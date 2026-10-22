Punjab Assembly Session: House adjourned within 10 minutes on Day 1, next sitting tomorrow

The first day of the six-day Punjab Vidhan Sabha session ended within just 10 minutes on Thursday, with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan announcing that the House would meet again on Friday. Though non-official business had earlier been scheduled to be taken up after the obituary references, the Speaker announced the next sitting instead.

The House paid tributes to eight victims of a road accident in Sangrur, former minister Chuni Lal Bhagat, former MP Varinder Singh Bajwa, former MLA Ranjit Singh, eminent doctor Rattan Lal Mittal and the mother of MLA Manjit Singh Bilaspur.

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The Congress demanded that anti-drug activist Bikramjit Singh of Batala and Gulzar Singh, who died by suicide in Dirba, be included in the obituary references. However, the request was not considered.

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The session is expected to see the Opposition corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the drug trade, the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, the law and order situation and corruption allegations.

The ruling party, meanwhile, is expected to blame previous governments for the drug menace and target the Centre over the inflow of narcotics through ports in Gujarat and across the International Border, which is guarded by central forces.

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The government is also set to move a resolution seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and is expected to announce another relief measure for women.

Farmer-related issues are also likely to feature prominently, with the government expected to bring resolutions on Punjab’s riparian rights over river waters and seek the repeal of the Dam Safety Act.

Congress MLAs burn effigy of CM Bhagwant Mann over drugs, gangsterism Congress MLAs burnt an effigy of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann outside the Vidhan Sabha complex, accusing the AAP government of failing to control gangsterism and the illicit drug trade. Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa were among those present during the protest.

Jakhar brings two women who lost family members to drugs to Vidhan Sabha complex Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar accompanied two women from Abohar, whose family members had recently died allegedly due to drugs, to the Vidhan Sabha complex. The women demanded justice and sought action against those involved in the illicit drug trade. Chandigarh Police later rounded up the women and took them away.

Opposition to seek accountability over drugs, law and order The Congress is expected to demand Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s resignation, holding him responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation. Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has said the government would not be allowed to evade questions on the issue. “The government has always been running away from addressing the law and order issue, but we won’t allow it this time,” Bajwa said.

Jhota killing likely to dominate proceedings The killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota is expected to be a major flashpoint during the session. The incident has renewed scrutiny of allegations surrounding the illegal sale of habit-forming drugs and the police action against those allegedly involved. The Opposition has accused the AAP government of failing to protect anti-drug campaigners and dismantle drug networks. The ruling party is expected to cite its ‘Yudh Nashiyan Virudh’ campaign as evidence of its efforts to combat the menace.

AAP to target previous governments over drug trade The ruling party is expected to accuse the Akali Dal-BJP alliance and the Congress of providing political patronage to drug smugglers during their respective tenures. It is also likely to question the Centre’s efforts to curb narcotics trafficking through Gujarat’s ports and across the International Border.

Resolution against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on agenda The AAP government is set to bring a resolution seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, adding another contentious issue to the session’s agenda.

Women may get another relief measure The government is expected to announce another major relief measure for women, with the move seen by a senior functionary as an effort to consolidate the party’s support among women voters.

Corruption allegations to add to the confrontation The Opposition is likely to raise corruption allegations against the government and demand accountability, particularly in the wake of a CBI case involving AAP government functionaries.