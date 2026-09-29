Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE: India win first athletics gold; Gulveer completes medal hat-trick

The Indian quartet of Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi, Vithya Ramraj produced an exceptional performance to claim the gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on Tuesday.

The Indian team won the top prize with a time of 3:29.69 minutes, giving the country its first gold medal in track and field events at the ongoing games. Bahrain and China finished second and third respectively.

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Earlier, Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Sneha Sathyanarayana and Harita Bhadra won the bronze medal in the 4x100m mixed relay final after clocking a season best time of 41.06 seconds.

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India's Pooja Singh fared well below her personal best with a leap of 1.84 metre but that was enough to clinch a bronze medal in women's high jump.

This was after India's Gulveer Singh continued his spectacular run of form at the ongoing games by winning a bronze medal in men's 5000m with a time of 13:32.75, completing a hat-trick of podium finishes in the Japanese city.

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This is Gulveer's third podium finishes at the 2026 games, having won silver medals in men's 1500m and 10000m events earlier in the multisport extravaganza.

Gulveer thus became the second Indian man and fourth from the country to win three medals in track and field events in a single edition of the continental games.

Earlier, Neeru Dhanda scripted history by becoming India’s first shooter to win an Asian Games gold medal in the women’s trap individual event, smashing the continental record in the process. This was after the 26-year-old from Haryana carried India to a silver medal in the women’s trap team event. — with Agencies

India wins first athletics gold of 2026 Asiad with top podium finish in women 4x400m relay The Indian quartet of Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi, Vithya Ramraj produced an exceptional performance to claim the gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay at the 2026 Asian Games on Tuesday. The Indian team won the top prize with a time of 3:29.69 minutes, giving the country its first gold medal in track and field events at the ongoing games. Bahrain and China finished second and third respectively. Earlier, Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Sneha Sathyanarayana and Harita Bhadra won the bronze medal in the 4x100m mixed relay final after clocking a season best time of 41.06 seconds. India's Pooja Singh fared well below her personal best with a leap of 1.84 metre but that was enough to clinch a bronze medal in women's high jump. This was after India's Gulveer Singh continued his spectacular run of form at the ongoing games by winning a bronze medal in men's 5000m with a time of 13:32.75, completing a hat-trick of podium finishes in the Japanese city.

Neeru Dhanda shoots down historic trap gold at Asian Games A determined Neeru Dhanda became the first Indian woman to claim an individual trap shooting gold at the Asian Games, battling relentless rain and plunging temperatures to smash the continental record against a formidable field after guiding the country to a team silver here on Tuesday. The 26-year-old from Haryana's Jind ended a 48-year wait for the nation's second men's or women's individual trap gold at the continental showpiece after combining with Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer for the team silver in the same event earlier in the day. The 5'2" Naib Subedar in the Indian Army produced a stunning display of composure and precision, shooting 28 out of 30 targets in the women's trap final to finish ahead of China's Sun Yunong (26) and Kuwait's Abdulmalik Hajar (21).

Dhakshineswar, Sumit reach men's singles pre-quarterfinals Indian tennis players Dhakshineswar Suresh and Sumit Nagal made winning starts in their men's singles campaigns at the Asian Games, albeit in contrasting styles, securing places in the pre-quarterfinals here Tuesday. India's rising star Dhakshineswar got the better of Indonesia's Gunawan Trismuwantara 7-5 7-6(2) in his second round, while Nagal got past South Korea's Seongchan Hong 6-4 6-0 in his rain-interrupted match.

India enter first-round heats in track cycling The Indian track cycling teams qualified for first round heats in both men's and women's team sprint events, as well as women's team pursuit competition at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Dhakshineswar reaches men's singles pre-quarterfinals Dhakshineswar Suresh made a winning start to his men's singles campaign at the Asian Games, defeating Indonesia's Gunawan Trismuwantara 7-5 7-6(2) in the second round here on Tuesday. Dhakshineswar, who received a bye in the opening round, held his nerve in a closely fought contest to seal the match in straight sets in one hour and and secure a place in the pre-quarterfinals. It turned to be closer than expected contest as there is a huge gulf between the ranking of the two players. While the Indian is ranked 364, Trismuwantara is placed outside 2000. Dhakshineswar will also feature in the men's doubles later in the day, partnering Yuki Bhambri.

Joga Purty enters women's speed climbing quarterfinal Indian teenager Joga Purty advanced to the quarterfinals of Asian Games women's speed climbing event after finishing ninth in the qualification round here on Tuesday. The 19-year-old from Jamshedpur, who is making her Games debut, recorded 7.28 seconds as her best time to climb the 15-metre wall at the Portmesse Nagoya Exhibition Hall. The quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday. China's Lijuan Deng topped the qualification with a Games Record of 6.23s, followed by South Korean Jimin Jeong, who clocked a best time of 6.25s.

Boxer Parveen Hooda wins her semifinal; to fight for gold India's Parveen Hooda moved into the gold medal bout after defeating China's Li Shu 5-0 in the 65kg boxing semifinal of the Asian Games here on Tuesday. Parveen, whose bronze medal from the previous edition was taken away after the International Testing Agency (ITA) suspended her for 22 months for a whereabouts failure, has now surpassed her performance at Hangzhou. Indian boxers have already bettered their four-medal haul from the previous edition, with six pugilists securing medal-round entries here. Commonwealth Games champion Ankush Panghal (80kg) and last edition's bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+90kg) will fight for a place in the final later in the day.

Archery: Bommadevara, Chauhan enter recurve quarters Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Kumkum Mohod Anil progressed to the recurve quarterfinals with impressive wins at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

India to face Sri Lanka in men's cricket semi-final India will face Sri Lanka in the men's cricket semi-final at the Asian Games 2026 after Sri Lanka's quarter-final against Nepal was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Nisshin, Japan, on Tuesday, according to Cricinfo.