had fulfilled. He urged people to vote for the Congress, promising jobs and a drug-free Punjab.

Congress leader accuses BJP of not allowing him to speak in Parliament Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP, alleging that his microphone was switched off and he was not allowed to speak in Parliament.

Rahul challenges PM Modi to open debate on Congress being labelled ‘anti-national’ Rahul Gandhi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sit with him for an open debate on the charge that the Congress was “anti-national”, saying, “Come anywhere, sit with me and debate.”

Rahul Gandhi accuses AAP of betraying farmers, calls it a failed govt over drug menace Rahul Gandhi accused the AAP government of betraying farmers in Punjab and failing to control the drug menace. Recalling that he had first raised the issue of drugs in the state years ago, he said nobody had believed him at the time. “Now every other day there is a drugs-related crime and the Punjab government is unable to control the menace. AAP is a failed government and its leaders have failed its people despite being voted to power,” he said.

Rahul says AAP govt failed Sidhu Moosewala Rahul Gandhi recalled meeting singer Sidhu Moosewala at his office some years ago and said he was impressed by him. Referring to Moosewala’s murder, he alleged that the AAP government failed him after his security was withdrawn and no action was taken against senior police officers. He said the Punjab government had failed in its duty.

Punjab being run from Delhi, says Rahul Gandhi Targeting the AAP government, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Punjab was being run from Delhi. He said the state needed a government that worked for Punjab. He said the AAP had failed to fulfil the promises it made before forming the government in Punjab. He alleged that the government was being run from Delhi, with the remote control in the hands of Arvind Kejriwal, and that CM Mann was unable to take decisions while important issues remained pending or were delayed.

Rahul Gandhi says ‘chitta’ a major issue in Punjab Addressing the Congress Insaaf Rally in Sangrur, Rahul Gandhi attacked the AAP government over the drug problem, saying ‘chitta’ remained a major issue in Punjab.

Rahul Gandhi brings Sidhu Moosewala’s father on stage Rahul Gandhi brought the father of singer Sidhu Moosewala on stage during his address at the Sangrur rally. He said the “mindset” behind the killing of Moosewala was now “roaming around every nook and corner of Punjab”.

Rahul Gandhi mentions Channi, draws loud applause Rahul Gandhi mentioned former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as he began his address at the rally, drawing loud applause from the gathering.

Kharge recalls Rajiv Gandhi lowering voting age to 18 Recalling former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s role in lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 through a constitutional amendment, Kharge said the change gave young people the right to vote at an earlier age.

Kharge says Rahul faces over 24 FIRs, gangsters go scot-free in Punjab Kharge said Rahul Gandhi faced more than 24 FIRs, while gangsters and criminals in Punjab were going scot-free.

Kharge calls AAP BJP’s ‘B team’ Kharge accused the AAP of being the BJP’s “B team”, alleging that it made inroads wherever it saw the Congress gaining ground. He said the party cut into the Congress vote share, paving the way for BJP victories.

Kharge assures Rahul Gandhi: ‘We will win Punjab’ Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge assured Rahul Gandhi that the party would win Punjab. He said the Congress needed to remain united to secure victory and accused the RSS and the BJP of trying to divide institutions and other bodies.

Pargat Singh calls Punjab a ‘police state’, blames AAP Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh described Punjab as a “police state” and held the AAP government solely responsible. Referring to drug-related deaths, he said the bodies of many youngsters were lying in mortuaries.

Warring, Randhawa allege no government employee happy under AAP Congress leaders Raja Warring and Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa alleged that no government employee was happy under the AAP government in Punjab.

Channi calls Bhagwant Mann ‘Nitt da sharaabi’ Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Channi called him a “Nitt da sharaabi”. He said no one would hand over their child to Mann, yet people had entrusted Punjab to him. He urged people to choose the Congress to bring the state back on track.

Channi receives over 15-second ovation before speech Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi received a huge round of applause as he rose to address the rally. The crowd continued cheering for over 15 seconds before he could begin his speech, leaving him smiling.