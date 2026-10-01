Defending champions India survived a scare before Abhishek struck with just 45 seconds remaining to snatch a dramatic 4-3 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan and seal a place in the Asian Games hockey final on Thursday.

Harmanpreet converted two perfectly executed penalty corners in the 5th and 13th minutes, while Sukhjeet Singh scored a field goal in the 23rd minute. Abhishek scored the winning goal for India from a field play in the final minute of the game.

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Pakistan's goals were scored by Abu Mahmood (30th minute), Hannan Shahid (45th) and Waheed Rana (49th). India will take on the winner of the second semifinal between South Korea and Malaysia in the final on Saturday.

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In women’s squash, Tanvi Khanna scripted a stirring fightback, but Anahat Singh's opening-match loss proved crucial as the Indian team signed off with a bronze medal after losing to Hong Kong 1-2 in the semifinals.

A lot rode on 18-year-old Anahat as India, already assured of a medal, hoped to better their Hangzhou 2022 show. However, the world No. 17 Indian squandered four match points to go down 2-3 against world No. 25 Sin Yuk Chan in a thrilling opening match. — with Agencies

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Nitesh wins silver, India's wait for Greco Roman Asian Games champion continues India's wait to see a Greco Roman style Asian Games champion got delayed further as Nitesh Siwach settled for a silver medal after being outplayed by Japan's Yuri Nakazato in Nagoya on Thursday. Nitesh tried a 'two-on-one grip' from the beginning, but the Japanese did not let the Indian make any attacking move, losing 0-4. In 1962 Malwa Singh (52kg) and Ganpat Andalkar (+97kg) had won gold medals in Greco Roman style in Jakarta.

Unstoppable Pranavi's 63 puts India in twin medal hunt, Talwar slips to 7th The unstoppable Pranavi Sharath Urs fired a blistering 7-under 63 at the Kasugai Country Club East Course during the Asian Games golf competition. Urs started her opening round with back-to-back birdies, sinking four in her first six holes before adding three more in a spectacular stretch from the 13th to the 16th. What was even better was that there was no bogey as her 63 catapulted her into sole second place. Her spectacular charge also transformed the women's team competition, lifting India into the bronze-medal position at seven-under-par 273 as Diksha Dagar (71-73) was T-21st and Aditi Ashok (71-74) was T-25. The two best scores in each round count towards the team medals.

Indian track cyclists bow out in omnium, sprint and madison events Indian cyclists made early exits from the men's omnium, women's sprint and women's madison events at the Asian Games on Thursday. Harshveer Singh Sekhon competed in all four disciplines of the men's omnium - scratch race, tempo race, elimination race and points race - and finished 10th in the points race to conclude his campaign. In the women's sprint, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina both cleared the qualification round and advanced to the 1/16 finals. Celestina finished second in Heat 3 of the 1/16 finals in 13.331 seconds, with China's Jiang Yulu winning in 11.142 seconds. Keerthi also finished second in her heat, clocking 11.847 seconds, while Japan's Aki Sakai topped Heat 4 in 11.598 seconds. Both Indians then competed in the 1/16-final repechages but could not progress to the 1/8 finals.

Indian judoka Inungambi loses bronze medal bout Indian judoka Inungambi Takhellambam lost her bronze medal bout to Mongolian Anujin Uran-Ulzii in the women's 70kg category at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Thursday. Anujin secured a Waza-ari victory after a four-minute bout, having already scored two Yukos before delivering the decisive throw at the 3:06 mark. Consequently, India missed out on a bronze medal in the event. The match started cautiously with Inungambi adopting a safety-first approach against Anujin. Neither athlete had scored until a video review altered the scoreboard, granting Anujin a yuko for a flip as the Mongolian fighter held a 2-0 lead.

Anish finishes seventh, India ends campaign with 15 medals India's Anish Bhanwala finished seventh in men's 25m rapid fire pistol final as the country's shooting contingent concluded its campaign in the Asian Games with 15 medals, including three gold. Anish shot four out of five at a crucial stage of the final to finish with 11 hits from 15 shots. Although he was tied for the third-best at that stage of the final, his lower qualification score meant he lost the tie-break and was eliminated in seventh place out of eight shooters.

Cricket: India thrash Sri Lanka by 124 runs to storm into final Ishan Kishan smashed an unbeaten 80 as India trounced Sri Lanka by 124 runs to set up a high-voltage final against Pakistan in the Asian Games on Thursday. Sent in to bat, India posted 169 for 7, riding on Kishan's 46-ball knock which was studded with four boundaries and five sixes and opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's quick 21-ball 38. India then dismissed SL for 45 allout in 9.5 overs with Jasprit Bumrah (2/7) and Axar Patel (2/8), Abhishek Sharma (2/2) and Washington Sundar (1/18) being the wicket-takers.

India assured of sepaktakraw medal after entering quadrant semis India were assured of a medal in the Asian Games sepaktakraw men's quadrant competition after the team entered the semifinals with a 2-1 win over Myanmar, keeping an unbeaten run intact to top group A in Nagoya on Thursday. India beat Myanmar 10-15 15-13 15-7 after having defeated Laos and Vietnam in their first two matches. The 2-0 (15-12 15-9) win over Vietnam came earlier in the day. Indonesia topped Group B. The semifinals will be held on Friday. India are thus assured of at least a bronze medal.

Shikha Chouhan finishes 7th in women's kayak singles canoe slalom final India's Shikha Chouhan finished seventh in the women's kayak singles canoe slalom final at the Asian Games on Thursday. Shikha clocked 193.31 seconds in the final, including a 54-second time penalty, to finish 85.71 seconds behind gold medallist Japan's Ito Kurumi. Ito won the gold with a time of 107.60 seconds, while China's Chen Lin took silver in 111.70 seconds and Kazakhstan's Tarantseva Yekaterina claimed bronze in 112.23 seconds. Shikha had qualified for the final after finishing 10th in the semifinals with a time of 246.16 seconds, including a 108-second penalty.

Nagal loses to Yibing as India''s campaign ends in tennis Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal suffered a straight-set loss to China's Wu Yibing in the men's singles quarterfinals as India's campaign at the Asian Games ended without a medal on Thursday. The 29-year-old Indian lost 4-6, 4-6 to Yibing in an hour and 38 minutes, bringing India's tennis campaign to an end without a medal. For the first time since 1986, India did not win a single tennis medal at the Asian Games.

India's Manu Francis and Kurisinkal Noble clinch men's skiff silver in Asiad Sailing The Indian pair of Manu Francis and Kurisinkal Noble bagged the silver medal in the men's skiff opening race 9 of the Asian Games sailing competition on Thursday. Francis and Noble combined for a total of 23 points after nine races and finished behind China, who totalled 16 points in the competition where the lowest total score wins the regatta. The Chinese team comprised Wen Zaiding and Liu Tian. Points in men's skiff sailing are decided by the finish position in each race and a first place brings in one point to the total. Skiffs are small light boats. The bronze in Thursday's competition went to Hong Kong, China's Akira Luke Sakai and Russel Aylsworth who ended with a score of 24.

Indian women's team loses 1-2 to Hong Kong, signs off with bronze medal Tanvi Khanna scripted a stirring fightback but Anahat Singh's opening-match loss proved crucial as the Indian women's squash team signed off with a bronze medal after losing to Hong Kong 1-2 in the semifinals of the Asian Games in Nagoya on Thursday. A lot rode on 18-year-old Anahat as India, already assured of a medal, hoped to better their Hangzhou 2022 show. However, the world No. 17 Indian squandered four match points to go down 2-3 against world No. 25 Sin Yuk Chan in a thrilling opening match.

India lose 0-3 against Pakistan in men's volleyball quarterfinals The Indian men's volleyball team's dream of ending a 40-year medal drought at the Asian Games was shattered on Thursday as it suffered a 0-3 defeat to arch-rivals and higher-ranked Pakistan in the quarterfinals. The Indian spikers looked completely off colour as they lost 19-25 23-25 18-25 against world no. 38 Pakistan in the first quarterfinal that lasted one hour and 22 minutes. With the defeat, world No. 48 India's hopes of securing a podium finish for the first time since winning bronze in South Korea in 1986 were dashed. India have two other Asian Games medals in men's volleyball: a bronze in 1958 and a silver in 1962.

Chikitha bows out in quarters of women''s individual compound archery Indian archer Chikitha Taniparthi missed out on a hat-trick of medals at the ongoing Asian Games after bowing out in the quarterfinals of the women's compound individual event on Thursday. Chikitha, who won gold medals in both women's team and mixed team compound events on Wednesday, lost 143-144 against Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrifah in the last eight round.