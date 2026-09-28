Asian Games 2026 Day 9: Yashvir Singh wins silver, Rohit Yadav bags bronze in javelin throw

The Indian duo of Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav produced superb efforts to secure the silver and bronze medals, respectively, as the country registered a double podium finish in the men’s javelin throw competition at the Asian Games here on Monday.

Yashvir, the 24-year-old from Haryana, came up with a personal best of 85.72m in his sixth and last attempt to surpass fellow Indian Rohit Yadav and claim the silver medal.

Advertisement

Rohit, the 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, threw the javelin at 84.35m to bag the bronze medal.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka’s superstar Rumesh Pathirage claimed the gold with an effort of 88.33m.

Reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan produced a season-best effort of 80.29m to finish fourth.

Advertisement

Earlier, Vithya Ramraj clinched a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles event but long-distance runner Avinash Sable failed to defend his gold medal, finishing fourth in the men's 3000m steeplechase final.

Indian shooter Esha Singh clinched a silver medal in the women’s 25m pistol individual competition, fighting through five consecutive shoot-offs at the end of which she missed the gold by one shot.

Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker ended without a medal from the Games after failing to qualify for the final of the event but Esha kept India in the hunt by entering the summit clash at eighth.

Meanwhile, Lovlina Borgohain's medal collection continued to swell as the seasoned Indian boxer assured herself of a second consecutive Asian Games podium finish by moving to the semifinals while Priya Ghanghas too advanced to the last four stage.

The Indian men's cricket team also entered the Asiad semifinal without even taking the field after its quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned due to inclement weather. — with Agencies

Gulveer wins 1,500m silver, Ramraj 400m hurdles bronze Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh secured a silver medal in the men's 1500m final with a personal best effort of 3:36.72 at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Monday. Gulveer, who had already won a silver in the 10,000m in the ongoing edition, finished behind gold medallist Kazuto Iizawa of Japan, while compatriot Nagiya Mori won the bronze with an effort of 3:37.92.

India blank Bangladesh 10-0 in final pool game India blanked Bangladesh 10-0 in their final pool game of the men's hockey competition at the Asian Games on Monday. India, who had already qualified for the semifinals, topped Pool A with five wins in as many games. India play Pakistan in the first semifinal on October 1 while Malaysia take on South Korea in the other semifinal on the same day. India's goals against Bangladesh came via Abhishek (3), Jugraj Singh (22) Harmanpreet Singh (27, 40, 45), Sukhjeet Singh (32), Lakra Shilanand (44, 45), Sanjay (59) and Mandeep Singh (60).

Esha Singh's battle of nerves, pain and perseverance ends in silver at Asian Games Esha Singh fought through pain, exhaustion, and five nerve-wracking shoot-offs in a gruelling test of skill and temperament before settling for silver in the women's 25m pistol at the Asian Games on Monday. The world No. 1 in the event, the 21-year-old Indian endured an aching arm and shoulder, survived a series of heart-stopping eliminations and pushed herself to the very limits in one of the most dramatic finals of the Games. Her silver was India's only individual medal from the shooting ranges on Monday, but the manner in which she earned it made it a performance to savour.

Indian 4x100m mixed relay team qualifies for final The Indian 4x100m mixed relay team qualified for the final after finishing second in heat 2 at the Asian Games on Monday. The quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Abinaya Rajarajan, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra clocked 41.54 seconds to finish behind China (41.52). Overall, the Indian team finished third in the heats behind Thailand and China.

Boxer Kapil Pokhariya punch his way into semifinals Pokhariya out-punched South Korea's Kim Gichae 0-5 to storm into the men's 90kg semifinal.

Vithya Ramraj wins bronze medal in women's 400m hurdles India's Vithya Ramraj clinched a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles event at the Asian Games on Monday, clocking a personal best of 54.75 seconds to break a more than four-decade-old national record created by the legendary P T Usha. The 28-year-old from Coimbatore finished behind UAE's Mariam Kareem, who won gold with a Games record 54.31 seconds, and Kazakhstan's Adelina Zems, who took silver with a personal best of 54.58sec. Ramraj bettered Usha's 55.42sec effort that came in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. It was the second medal at this edition of the Games for Ramraj following the silver in the 4x400m mixed relay event.

Reigning champion Jyothi eliminated, Chikitha and Ganesh advance to quarters Defending champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam was stunningly ousted by 14-year-old Korean Kang Yeonseo, who shot a perfect score of 150, but debutant duo of Chikitha Taniparthi and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru advanced to the quarterfinals of their respective women's and men's individual compound archery competitions at the Asian Games on Monday. Jyothi had claimed gold in individual, women's team and mixed team competitions in the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou. Against Yeonseo, Jyothi produced a score of 146 in the pre-quarterfinals, having played catch-up with Kang.

Squash: Indian men and women enter quarters The Indian men's and women's teams on Monday marched into the quarterfinals of the Asian Games squash competition with the latter producing a gritty win over Japan. Indian women, seeded third, got past Japan 2-1 despite lead player Anahat Singh losing to world number six Satomi Watanabe in five games. The 17th ranked Anahat had beaten the world number six Japanese in the individual semifinals before finishing with a historic silver. Indian women, bronze medallists in the previous edition, had beaten China 3-0 in their opening match.

Seema Kaliramna finishes 4th in women's discus throw final Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Seema Kaliramna's personal best effort was not enough as she finished fourth in the women's discus throw final at the Asian Games on Monday. Seema produced a personal best effort of 59.88m in her fifth attempt, but that was not enough as all three podium finishers had best throws in excess of 60m. Seema was in third place midway through the competition, but Thailand's Subenrat Insaeng registered 61.43m throw with her fourth attempt to move into third place.

My knee was hurt in QFs, affected show in semifinal: Pincky Balhara after Asiad bronze India's most accomplished kurash athlete Pincky Balhara revealed that she was struck on her right knee during the quarterfinal win over Korea's Lim Garam. Taking on another Korean Sumin Mo in the last four, Balhara said the already hurting knee could not take the fresh onslaught, hampering her performance. "I got injured in the quarterfinal match, got hit on the knee. My opponent in the quarterfinal was also a Korean. So, my semifinal opponent knew that I got injured on my right knee," Balhara told PTI. "I was attacking but she was attacking me there again and again. So, I lost on penalty," added Balhara, fighting back tears.

Ankita-Rutuja pair bow out; rain pushes Nagal's match to Tuesday India's women's doubles campaign in tennis at the Asian Games came to an early end after Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale suffered a hard-fought first-round defeat against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva and Anna Danilina on Monday. The Indian pair lost 7-5 3-6 5-10 to the Kazakh duo in a contest that went down to the deciding match tie-break. In men's singles, India's Sumit Nagal was locked at 3-2 in the opening set against South Korea's Hong Seongchan when rain brought the match to a halt. The match will resume on Tuesday.

India bow out of women's sepaktakraw doubles India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the women's doubles sepaktakraw event, finishing last in their group at the Asian Games on Monday.

Asiad cricket: Higher-ranked India in semi-final after QF against Afghanistan abandoned The Indian men's cricket team entered the Asian Games semi-final without even taking the field after its quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to inclement weather on Monday. The defending champion side made it to the last four as it is ranked No.1 in the ICC T20I rankings while Afghanistan is currently placed 10th. India will take on winners of the quarter-final between Nepal and Sri Lanka to be held here on Tuesday. If that match is abandoned, then Sri Lanka, by virtue of their higher ranking, will take on India in the semi-final. There has been consistent rain in Nagoya for the past few days and even a curtailed match was a remote possibility on the day.

Kurash player Pincky Balhara signs off with bronze in Asian Games India's Pincky Balhara signed off with a bronze medal after losing 0-5 to South Korea's Sumin Mo in the semifinals of the women's -78kg kurash event on Monday.

Squash: Indian men and women make winning starts against China The Indian men's squash team made a flying start to its Asian Games campaign, cruising past China 3-0 in Pool A while the women's side recovered from an early setback to prevail 2-1 in their Pool C match against China on Monday.

Asiad Volleyball: India go past Hong Kong for 2nd straight win The Indian men's volleyball team edged past Hong Kong, China in a Pool C preliminary round match for its second consecutive win at the Asian Games on Monday.

Boxer Lovlina assures a medal Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) assured herself of a second consecutive medal at the Asian Games boxing competition after securing a facile quarterfinal win over South Korea's Seong Suyeon on Monday. Competing in her first bout of the tournament, Lovlina out-punched Seong 5-0 to move into the last four stage and be assured of at least a bronze medal. The Assam boxer had won the silver in the previous edition.