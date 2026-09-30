Asian Games 2026 Day 11: Archers complete hat-trick of golds, India first country to qualify for 2028 Olympics

India’s compound archers displayed admirable poise under pressure to complete a golden sweep in the Asian Games team competitions, successfully defending their crowns in men’s, women’s and mixed events here on Wednesday with performances that ranged from domineering to gritty.

Cherry on top was the mixed combination of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav also securing an Olympic quota place for the country following their top finish.

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India thus became the first country to qualify for the 2028 Olympics in the compound mixed team event, which will mark the discipline’s debut in the Los Angeles Games.

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The women’s trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha and Prithika Pradeep kicked off the gold rush that culminated with the men’s combination of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru rallying to outwit the Chinese trio of Jiahao Liao, Jinyi Liu and Jingyu Shi in the finals 238-237. — with Agencies

Deepu Mallesh enters quarters of Asiad speed climbing event Advertisement India's Deepu Mallesh entered the quarterfinals of the men's speed climbing competition of the Asian Games after finishing 11th in the qualification rounds. The 28-year-old Mallesh, who is making his Asian Games debut, clocked a best time of 5.09s, which came during his climb up lane B of the four-lane 15-metre wall. The 16 fastest climbers make up the four sets of quarterfinals, each of them featuring four climbers in as many lanes. The fastest eight from this stage move to the semifinals, at the end of which four will be left to fight for the medals in the final.

44-year wait nears end: India women’s hockey team beat Korea 2-0 to enter Asian Games final, eyes gold https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/sports/44-year-wait-nears-end-india-womens-hockey-team-beat-korea-2-0-to-enter-asian-games-final-eyes-gold

Sunil wins second Asian Games medal with bronze; Nisha Dahiya knocked out Sunil Kumar became the first Indian Greco Roman wrestler to win two Asian Games medal after clinching a bronze in the men's 87kg event but Nisha Dahiya endured a medal-less campaign on the opening day of the wrestling competition on Wednesday. Sunil assured his podium place with a technical superiority win (9-0)over Philippines' Roberts Callum Johnston, who was no match to the strength and technical skill of the Indian. Sunil had won a bronze in Hangzhou 2023 Games, ending a 13-year wait for India for medal in the Greco Roman style. Before that Ravinder Singh and Sunil Kumar Rana had won bronze in 2010 Guangzhou Games. The 27-year-old Haryana wrestler was left to fight for a bronze medal after losing his semifinal by technical superiority to Japan's Taizo Yoshida.

India bow out of League of Legends Esports event India's campaign in the MOBA (League of Legends) esports event ended as they lost all three of their group B matches at the Asian Games on Wednesday. The Indian team lost with identical margins of 0-1 to each of Hong Kong, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei and finished last in the group. The top two teams from the both the groups qualify for the semifinal.

Judoka Ashmita Dey loses bronze medal match, returns empty-handed from Asiad Indian judoka Ashmita Dey lost her bronze medal bout against Narantsetseg Ganbaatar of Mongolia in the women's 48kg category to return empty-handed from the Asian Games on Wednesday. The reigning Commonwealth Games champion Ashmita lost by Waza against Ganbaatar in the bronze medal contest. In judo, waza translates to "technique" or "art" and forms the fundamental building blocks of the martial art and sport that can be throwing techniques, grappling and groundwork techniques among others.

Sepaktakraw: Indian men's and women's quadrants lose The Indian men's and women's sepaktakraw quadrants suffered losses in their preliminary group games at the Asian Games on Wednesday. The women's team comprising Maipak Ayekpam, Priya Elangbam, Chaoba Oinam and Malemnganbi went down 7-15 8-15 to Vietnam before losing 17-16 10-15 12-15 to Phillipines. The men's quartet of Ram Kumar Sharma, Malemnganba Sorokhaibam, Bobby Kumar and Akash Yumnam, on the other hand, opened its campaign with a 9-15 8-15 loss to Lao. The men's team will now take on Vietnam.

Hockey: Eyes set on gold, India renew rivalry against Pakistan in semis Defending champions India will renew the fiercest rivalry in men's international hockey when they take on Pakistan in a mouth-watering semifinal of the Asian Games on Thursday, with eyes firmly set on securing a direct ticket to 2028 Los Angels Olympics.

Tennis: Nagal moves to quarterfinals, Dhakshineswar bows out Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals at the Asian Games with a fluent 6-3 6-2 win over Uzbekistan's Sergey Fomin on Wednesday, while Dhakshineswar Suresh bowed out after losing his third-round match. The 249th-ranked Nagal, seeded seventh, controlled the contest against Fomin and moved into the last eight with a straight-set victory. He will next face formidable third seed China's Yibing Wu, who is ranked 111th in the world.

Squash: Indian men and women assured of medal Indian men's and women's team eased into the semifinals of the Asian Games with convincing wins over Kuwait and Singapore respectively, assuring themselves of a medal on Wednesday.

India clinches gold in trap shooting The Indian pair of Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai clinched the gold medal in the trap mixed team event of the Asian Games on Wednesday, also smashing the continental record in the process. The Indian team shot a score of 34 in the final after qualifying in the fourth position. Qatar’s Mohammed Al-Rumaihi and Ray Bassil took the silver with a score of 32.

Boxing: Lovlina to fight for gold, Priya, Kapil signs off with bronze medal Olympic medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain sealed her place in the 75kg final but Priya Ghanghas and Kapil Pokhariya signed off with bronze medals at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Archery: Men's compound team enters gold-medal match The Indian compound archers moved closer to another gold after storming into the men's team final with a convincing win over Korea at the Asian Games on Wednesday, after the mixed and women's combinations also finished on top. The Indian team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru outclassed Korea 236-229 in the semifinal to enter the summit clash.

Double gold for India in compound archery as mixed team wins after women’s triumph India’s compound mixed archery pair of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav claimed the gold medal and secured a 2028 Olympic quota place by beating Korea in a tense shoot-off at the Asian Games on Wednesday after the women’s team also finished on top in the same event.

Rathod, Jagtap finish sixth in kayak, canoe singles at Asian Games India's Pradhyumna Singh Rathod finished sixth in the men's kayak single final, while Pallavi Jagtap also ended sixth in the women's canoe single final at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Boxing: Lovlina to fight for gold, Priya signs off with bronze medal Olympic medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain sealed her place in the 75kg final while Priya Ghanghas signed off with a bronze medal at the Asian Games on Wednesday. Last edition's silver-medallist, Lovlina eked out a 3-2 spilt decision win over reigning 70kg world champion Kazakh boxer Natalya Bogdanova in the 75kg semifinal bout. With the win, she becomes the first Indian woman boxer to reach back-to-back Asian Games finals, assuring India of at least a silver.

Judo: Ashmita Dey enters bronze medal contest in women's 48kg Indian judoka Ashmita Dey on Wednesday progressed to the bronze medal contest in the women's 48kg category by winning her repechage round against Hong Kong China's Ka Lee Wong at the Asian Games. Ashmita defeated Wong by yoko with a 4-0 golden score.

Speed climbing: Deepu Mallesh enters quarters India's Deepu Mallesh entered the quarterfinals of the men's speed climbing competition of the Asian Games after finishing 11th in the qualification rounds. The 28-year-old Mallesh, who is making his Asiad debut, clocked a best time of 5.09sec, which came during his climb up lane B of the four-lane 15-metre wall.

Boxing: Priya signs off with bronze medal Indian boxer Priya Ghanghas signed off with a bronze medal after going down to former world champion China's Yang Chengyu in the 60kg semifinal on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Priya, making her Games debut, went down 1-4 to her far more experienced Chinese opponent. Indian boxers have bettered their last edition's performance (one silver, three bronze) by ensuring a six-medal haul.

Archery: India match world record to strike gold Indian women’s compound archery team produced a sensational performance to outwit China and retain the gold medal at the Asian Games with a world record score, on Wednesday. The Indian team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep dominated the summit clash, outclassing China 238-234 in the gold medal match to bag the top podium. The Indians equalled Korea’s world record in achieving the feat.

Shooting: Neeru-Kynan pair enters final of trap mixed team event The Indian combination of Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai qualified for the trap mixed team final at the Asian Games on Wednesday. A total of four teams out of 12 in contention qualified for the final and India finished at the fourth place with a score of 136.

Wrestling: Sunil to fight for bronze; Nisha Dahiya loses opening round India's Greco Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar was left to fight for a bronze medal after losing his men's 87kg semifinals by technical superiority to Japan's Taizo Yoshida while Nisha Dahiya was yet again shut out by North Korea's Sol Gum Pak on Wednesday. Sunil, the bronze medal winner at Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, began with a confident technical superiority win over Tajikistan's Muhammad Sultonzoda but was no match to the Japanese World Championship bronze medallist.

archery: Indian mixed compound team enters gold-medal match, women's compound team wins gold The Indian compound archers produced a sensational display with the women's side winning a record-equalling gold before the mixed team assuring another medal by progressing to the final at the Asian Games on Wednesday. The Indian mixed compound archery team entered the gold-medal match after beating Thailand 156-155 in the semifinals. This was after the Indian women's compound archery team produced a sensational performance to outclass China 238-234 and retain its Asian Games gold medal with a world record-equalling score.

Squash: Indian women's team enters semifinals, assures medal Indian women's team progressed to the semifinals of squash event with a 2-0 win over Singapore to assure itself of a medal at the Asian Games on Wednesday. Starting the proceedings, Tanvi Khanna produced a gritty show, ekeing out a 11-6 4-11 15-13 11-1 win over Au Yeong Wai Iynn in a thrilling 32-minute opening singles match. In the second singles, young Anahat Singh, who won a silver in the individual event, then thrashed Au Yeong Wai Yhann 11-7 11-3 11-4 in just 22 minutes to complete the victory. Veteran Joshna Chinappa, who also won a bronze in the mixed doubles event, didn't need to take the court.