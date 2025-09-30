England vs South Africa - 1st Match - South Africa tour of England, 2025

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff United Kingdom
England's Innings Concludes at 54/5
September 30, 2025 6:05 pm
England's innings concludes with a total of 54 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 5 overs. Jos Buttler was the top scorer with 25 runs, while Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen each claimed a wicket.
Donovan Ferreira named Player of the Match
September 30, 2025 6:05 pm
Donovan Ferreira has been awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, a truly deserving recognition for his contributions to the game today.
South Africa Secures Victory by 14 Runs (D/L Method)
September 30, 2025 6:05 pm
South Africa has emerged victorious, defeating their opponents by a margin of 14 runs using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. A thrilling contest concludes with South Africa taking the win.