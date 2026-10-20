Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Punjab on Tuesday as part of his day-long visit to Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Mansa to meet the family members of those who lost their lives after speaking up against free availability of synthetic drugs in the border state. After meeting families of deceased Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur and Gulzar Singh in Sangrur, Shah reached Mansa and met slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota’s family. — With inputs from agencies

Amit Shah meets Jhota's family in Mansa Advertisement Amit Shah visited the residence of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota (42) on Waterworks Road in Mansa. Shah’s chopper landed at the new grain market at 3.15 pm, following which he travelled to Jhota’s residence in a convoy of vehicles. He arrived at 3.26 pm in a bulletproof vehicle provided by the state government and left at 3.46 pm. State BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon accompanied Shah to the residence of Jhota. — TNS Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/amit-shah-visits-parvinder-jhotas-house-in-mansa-meeting-lasts-20-minutes/ Advertisement

Home Minister leaves for Mansa to meet Parvinder Jhota's father After meeting Gulzar Singh's kin at Toor Banjara village of Sangrur district, Amit Shah has left for Mansa to meet slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota's family. Advertisement

Amit Shah visited us: Deceased Bikramjit’s niece on the conversation Saroj Deepak, niece of deceased Vikramjit Singh, said, "Amit Shah visited us. He assured us that he will get us justice and make Punjab drug-free. We demanded CBI investigation and he said that the matter will be handed over to the CBI. I don't know who the people responsible for this are; they used to indulge in drug consumption. They were inebriated when they reached here and killed whoever they found before them. We demand justice and that Punjab be made drug-free." #WATCH | Gurdaspur, Punjab: Saroj Deepak, niece of deceased Vikramjit Singh, says, "Amit Shah visited us. He assured us that he will get us justice and make Punjab drug-free. We demanded CBI investigation and he said that the matter will be handed over to the CBI. I don't know who the people responsible for this are; they used to indulge in drug consumption. They were inebriated when they reached here and killed whoever they found before them. We demand justice and that Punjab be made drug-free." — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

Amit Shah in Sangrur, meets family of Gulzar Singh Shah visited Toor Banjara village in Sangrur district to meet the family of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit man who died by suicide on September 7. His family alleged that he consumed poison after being harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the supply of drugs in his locality. #WATCH | Sangrur, Punjab: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the residence of Gulzar Singh, who died by suicide on September 8, 2026. https://t.co/SzqiVvnr6O — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

Shah has sent a clear message today: Punjab BJP vice-president Punjab BJP vice-president Fatehjang Singh Bajwa today said, "Just a few days ago in Jalandhar, the BJP— and specifically Amit Shah—made a promise to the people of Punjab: that they would completely eradicate the drug menace in the state, rooting it out entirely by December 31, 2029. In light of the tragic incident involving Parminder Singh Jota — and all the other distressing events that have unfolded in Punjab — Amit Shah’s visit sends a clear message to the people of Punjab and the entire nation: the Bharatiya Janata Party always delivers on its promises. His visit today conveys a significant message to the people of Punjab—that the commitment made in Jalandhar will be fully honoured..." #WATCH | Gurdaspur: On Union Minister Amit Shah's Punjab visit, BJP Punjab Vice President Fatehjang Singh Bajwa says, "Just a few days ago in Jalandhar, the BJP—and specifically Amit Shah—made a promise to the people of Punjab: that they would completely eradicate the drug menace in the state, rooting it out entirely by December 31, 2029. In light of the tragic incident involving Parminder Singh Jota—and all the other distressing events that have unfolded in Punjab—Amit Shah’s visit sends a clear message to the people of Punjab and the entire nation: the Bharatiya Janata Party always delivers on its promises. His visit today conveys a significant message to the people of Punjab—that the commitment made in Jalandhar will be fully honoured..." — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

Raise issue of gangsters too: Moosewala's father to Jhota's father Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, toda visited the protest site in Mansa over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and urged his father Bhim Singh to raise the issue of gangsters with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the district. Balkaur, who just returned from abroad after postponing the remaining shows of his son’s hologram tour, asked Bhim Singh to seek answers from the Union Home Minister on why gangsters lodged in Sabarmati jail were not being produced in courts for trial. In his speech, Balkaur also referred to a gangster from Gurdaspur without naming him. — TNS Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/bathinda/what-has-govt-been-doing-for-a-week-moosewalas-father-on-jhota-murder-probe/

Shah meets slain Bikramjit Singh's family Shah met the family of Bikramjit Singh at Mari Panwan village in Sri Hargobindpur of Gurdaspur district. Vikramjit was killed on October 15 allegedly for opposing drug peddling in his area. After the meeting, Shah is scheduled to visit Sangrur district, where he will be meeting the family of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit man, who died by suicide on September 7. His family alleged that he consumed poison after being harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the supply of drugs in his locality.