DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Uncategorized / Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 2nd Qualifier - Indian Premier League, 2025

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 2nd Qualifier - Indian Premier League, 2025

article_Author
.
Updated At : 04:51 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Venue: Narendra Modi StadiumAhmedabad

Advertisement

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Advertisement

Toss Update

June 3, 2025 5:11 pm

Advertisement

Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Tilak Varma Launches a Six!

June 3, 2025 4:56 pm

Tilak Varma smashes a huge six off Marcus Stoinis, sending the ball over the ropes.

Rohit Sharma departs!

June 3, 2025 4:55 pm

Rohit Sharma is caught by Vyshak Vijaykumar off the bowling of Marcus Stoinis. A crucial early wicket!

Bairstow hits a maximum!

June 3, 2025 4:54 pm

Jonny Bairstow dispatches Kyle Jamieson for a massive six, getting his innings off to a flying start.

Wide Ball from Arshdeep Singh

June 3, 2025 4:53 pm

Arshdeep Singh bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to the score.

Match Delayed Due to Rain

June 3, 2025 4:51 pm

Heavy rain has caused a delay in the match. Play will resume once conditions improve.

Squads Announced

June 3, 2025 4:51 pm

The squads for today's match have been officially announced, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

Toss Update

June 3, 2025 4:51 pm

Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first.

This Live Blog has Ended
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts