India ended a 44-year wait for Asian Games women’s hockey gold, edging defending champions China 1-0 in the final on Friday to clinch the title and secure direct berth for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Lalremsiami scored the all-important winning goal for India with a fantastic tomahawk in the 10th minute.

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The Indians were at their best in defence as they thwarted relentless Chinese attack thereafter, including a penalty stroke save by veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia.

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With this, India ended a 44-year wait for their second Asian Games gold.

India have won the women’s hockey gold only once, in 1982, when women’s hockey made its debut at the Asian Games, and have since come close to reclaiming the title on two occasions. They finished runners-up in 1998 and 2018, losing to South Korea and Japan respectively.

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Paris Olympics’ silver medallist China settled for the second place, while Japan bagged the bronze after defeating South Korea 4-2 in shoot-out in the third-place play-off game.

Indian women’s recurve team stuns 10-time Olympic champions S Korea, clinches maiden gold medal Indian women’s recurve team produced a sensational performance under pressure to stun 10-time Olympic champions South Korea 5-3 and clinch a maiden Asian Games gold medal here on Friday. Seasoned campaigner Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod held their nerve in challenging windy conditions to outshoot the defending champions and script a historic triumph. Kumkum then joined forces with Dhiraj Bommadevara to win a historic silver medal in the mixed team event. The India duo went down 3-5 (34-38 35-37 37-36 37-37) to China in the final. Teenager Kumkum, who has been shooting sensationally all day, saw a slight dip in form in the mixed team final, managing just one 10 while hitting a slew of 8s and even a 7 as China's Mengqi Li shot as many as five 10s to seal the win.

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Men's archery recurve team ends with silver after losing final to Korea Nagoya: The Indian men’s recurve archery team signed off with a silver medal after going down 1-5 to defending champions Korea in a roller-coaster summit clash at the Asian Games here on Friday. The troika of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep Bhoge and Neeraj Chauhan started strongly after an early fumble by Korea but could not hold onto the advantage as they went down 56-56 50-57 54-56. The first set, in which the Indians had the edge after Korea started with an 8, was tied. The Korean team of Lee Woo-seok, Kim Je-deok and Kim Woo-jin then took the second set after striking 10s with their first three arrows. The Indians sprayed their shots all over the target board, failing to fetch a single 10 in the second set. The last set slipped out of India's grasp decisively after Neeraj's 7 from the fourth arrow. PTI

Men’s recurve archery team enters final Nagoya: The Indian men’s recurve archery team entered the Asian Games final, beating Iran 6-0 in the last-four-stage here on Friday. The troika of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep Bhoge and Neeraj Chauhan won the three sets against the Iranian team of Mohammadhossein Golshani, Sadegh Ashrafi and Reza Shabani 58-53 56-53 56-55. The Indian team has now set up a gold clash with regional powerhouses Korea, who blanked Chinese Taipei 6-0 in the other semifinal. PTI