Anti-paper leak Bill: 'PM needs to change angle of his heart, not angle of cameras', says Priyanka in Lok Sabha

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said if he wants to win over the Gen Z then videos changing camera angles won't help as this generation has the enormous ability to identify "lies".

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Participating in a discussion in Lok Sabha on 'The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026', the Congress general secretary said the government needs to take concrete steps by taking all stakeholders along to put a new education system in place.

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"If you want to win over the Gen Z, then making videos with different camera angles will not help. The prime minister needs to change the angle of his heart, not the angle of cameras," she said.

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"Injustice has been done with youths under your government, accept the truth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take responsibility," she said.

Slamming the government for using force against the protesting students, Priyanka Gandhi said Modi and Home Minister Shah must answer as to who authorised the use of "pellet guns" and "AK-47s" on protesting students.

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"Every 'lathi' blow on any boy or girl, hit the government's prestige more than the back of students," she said.

Students can be removed from streets but not their questions, she added.

In her speech, Priyanka Gandhi also claimed that the examination system has failed with 152 paper leaks in last 10 years but not one mafia has been punished.

There a brief disturbance in the House over her comments about the new Education Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Ending a week-long logjam, Lok Sabha on Tuesday began a discussion on the anti-paper leak bill, with Union minister Jitendra Singh describing it as a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to safeguard the welfare of students and the youth.

Speaking on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, the minister of state in the PMO said the Modi government finished an unaccomplished task to bring a law to prevent examination malpractices in 2024. PTI

'Students can be removed from streets but not their questions' New Delhi: New Delhi: “Every 'lathi' blow on any boy or girl, hit govt's prestige more than the back of students,” said the Congress MP in Lok Sabha. “Students can be removed from streets but not their questions." PTI

Making videos from different camera angles will not work: Congress MP New Delhi: "If you want to win back confidence of Gen Z, making videos from different camera angles will not work," says Priyanka Gandhi as she takes swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Injustice with youths done under your govt, accept truth, the PM must take responsibility." PTI

'Exam system has failed': Priyanka New Delhi: Exam system has failed, 152 paper leaks in last 10 years but not one mafia punished, says Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha. "Since 2024 anti-paper leak Bill was passed, there has not been one conviction. Record of fast-track courts is bad, CBI counsel did not turn up at first hearing." PTI