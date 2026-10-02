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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026 LIVE: India win historic women's hockey gold, end 44-year wait

Asian Games 2026 LIVE: India win historic women's hockey gold, end 44-year wait

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PTI
Updated At : 10:08 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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India players celebrate after winning the gold medal match against China in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Gifu, Japan, on Friday, October 2, 2026. Reuters
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India ended a 44-year wait for Asian Games women’s hockey gold, edging defending champions China 1-0 in the final on Friday to clinch the title and secure direct berth for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Lalremsiami scored the all-important winning goal for India with a fantastic tomahawk in the 10th minute.

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The Indians were at their best in defence as they thwarted relentless Chinese attack thereafter, including a penalty stroke save by veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia.

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With this, India ended a 44-year wait for their second Asian Games gold.

India have won the women’s hockey gold only once, in 1982, when women’s hockey made its debut at the Asian Games, and have since come close to reclaiming the title on two occasions. They finished runners-up in 1998 and 2018, losing to South Korea and Japan respectively.

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Paris Olympics’ silver medallist China settled for the second place, while Japan bagged the bronze after defeating South Korea 4-2 in shoot-out in the third-place play-off game.

Indian women’s recurve team stuns 10-time Olympic champions S Korea, clinches maiden gold medal

October 2, 2026 6:18 pm

Indian women’s recurve team produced a sensational performance under pressure to stun 10-time Olympic champions South Korea 5-3 and clinch a maiden Asian Games gold medal here on Friday. Seasoned campaigner Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod held their nerve in challenging windy conditions to outshoot the defending champions and script a historic triumph. Kumkum then joined forces with Dhiraj Bommadevara to win a historic silver medal in the mixed team event. The India duo went down 3-5 (34-38 35-37 37-36 37-37) to China in the final. Teenager Kumkum, who has been shooting sensationally all day, saw a slight dip in form in the mixed team final, managing just one 10 while hitting a slew of 8s and even a 7 as China's Mengqi Li shot as many as five 10s to seal the win.

Boxer Ankush Panghal (80kg) clinches gold

October 2, 2026 3:22 pm

Indian boxer Ankush Panghal (80kg) clinches gold at Asian Games with 4-0 win over South Korea's Kim Minseong. PTI

Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal wins gold medal in men's freestyle 65kg

October 2, 2026 3:21 pm

Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal wins gold medal in men's freestyle 65kg at Asian Games with 10-9 win over Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev. PTI

Boxer Parveen Hooda wins women's 65kg gold medal

October 2, 2026 3:19 pm

Indian boxer Parveen Hooda wins women's 65kg gold medal at Asian Games with 3-2 win over Chinese Taipei's Nien-chin Chen. PTI

Men's archery recurve team ends with silver after losing final to Korea

October 2, 2026 1:11 pm

Nagoya: The Indian men’s recurve archery team signed off with a silver medal after going down 1-5 to defending champions Korea in a roller-coaster summit clash at the Asian Games here on Friday. The troika of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep Bhoge and Neeraj Chauhan started strongly after an early fumble by Korea but could not hold onto the advantage as they went down 56-56 50-57 54-56. The first set, in which the Indians had the edge after Korea started with an 8, was tied. The Korean team of Lee Woo-seok, Kim Je-deok and Kim Woo-jin then took the second set after striking 10s with their first three arrows. The Indians sprayed their shots all over the target board, failing to fetch a single 10 in the second set. The last set slipped out of India's grasp decisively after Neeraj's 7 from the fourth arrow. PTI

Men’s recurve archery team enters final

October 2, 2026 11:52 am

Nagoya: The Indian men’s recurve archery team entered the Asian Games final, beating Iran 6-0 in the last-four-stage here on Friday. The troika of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep Bhoge and Neeraj Chauhan won the three sets against the Iranian team of Mohammadhossein Golshani, Sadegh Ashrafi and Reza Shabani 58-53 56-53 56-55. The Indian team has now set up a gold clash with regional powerhouses Korea, who blanked Chinese Taipei 6-0 in the other semifinal. PTI

Lovlina punches her way to Asian games gold

October 2, 2026 10:37 am

Lovlina Borgohain ended India's 12-year wait for an Asian Games women's boxing gold, defeating China's Ziyi Bao in the 75kg final here on Friday. Olympic medallist Lovlina defeated Bao by a 5-0 unanimous decision to upgrade the silver she had won at the last edition, where she had lost to another Chinese boxer, Li Qian, in the final. With the win, Lovlina became only the second Indian woman after legendary MC Mary Kom to win an Asian Games boxing gold. Mary Kom had won the flyweight (51kg) title at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. Indian boxers have bettered their performance from the last edition by assuring six medals in Aichi-Nagoya. Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg) and Narender Berwal (+90kg) won bronze medals, while Parveen Hooda (65kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) will fight for gold later in the day. India's best-ever boxing performance at the Asian Games came at Guangzhou 2010, when the contingent won nine medals -- two gold, three silver and four bronze. The strong showing in the continental event comes on the back of India's record breaking campaign at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month. PTI

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