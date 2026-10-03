Asian Games 2026 Day 14 LIVE updates: Golden double for India as hockey and cricket teams beat Malaysia, Pakistan in finals

India defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the men’s hockey final to retain their Asian Games gold, securing back-to-back titles and a direct berth at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on Saturday in Gifu, Japan.

Earlier, India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs on Saturday to clinch their second consecutive gold medal in the Asian Games men's cricket event. Soon thereafter, wrestler Aman Sehrawat won gold by beating World Champion Chong Song Han.

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After posting 211 for six on a batting-friendly track, India restricted Pakistan to 192 for six despite a gusty 96 (50 balls; 7 sixes, 5 fours) from Hasan Nawaz.

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Axar Patel was the pick among the bowlers for India with figures of 4-0-29-2. Earlier in the match, half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (61) and Tilak Varma (51 not out) powered India to a daunting total at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

Earlier, Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman golfer to win a gold medal in the Asian Games, overcoming the fatigue of a sleepless night to maintain a slender one-stroke lead that also helped the country claim the team silver and round off its best show at the event in 44 years. — with Agencies

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India beat Malaysia 5-1 to defend Asian Games men's hockey gold, qualify for LA Olympics https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/sports/india-defend-asiad-mens-hockey-gold-book-2028-olympic-berth

Antim Panghal wins silver medal at Asian Games, loses women's 53kg final 1-9 to Japan's Mei Kiyooka

Wrestler Deepak Punia adds bronze to his Asian Games collection Wrestler Deepak Punia added a second Asian Games medal to his collection, securing the men's 97kg bronze with a 2-1 victory over Mongolia's Gankhuyang Ganbataar here on Saturday. The bronze adds to a decent international record for Deepak, who won a silver at the 2019 World Championships, and has five Asian Championships medals to his credit.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat wins gold medal at Asian Games, beating World Champion Chong Song Han 11-7 in men's 57kg final

Japanese Olympic body chief admits to problems in Asiad but says 'that is not whole story' Japanese Olympic Committee chief Seiko Hashimoto on Saturday conceded that "many problems" marred the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games but harsh criticism of aspects such as accommodation do not represent the whole picture as the world will gradually know of the "small moments of joy" that the athletes experienced. There was chaos at the beginning of the Games in the absence of a traditional Athletes' Village. The athletes were lodged in container-style huts, hotels and a docked cruise ship, an arrangement that was described as cramped by several participants. "It is also true that there were many problems, although we also heard people say living aboard the cruise ship was a very good experience, with extremely good food and hospitality, including that from the volunteers," Hashimoto said. "I think the harsh criticism tends to receive a great deal of attention. But that isn't the whole story. Even small moments of happiness that people experienced will, little by little, ultimately be communicated to the world as part of the tremendous value of hosting these Games," she said at a press conference in Nagoya.

Indian women finish 6th in Asian Games rugby after defeat against Kazakhstan The Indian women's team finished sixth at the Asian Games after being thrashed 0-20 by Kazakhstan in a rugby-sevens classification match, on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Indian women defeated Singapore 22-5 to progress for the fifth-sixth classification tie. The defeat brought curtains on India's rugby campaign at the Games.

Kashish, Jyoti bow out in opening round of taekwondo Indian taekwondo players disappointed as Kashish Malik and Jyoti Yadav bowed out in the first round of the respective events at the Asian Games on Saturday. In the women 57kg category, Kashish lost to Yujin Kim of South Korea 0-2 (3-18 2-17) in round of 16. Later in the day, Jyoti was shown the door by Thailand's Kannaluck Chuenchooklin 0-2 in women's 67kg category. Jyoti lost 4-15 15-4 14-2 in the round of 16.

India defeat Pakistan to win second consecutive Asian Games cricket gold medal https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/cricket/stellar-abhishek-super-tilak-power-india-to-asiad-gold-despite-nawaz-heroics-for-pakistan/

Abhishek Sharma levels with Yuvraj Singh, surpasses Virat Kohli after explosive 50 India opener Abhishek Sharma continued his impressive run against Pakistan as he smashed a 28-ball 61 in the men's cricket gold medal match at the 2026 Asian Games, equalling Yuvraj Singh's record for most sixes in an innings in India-Pakistan T20Is.

Tilak Verma continues fine run against Pakistan with quickfire 50 in final Indian batter Tilak Verma continued his fine run against Pakistan, slamming a quickfire half-century against the arch-rivals during the final of the Asian Games men's cricket campaign on Saturday. During the title clash against Pakistan, Tilak slammed a blistering 51* in 22 balls, with three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 231.82. In five innings against Pakistan, Tilak has scored 206 runs at an average of 103 and a strike rate of 138.25, including two fifties, one of which came in the final of the Asia Cup tournament in 2024.

Love ice cream and maths; missed both for Asiad: History-making teen archer Kumkum Mohod Her composure when taking aim belies her tender age but the child in Indian teen archery sensation Kumkum Mohod takes over when she puts her bow down and talks about giving up ice cream before the Asian Games and the challenge of holding on to her love for maths after historic twin gold medals. The 17-year-old from Maharashtra, who won gold medals in the women's and mixed team events of the World Cup this year, displayed sensational form to become the first Indian woman to claim an individual recurve gold at the Asiad after playing a stellar role in the team's top finish on Friday. She also collected a mixed silver in what can easily be described as a brilliant Games debut. Icing on the cake was that she defeated her idol and former Olympic champion Kang Chaeyoung of Korea in the individual quarterfinals. Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/sports/love-ice-cream-and-maths-missed-both-for-asiad-history-making-teen-archer-kumkum-mohod/

Abhishek's scintillating 61, Tilak's 51 power India to 211 for 6 against Pakistan Abhishek Sharma took the Pakistan spinners to the cleaners with a blistering 61 off 28 balls and Tilak Varma provided the final flourish with an unbeaten 51 as India posted an imposing 211 for six on a tricky track in the men's cricket final.

Neeraj wins individual recurve bronze Indian archer Neeraj Chauhan upset compatriot Dhiraj Bommadevara 6-4 to bag the bronze medal in the men's individual recurve event at the Asian Games on Saturday.

Wrestler Antim Panghal reaches gold medal bout Wrestler Antim Panghal has reached the gold medal bout in women's 53kg after beating China's Jin Zhang 6-1 in semifinals.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat to fight for gold medal Wrestler Aman Sehrawat will fight for a gold medal after beating Tajikistan's Aiaal Belolyubskii 14-8 in men's 57kg semifinals.

India opt to bat against Pakistan, field unchanged side India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the men's gold medal match of the Asian Games on Saturday.

Pranavi Urs becomes first Indian woman golfer to win individual gold at Asian Games, leads country to team silver Pranavi's medal was India's first gold since the 2002 men's individual top honours bagged by Shiv Kapur.

'More medals are yet to come': Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh believes India is on track to meet its Asiad target Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh expressed confidence in India's Asian Games campaign, saying more medals, including from wrestling, are still to come as the country looks to achieve its targeted tally. "More medals are yet to come, medals from wrestling as well. India is on track to meet its target. Nations across the globe are striving for success… We are gradually moving forward and will certainly achieve the target we have set for ourselves," Brij Bhushan told ANI.