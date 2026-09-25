Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet ended an unusually long wait for a shooting gold and long-distance runner Gulveer Singh sparkled with his 10,000m silver but the first-round exit of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty from the badminton men’s doubles event came as a setback for India at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Suruchi and Kamaljeet combined for a score of 484.6, a Games and Asian record, to dominate the field from start to finish en route the gold. The 19-year-old Suruchi contributed 245.7 and Kamaljeet added 238.9 points to the overall tally.

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The ranges also threw up a silver thanks to the men’s 50m rifle 3-position team of Aishwary Pratap Singh, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar. They looked on course for gold for much of the competition, only for China to finish strongly and deny them the top step. India finished with an aggregate of 1762, four points behind China’s 1766.

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In track-and-field, Gulveer improved on the bronze he won in the 2023 Hangzhou edition to a silver, clocking 28:29.38 seconds in a trademark assured run.

With bronze medals from shot-putter Manpreet Kaur and mixed table tennis team of Diya Chitale and Manush Shah also added to the tally, India’s total increased to 22 medals.

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Baranica Elangovan wins historic bronze in women's pole vault Nagoya: Baranica Elangovan entered her name in the record books by winning a historic bronze medal for India in the women's pole vault event at the Asian Games here on Friday. It was joint bronze medal for the 29-year-old Baranica along with Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova as they remained tied, with a best clearance of 4.15m each and the same number of failures at 4.25m. It is India's first-ever medal in pole vault event. Misaki Morota of Japan won the gold with a personal best effort of 4.55 while China's Chunge Niu bagged the silver with 4.50. PTI

India's Gulveer Singh wins silver medal in men's 10000m at Asian Games in Nagoya Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh upgraded his Asian Games medal from bronze to silver in the men’s 10,000m as he clocked 28:29.38 minutes, continuing his impressive run on the international circuit. Gulveer, who had won bronze at the previous edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, finished second behind Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew, who claimed the gold in 28:27.51 minutes. Bahrain’s Albert Kipto completed the podium with a time of 28:34.18 minutes. The silver adds another major medal to Gulveer’s collection this year after he had also finished second at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Kamaljeet-Suruchi pair ends India’s shooting gold drought at Asian Games https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/sports/kamaljeet-suruchi-pair-ends-indias-shooting-gold-drought-at-asian-games

Boxer Sachin one win away from medal, Preeti bows out India's Sachin Siwach moved to the men's 60kg quarterfinals with a scrappy 4-1 win over Jordan's Mohammad Adnan Abu Jajeh at the Asian Games here on Friday. However, it was the end of the road for last edition's bronze medallist Preeti Pawar. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist, who received a first round bye, went down 0-5 in an unanimous verdict to North Korea's Paris Olympics medallist and reigning Asian Games champion Pang Chol M in the women's 54kg round of 16. Sachin, now just one win away from a medal, will take on World Championships bronze medallist Shunsuke Kitamoto of Japan in the quarterfinals.

Indian men’s, women’s kabaddi teams storm into finals The Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams stayed on course for a successful defence of their gold medals as they logged facile wins to enter the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games on Friday. The women marched into the summit clash with a 48-24 triumph over Nepal before the men joined them with a 66-28 victory against Thailand in the last-four stage here. The comprehensive wins also kept the two defending champion teams' unbeaten run in the ongoing edition intact.

Kamaljeet-Suruchi strike gold in 10m air pistol mixed team Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet produced an excellent performance to fire their way to the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games here on Friday, bouncing back in style after disappointing outings in their respective individual events. The Indian trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar then claimed the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team silver after logging 1762. China won the team gold with 1766 while Korea bagged bronze with 1751. Tomar (589) and Niraj (588) also made the individual final of the 3P event in third and fourth place, respectively. Rudrankksh could not make it as only two shooters from a country can enter individual finals.

India endure disappointing day in canoeing, medals unlikely India continued their disappointing run in canoeing at the Asian Games here on Friday, with their paddlers failing to make the podium and falling short of their medal-winning performance at the Hangzhou edition. The men’s kayak four qualified for the Final A but finished seventh, while the men’s kayak double settled for third in Final B and the women’s canoe double failed to qualify for the final. India will sign off from the canoeing competition at the Miyoshi Lake here with two more events on Saturday, but both will offer “limited medal opportunities”.

Indians rule kabaddi: Both men’s and women’s teams enter finals The Indian men’s and women’s kabaddi teams stayed on course for a successful defence of their gold medals as they logged facile wins to enter the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games here on Friday. The women marched into the summit clash with a 48-24 triumph over Nepal before the men joined them with a 66-28 victory against Thailand in the last-four stage here. The comprehensive wins also kept the two defending champion teams’ unbeaten run in the ongoing edition intact.

Boxer Sachin one win away from medal, moves to 60kg quarterfinals India’s Sachin Siwach moved to the men’s 60kg quarterfinals with a scrappy win over Jordan’s Mohammad Adnan Abu Jajeh at the Asian Games here on Friday. Sachin, who received a first-round bye, started aggressively, landing a series of combinations, but the bout soon turned into a tactical affair, with both boxers relying on counter-attacks. The Indian’s cleaner work earned him the round on three cards. The second round followed a similar pattern. Desperate to turn the bout around, Jajeh came out all guns blazing in the final round, throwing punches in numbers, while Sachin stood his ground and traded blows. But the Indian appeared to tire in the closing stages, allowing Jajeh to land a few clean punches. Sachin, however, had done enough to secure the split-decision win.

In-form Indian women beat Japan 3-1 to register 4th win The Indian women’s hockey team continued its unbeaten run, beating hosts Japan 3-1 to register its fourth consecutive win and virtually seal a semifinal berth at the Asian Games. The Indians scored through Lalremsiami (5th minute), Ishika Chaudhary (30th) and Navneet Kaur (36th). Japan’s lone goal was scored by Shiho Kobayakawa in the 46th minute. India will round off their Pool B campaign against Singapore on Sunday.

Winning start for shuttlers Unnati, Tanisha-Dhruv Indian shuttlers were off to a winning start in the Asian Games singles and doubles competitions with Unnati Hooda and the mixed pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila registering facile victories in their first-round matches here on Friday. Unnati defeated North Korea’s Mi Song Yu 21-9 21-10 in a 30-minute contest to move into the second round. Tanisha and Dhruv got the better of Maldives’ Nibal Ahmed and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq 21-8 21-7 in a 21-minute clash to move ahead.

Esports at Asian Games: India lose opening Pokemon UNITE match to South Korea India suffered a 0-2 loss to South Korea in their opening Group C fixture of the Pokemon UNITE esports event at the Asian Games here on Friday. The Indian squad comprises Adnan Mohammed Badshah, Rudra Narayan Nayak, Deepkumar Vipulbhai Patel, Sai Krishna Nalluri, Dipjyoti Laxman Nath and Reuben Godfrey Fernandes. India will take on Japan on Saturday. India, South Korea and Japan comprise Group C.

India suffer double fencing setback, men’s foil and women’s epee teams exit in round of 16 India suffered a double setback in the fencing events at the Asian Games on Friday, with both the men’s foil and women’s epee teams knocked out in the round of 16. The men’s foil team suffered a 27-45 defeat to Hong Kong, while the women’s epee side went down 29-45 to Uzbekistan.

3 Indian swimmers advance to finals Seasoned Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash, Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil qualified for the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games here on Friday. Prakash, competing in his last Asian Games, clocked 2:00.94 to qualify for the men’s 200m butterfly final in the sixth place. The duo of Das and Patil, on the other hand, made the 200m backstroke final. Das was particularly fast, finishing the heats in overall fourth place with a time 2:00.53 while Patil, who clocked 2:02.13, was ninth. The top 10 swimmers across heats move to the final.

Chitale, Shah reach semifinal; assure themselves of medal in table tennis mixed doubles Nagoya: India’s Manush Shah and Diya Chitale stunned World No. 4 Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in the quarterfinals to assure themselves of a medal in the table tennis mixed doubles event at the Asian Games here on Friday. Chitale and Shah defeated their opponents 3-1 (11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5) to reach the semifinals, confirming the nation’s first medal in table tennis at the ongoing edition. This is India’s second mixed doubles medal at the Asiad after Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra won bronze in Jakarta eight years back. The Indian duo will face China’s Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the semifinals later in the day.

Joshna-Velavan duo assured of medal in mixed doubles squash event Veteran Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar assured themselves of medal in the mixed doubles squash event by progressing to the semifinals with a win over David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines at the Asian Games here on Friday. The Indians took less than half an hour to register a dominant 11-3 11-5 win in the quarterfinal. They will take on Hong Kong’s Yo Ka Lee and Ming Hong Tang in the semifinals on Saturday. It is the sixth Asian Games medal for 40-year-old Joshna. She already has a haul of two silver and three bronze medals at the continental event.

Indian surfers make Asian Games debut as Sugar Shanti, Kamali finish last in Round 1 heats Tahara (Japan): Indian surfers Sugar Shanti Gayen and Kamali Prakash finished at the bottom in their respective heats in women’s shortboard round 1 as surfing made its Asian Games debut here on Friday. Gayen ended last among three athletes in heat three with a score of 3.84 while Kamali scored 3.74 in heat 5 which featured one more participant in Japan’s Mirai Ikeda. Both Indian women will be back in action later in the day for second-round heats. Gayen and Kamali competed in the opening-round heats at Pacific Long Beach in Tahara. Kishore Kumar Anbarashu and Sivaraj Babu will lead India’s challenge in the men’s shortboard, with their opening-round heats scheduled later in the day. Surfing is being held at Pacific Long Beach from September 25 to 28, with September 29 kept as a reserve day. India’s four-member surfing squad comprises Gayen and Kamali in the women’s event and Anbarashu and Babu in the men’s competition. The sport is among the new additions to the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Joshna-Velavan duo assured of medal in mixed doubles squash event Veteran Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar assured themselves of medal in the mixed doubles squash event by progressing to the semifinals with a win over David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines at the Asian Games here on Friday. The Indians took less than half an hour to register a dominant 11-3 11-5 win in the quarterfinal. They will take on Hong Kong’s Yo Ka Lee and Ming Hong Tang in the semifinals on Saturday. It is the sixth Asian Games medal for 40-year-old Joshna. She already has a haul of two silver and three bronze medals at the continental event.