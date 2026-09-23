Asian Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu ends 12-year Asiad medal wait with silver

Nagoya: Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu finally filled the one glaring void in her glittering trophy cabinet, turning 12 years of waiting, near-misses and heartbreak into an Asian Games silver in the women's 49kg event here on Wednesday.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist totalled 198kg (88kg+111kg) to claim India's first Asian Games weightlifting medal since Karnam Malleswari's silver in 1998.

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“Winning an Asian Games medal is a dream come true. I have been chasing this medal for the last 12 years, since the 2014 Asian Games. My life is complete now with this medal. And I am feeling very light. It's a dream Asian Games,” Chanu said after the competition.

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Two-time world champion Ri Song Gum of North Korea lived up to her billing, completing a hat-trick of Asian Games titles with a stunning 215kg (94kg+121kg).

Ri smashed the world records in the snatch, clean and jerk and total on her way to gold while Indonesia's Luluk Diana Tri Wijayana took bronze with 191kg (88kg+103kg).

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The silver for Chanu completes a collection that already includes an Olympic silver, three World Championship medals, including a gold, multiple Commonwealth Games and Championships titles and an Asian Championships bronze.

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Asian Games: Indian men's badminton team settles for bronze after 1-3 loss to China Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty faltered against their higher-ranked opponents as the Indian men's team signed off with a bronze medal after going down 1-3 to nemesis China in the semifinals of the Asian Games in Nagoya on Wednesday. India had won the silver medal at the last edition in Hangzhou in 2023, where they had also lost to China in the final. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were the only Indians to win a match as China once again got the better of India.

Roshibina enters Asiad wushu final; eyes gold Indian wushu player Roshibina Devi Naorem will fight for gold in the Asian Games after defeating Indonesia's Thania Kusumaningtyas in the semifinals of the women's 60kg category on Wednesday. Roshibina prevailed 2-0 in the contest at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Nagoya. She will face China's Xiaoyu Zhang in the summit clash. Roshibina had won a silver as well as a bronze medal in the previous two editions of the competition. She was a late inclusion in the squad after original choice Divyanshi Choudhary had to be withdrawn due to injury.

Women's hockey: Deepika's record strikes hand India commanding 20-1 win over Thailand In-form drag-flicker Deepika Sehrawat continued her impressive run, scoring a record nine goals in a single match as India thrashed Thailand 20-1 to register their third consecutive victory in Pool B of the women's hockey competition at the Asian Games in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Wednesday. Deepika (2nd, 8th, 9th, 24th, 33rd, 36th, 39th, 51st and 57th minutes) was unstoppable from penalty corners, converting all her nine attempts to script the record haul, while Navneet Kaur (4th, 29th, 35th and 51st) also ran riot in the one-sided contest. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (10th, 11th and 47th) completed a hat-trick, while Neha Goyal (19th), Lalremsiami (26th), Sakshi Rana (29th) and skipper Salima Tete (45th) joined the scoring as India piled on the goals.

Abhay, Veer, Tanvi enter round of 16 in squash Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani and Tanvi Khanna entered the round of 16 in the squash competition of the Asian Games with comfortable wins in their respective singles match in Nagoya on Wednesday. Abhay, seeded second, lost just three points in his opening round men's singles match against Thailand's Arkaradet Arkarahirunya. He won 11-1, 11-0, 11-2. Chotrani defeated Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel 11-8, 11-3, 11-3 in his round of 32 match. In the women's singles, Tanvi tamed Dami Kim of South Korea 11-5, 11-7, 11-5 in her opening round.

Jay Meena wins India’s first-ever soft tennis bronze medal Jay Meena secured India’s first ever soft tennis medal at the Asian Games, fetching a bronze after losing to Japan’s Takuya Kurosaka in the men’s singles semifinals here on Wednesday. Playing in his third Asian Games, the 26-year-old Meena produced a spirited fightback after falling three games behind but could not sustain the momentum, losing 2-4 (3-5, 1-4, 1-4, 4-1, 6-4, 1-4) to Kurosaka in the 45-minute clash. Meena, who hails from Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas and is a 2022 National Games gold-medallist, struggled to find his rhythm early on as Kurosaka established an advantage, winning the first two games 5-3 and 4-1.

Kabaddi at Asian Games: Indian women beat Iran, men thrash Bangladesh India continued their dominant run in kabaddi at the Asian Games with both men’s and women’s team registering comprehensive victories over Bangladesh and Iran, respectively in their group-stage fixtures. While the women’s team comfortably beat 2018 gold medallist Iran 37-23 in their second group league match, the men’s side saw off Bangladesh 48-25 in their third Group A match here.

Indian men’s and women’s skeet teams win bronze medals The Indian men’s and women’s skeet teams bagged bronze medals at the Asian Games here on Wednesday. After three days of qualification rounds, the Indian trio of Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal finished with a combined score of 331 to end third behind gold medallists China (357) and Kazakhstan (336) in the women’s event. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, veteran Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill also made the podium snaring the men’s team bronze with a total score of 346. The skeet event has each shooter trying to get the maximum of 125 allocated points.

Manu Bhaker qualifies for 10m air pistol final Double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker qualified for the women’s 10m air pistol final after finishing third in the qualification round at the Asian Games here on Wednesday. Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, shot 579 to finish third, while Esha Singh ended 15th with 572 and missed out on a place in the final. Suruchi Singh finished 26th with a score of 568.

India sepaktakraw team suffers heartbreak in men’s regu India failed to progress to the semifinals despite notching up a 2-1 win over the Philippines in their final Group B match of the men’s team regu event in sepak takraw at the Asian Games here on Wednesday. A ‘regu’ event is three-a-side affair. India needed a 3-0 win to keep their semifinal hopes alive, but a 2-1 victory was not enough as Japan advanced on the tiebreak after India, Japan and the Philippines all finished with three regu wins. India won the first two regus 2-0 (15-7, 15-10) and 2-1 (15-9, 10-15, 15-8) to move within one win of a clean sweep, but lost the third 0-2 (15-17, 11-15).