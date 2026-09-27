Asian Games 2026: Silver lining, but no gold again for India as Abhay, Anahat falter

India's long wait for an individual squash gold at the Asian Games stretched on Sunday as young guns Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh were outplayed by seasoned Malaysian opponents and settled for silver medals after straight-game defeats.

On a rain-soaked day that added to the gloom around the Indian camp, Abhay, ranked 24th in the world, found defending champion Ng Eain Yow a class apart as the Malaysian produced a controlled, tactically astute performance to win 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 in 44 minutes.

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Anahat, 18, had an equally frustrating afternoon, going down 4-11, 4-11, 7-11 against Malaysia's world No. 5 and defending champion Sivasangari Subramaniam in just 27 minutes.

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The result means that both Anahat and Abhay missed out on securing berths for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where the game will make debut. The Indians will now have to look for other route.

No Indian has won an individual Asian Games gold in the sport. Saurav Ghosal also came close twice but he too had to be content with silver at Incheon in 2014 and Hangzhou in 2023. — with PTI

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Parul Chaudhary bags bronze in women's 3000m steeplechase Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary bagged a bronze medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games on Sunday. Chaudhary clocked a personal best of 9:08.67 to finish third on the podium. Bahrain's Winfred Yavi won gold in 9:04.36, while Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto Tanui took silver in 9:06.82. Ankita, the other Indian in the field, ended fourth with 9:19.24, which is her personal best too.

Sarvesh Kushare wins men's high jump silver with best effort of 2.25m

Tejaswin claims bronze medal in men's decathlon at Asian Games Star Indian track and field athlete Tejaswin Shankar claimed the bronze medal in men's decathlon after he won the 1500m race -- the last event of a highly taxing competition -- at the Asian Games on Sunday. Shankar won the bronze after finishing third with 7,934 points. National record holder Shankar entered the second day at the top of the standings with 4,338 points after a strong opening day across the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m. Across 10 events over two days, Tejaswin saved his best for last, winning the 1500m in 4:33.09. Earlier this year, he won a bronze medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Ancy Sojan clinches long jump silver India's Ancy Sojan led for a major part of the competition before settling for the silver medal in the women's long jump competition at the Asian Games on Sunday. Ancy recorded a best jump of 6.53m to finish behind Huang Yingying of China, who produced a late 6.55m jump to snatch gold. There was, however, heartbreak for Ancy's compatriot Shaili Singh, who missed out on a bronze medal in the women's long jump final after China's Mengyi Tan produced a 6.46m effort to move ahead of the Indian jumper. Ancy recorded 6.53m on her fifth attempt but Yingying had the last laugh, going past the Indian with a 6.55m.

Indian men's, women's compound teams enter semifinals India made a strong start to their Asian Games archery campaign as both the men's and women's compound teams marched into the semifinals along with the recurve and mixed teams with a string of convincing victories on Sunday. The men's compound team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam began the competition with a 235-215 win over the UAE in the round of 16 before edging Bhutan 235-232 in the quarterfinals. The women's compound trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep also registered two wins, defeating Mongolia 238-223 in the round of 16 and Kazakhstan 233-230 in the quarterfinals. Both Indian compound teams will face South Korea in the semifinals on September 30.

Sepaktakraw: India suffer two defeats in women's doubles group B India suffered twin defeats in women's doubles Group B of the sepaktakraw event at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Sunday. The Indian team comprising Prity Langoljam, Menenu Tsukru and Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam went down 0-2 (8-15, 3-15) to South Korea in the opening match and then lost 0-2 (12-15, 6-15) to the Philippines in their second Group B match. India will face Japan in their final group match on Monday. The Indian men's team had also failed to progress to the semifinals of the men's team regu event. Sepaktakraw, which directly translates to "kick the ball", has been part of the Games programme since 1990.

Indian fencing campaign ends with women's sabre team's quarterfinal loss India's underwhelming fencing campaign at the Asian Games ended after the women's sabre team lost to Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals on Sunday. C A Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta and Jefarlin Simla went down 35-45 to their Uzbek counterparts at Aichi Sky Expo Hall F. India had earlier defeated Indonesia 45-23 in the round of 16, but struggled to maintain the momentum against a strong Uzbekistan side in the last eight. The loss brought the curtains down on India's underwhelming campaign in the fencing competition with the none of the athletes reaching the medals round. India had fielded a 20-member squad for the continental event.

Sreeshankar, Patturaj, Santhosh, Vithya, Anu qualify for athletics finals Long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and David Patturaj Solomon, 400m hurdlers Santhosh Tamilrasan, Vithya Ramaraj and Anu Raghavan qualified for the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games on Sunday. Sreeshankar produced a best effort of 7.84m to finish second in qualification, while Patturaj's 7.62m placed him seventh as both qualified for the men's long jump final. In the men's 400m hurdles, Santhosh finished second in the opening heat with a timing of 49.61 seconds to qualify for the final. However, Yashas Palaksha, competing in the second heat, pulled up before clearing the first hurdle to DNF (Did Not Finish). Both Indian women advanced automatically in the 400m hurdles after finishing second in their respective heats. Vithya clocked 55.73 seconds, while Anu timed 55.84 seconds.

Volleyball at Asian Games: India beat Vietnam 3-0 in pool C Indian men's volleyball team notched a 3-0 win over Vietnam in the opening match of the pool C at the Asian Games on Sunday. India registered a 25-23, 25-21, 25-20 win in a match that lasted an hour and 24 minutes at Park Arena Komaki. India will face Hong Kong on Monday, before taking on Qatar on Tuesday in their final pool match.

Sindhu criticises badminton scheduling after playing 3 matches in 24 hours Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday expressed her displeasure at playing three singles matches in a span of 24 hours, saying the cramped Asian Games badminton scheduling "was not really well organised" and does not give enough recovery time. Sindhu was scheduled to play two matches on Saturday, with the second match ending after midnight. She then returned to the court on Sunday for her quarterfinal match against Chen Yufei of China which Sindhu lost . "Not really, because the scheduling was not really well organised is what I feel," said Sindhu when asked if she had ever played two matches in any major championships earlier. "We literally slept really late and then coming back in the morning (on Sunday), playing two matches in a day. Recovery is the most important priority."

Harita Bhadra wins bronze in women's 200m India's Harita Bhadra clinched the bronze medal in the women's 200m at the Asian Games, clocking 23.20 seconds in the final on Sunday. Bhadra finished third, just ahead of Japan's Ido Abigeirufuka, who clocked 23.21 seconds. Singapore's Shanti Pereira won the gold with a season-best 22.78 seconds, while China's Chen Yujie took the silver in 22.93 seconds. The other Indian in the final, Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, finished sixth with a timing of 23.48 seconds.

3 Indian boxers storm into semis, assure medals in Asian Games Indian boxers Parveen Hooda, Ankush Panghal and Narender Berwal assured the country of three medals with dominant quarterfinal wins at the Asian Games on Sunday, while Sachin Siwach's campaign ended in the last eight stage. Parveen defeated world championships silver medallist Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan by a 5-0 margin to move into the women's 65kg semifinals. Narender (+90kg) added another medal to his bronze from the previous edition after forcing the referee to stop his quarterfinal against Thailand's Adthapong Saengtep in less than two minutes. The Indian super heavyweight unleashed a barrage of heavy blows on his Thai opponent, forcing the referee to give Saengtep three standing counts before stopping the contest. Ankush, who won Commonwealth Games gold last month in Glasgow, notched a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the men's 80kg quarterfinal.