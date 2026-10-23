Punjab Assembly Session LIVE: Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira suspended for remainder of session

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a motion against Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, suspending him for the remainder of the ongoing session.

The move came after Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema moved the motion against Khaira, accusing him of using unparliamentary language against the chair and deliberately disrupting proceedings of the House. Cheema cited Khaira's conduct during a protest by Congress MLAs during Question Hour.

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Unruly scenes unfolded in the Punjab Assembly on Friday after Congress MLAs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, storming the well of the House and raising slogans against the AAP government.

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At one point, Cheema and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira were seen pointing fingers at each other. Amid noisy scenes, Congress MLAs staged a walkout.

When the motion was passed, Congress MLAs were not present in the House. The Punjab Assembly session began Thursday and would continue till October 27.

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House passes privilege motion against Khaira The Punjab Vidhan Sabha passed the privilege motion against Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira, with Congress MLAs absent from the House.

Cheema moves privilege motion against Sukhpal Khaira Finance Minister Harpal Cheema moved a privilege motion against Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira over the use of unparliamentary language, demanding his suspension for the remaining sittings of the session. Cheema said Khaira’s remarks were against the poor and Dalits and also sought a condemnation resolution against the Congress.

Waris Punjab De MLA Ayali raises drug menace during Zero Hour Manpreet Ayali blamed the AAP and BJP for failing to control the drug menace and walked into the Well of the House to protest after being denied an opportunity to speak. He raised the issue of synthetic drug abuse. Congress MLAs were absent during Zero Hour.

Congress MLAs stage walkout, Pargat slams govt over Jhota murder Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar | Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha after protesting over the Speaker’s refusal to accept their “Letter of Shame”. Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh said the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota was the main issue, adding that Punjab had many issues but “there is no functional government”. He criticised the government for winding up proceedings within nine minutes on Thursday, saying crores of rupees in taxpayers’ money were spent but the government did not allow work to be done.

Harpal Cheema hits back at Congress over drug abuse issue Countering Congress’s allegations over the failure to check drug abuse in Punjab, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema accused Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira of being a “drug smuggler”.

Pargat Singh says Congress will end protest if Speaker accepts ‘Letter of Shame’ Addressing Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh said Congress MLAs would stop protesting if the Speaker accepted their “Letter of Shame”.

Speaker asks treasury bench MLAs not to disrupt proceedings Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan directed treasury bench MLAs to sit down and not disrupt the proceedings as Congress MLAs continued to raise slogans in the Well of the House.

Congress MLAs show ‘Letter of Condemnation’ to treasury benches Congress MLAs showed the 'Letter of Condemnation' to the treasury benches and asked the Speaker why the burning issues of Punjab were not being debated on the floor of the House.

Congress, AAP MLAs clash in House over drugs As the sitting began on Friday, Congress MLAs raised slogans during Question Hour, seeking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s resignation. Carrying the condemnation letter, they entered the Well of the House. Treasury bench MLAs, led by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, raised counter-slogans.

Congress continues protest outside Punjab Assembly The Congress continued its protest outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, with party MLAs led by CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and PPCC chief Pargat Singh wearing black robes and raising slogans against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. They also brought a condemnation letter, alleging that the government had failed to address Punjab’s burning issues.