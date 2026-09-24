Asian Games 2026: Anant Jeet, Parinaaz Dhaliwal win bronze in mixed team skeet

India’s Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal won the bronze medal in the mixed team skeet event at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

The Indian pair finished third with a score of 44 in the final. They maintained a steady progression through the six series, moving from 7 after the opening series to 14, 21, 29, 36 and finally 44.

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Anant Jeet and Parinaaz had earlier entered the final after finishing fourth in the qualification round with an aggregate score of 138, securing the last available spot.

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The bronze swelled India’s shooting tally to eight—four silver and four bronze—at the ongoing Asian Games.

Earlier on Wednesday, India’s men’s and women’s skeet shooting teams bagged two bronze medals at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery.

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Esports at Asian Games: Paritosh moves to quarters in Puyo Puyo event Indian debutant Paritosh secured his place in the quarterfinals of the Puyo Puyo Champions esports event at the Asian Games after finishing third in Group B with two wins and two losses on Thursday. Paritosh began his campaign with a 3-0 win over Mongolia's Munkhzorig Ganbold before edging past Singapore's Koh Mun June Justin 3-2 in the event, which is a puzzle video game. He then suffered a 0-3 loss to Chinese Taipei's Tzu-ang Kuo and went down 2-3 to Thailand's Tanarak Wongkitikun. With the top three athletes from each group advancing, Paritosh's third-place finish kept India's campaign alive at Aichi Sky Expo Hall.

Sakshi bows out after loss to Kazakhstan's Balkibekova, injured Sumit also exits Indian boxer Parveen progressed to the quarterfinals of women's 65kg after getting a walkover from Tajikistan's Malika Nozimova but it was curtains for compatriots Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) and Sumit (70kg) at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Thursday. Sakshi bowed out of the Asian Games following a 2-3 pre-quarterfinal loss to Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova in the women's 51kg category. Sumit also suffered a heartbreak as he was forced to concede his men's 70kg pre-quarterfinal bout against Iraq's Al Sarray Ali Qasim Hamdan following an injury.

Satnam-Salman duo wins India's maiden bronze in men's double sculls Satnam Singh and Salman Khan's double sculls bronze turned out to be the saving grace as the embattled Indian rowing team produced one of the worst performances in the Asian Games history in Nagoya on Thursday. The duo's bronze was India's first ever men's double sculls medal at the continental games. Rowing competitions were introduced in the 1982 Asian Games, and India won the most medals in the last edition in Hangzhou -- 2 silver and 3 bronze. India had won four medals in 2010, including one gold, while the 2018 yielded three podium finishes, including one gold. This edition's performance equalled that in the 1982, 1994 and 2002 editions.

Asiad Hockey: Dilpreet fires another hat-trick as India beat Korea 8-1 In-form striker Dilpreet Singh fired a hat-trick to hand the Indian men’s hockey team a comfortable 8-2 win over Korea and all but assure its place in the semifinal of the Asian Games here on Thursday. It was India’s third consecutive win, keeping them at the top of pool A. India had earlier thrashed Indonesia 13-1 and Sri Lanka 16-1 in their opening two pool matches.

India misses bronze in 10m air pistol team The Indian men’s 10m air pistol team missed out on a bronze medal as it ended fourth but the mixed skeet team entered the finals of the Asian Games shooting competition here on Thursday. The trio of Kamaljeet, Balakrishna Kedarling Uchaganve and Aakash Bharadwaj finished with a score of 1730 across six series. To make it worse for India, none of the three managed to qualify for the individual finals. China won the gold on account of a higher inner 10 count (1743-70x), ahead of silver-medallists Indonesia (1743-57x) and bronze-winners Japan (1730). Kamaljeet finished ninth, while Akash and Kedarling were positioned at 11th and 35th spots, respectively.

Roshibina Devi bags second Asian Games silver in wushu Shrugging off the controversy around her inclusion in the national squad for the Asian Games, star Wushu athlete Roshibina Devi ensured that India won’t return empty-handed from the continental showpiece by winning a silver medal, in Nagoya on Thursday. Roshibina, who lost to young Divyanshi Choudhary in the selection trials but later made it to the team following an injury to her young rival, lost the women’s 60kg sanda final 0-2 to China’s dominant Zhang Xiaoyu. Divyanshi after being removed from the Indian squad had accused Roshibina of harassment. It is 25-year-old’s third Asian Games medal having won a bronze in 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang and a silver at 2023 Hangzhou Games.

Benedicton Rohit second reserve for 50m butterfly final India’s Benedicton Rohit finished joint-12th in the men’s 50m butterfly heats at the Asian Games, here on Thursday and was second reserve for the final. Rohit clocked 23.87 seconds, finishing just 0.09 seconds behind Singapore’s Tzen Wei Teong, who secured the eighth and final qualifying spot with a time of 23.78 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre here. Rohit could still make the final slated later in the day, if two of the eight qualified swimmers withdraw.

Disappointing day for India in canoe sprint as all four boats miss medals India endured a disappointing day in canoe sprint on Thursday, with all four entries missing out on medals at the Miyoshi Lake Canoe Course. Raju Rawat and Philem Gyaneshwor Singh finished ninth and last in the men’s canoe double 500m final, clocking 1:56.121s. The Indian pair finished 15.380 seconds behind gold medallists China’s Wu Shengyue and Ji Bowen. Uzbekistan’s Artur Guliev and Vladlen Denisov won silver in 1:42.878s, while Kazakhstan’s Sergey Yemelyanov and Timofey Yemelyanov claimed bronze in 1:44.972s.

Joshna-Velavan enter mixed doubles quarterfinals Veteran Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the Asian Games after beating fellow Indians Suraj Chand and Shameena Riaz in straight games, here on Thursday. The Asian Championships bronze-medal winning Indian pair defeated Suraj-Shameena 11-7 11-10 in the all-Indian last-16 clash. The Indian duo will next face the Philippines’ David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Sreeja-Syndrela, Yashaswini-Diya, Shah advance in TT Indian paddlers enjoyed a successful day at the Asian Games here on Thursday, with women’s doubles pairs of Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das and Yashaswini Ghorpade-Diya Chitale advancing to the pre-quarterfinals. Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar also progressed in the men’s singles. Sreeja and Syndrela cruised past Mongolia’s Burenjargal Sanjaa and Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 12-10) in their second-round match. The pair of Yashaswini and Diya also made comfortable progress, blanking Iran’s Setayesh Iloukhani and Mahshid Ashtari 3-0 (11-2, 11-2, 11-4). Yashaswini and Diya will next face China’s Fan Shuhan and Chen Yi in their last-16.

Satnam-Salman duo wins India’s maiden bronze in men’s double sculls at Asian Games Rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured India’s first ever men’s double sculls medal at the Asian Games with a third-place finish here on Thursday. The Indian pair stayed in second place until the 1,500m mark before slipping to third in the final 500m, clocking 6:13.25 at the Nagaragawa International Regatta Course. China’s Yi Xudi and Yide Nie won the gold medal with a timing of 6:09.37, while Uzbekistan’s Pavel Sorin and Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov claimed silver after clocking 6:10.49. The Indian duo finished 3.88 seconds behind the gold medallists. Satnam, who had won a bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games in the men’s quadruple sculls, thus added another Asian Games medal to his collection.

India qualify for mixed 4x400m relay final at Asian Games India qualified for the final of the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games after finishing second in Heat 2 on Thursday. The Indian team comprising TS Manu, MR Povamma, Jay Kumar, and Kiran clocked 3:16.23 to finish behind China. The Indian quartet’s timing was the fourth fastest time overall in the heats, behind Bahrain (3:15.73), China (3:15.97) and Vietnam (3:16.08). The eight-team final will be held later in the evening. The Indian team led second and third legs of the race but Kiran, who ran the anchor leg, was pipped by China towards the end. China finished on top, while UAE (3:17.00) managed third place. South Korea (3:18.66) also made it to the final from Heat 2. Bahrain, Vietnam, hosts Japan (3:16.52) and Philippines (3:19.68) qualified from Heat 1.