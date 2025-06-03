Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 2nd Qualifier - Indian Premier League, 2025

Toss Update
June 3, 2025 5:11 pm
Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Venue: Narendra Modi StadiumAhmedabad
Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.
This live blog is AI generated.
June 3, 2025 5:11 pm
June 3, 2025 4:56 pm
Tilak Varma smashes a huge six off Marcus Stoinis, sending the ball over the ropes.
June 3, 2025 4:55 pm
Rohit Sharma is caught by Vyshak Vijaykumar off the bowling of Marcus Stoinis. A crucial early wicket!
June 3, 2025 4:54 pm
Jonny Bairstow dispatches Kyle Jamieson for a massive six, getting his innings off to a flying start.
June 3, 2025 4:53 pm
Arshdeep Singh bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to the score.
June 3, 2025 4:51 pm
Heavy rain has caused a delay in the match. Play will resume once conditions improve.
June 3, 2025 4:51 pm
The squads for today's match have been officially announced, setting the stage for an exciting contest.
June 3, 2025 4:51 pm
