United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh - 1st Match - Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2025

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah
Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.
This live blog is AI generated.
Bangladesh Clinch Victory by 27 Runs!
July 10, 2025 4:01 pm
Bangladesh have defeated the United Arab Emirates by a comfortable margin of 27 runs. A well-fought match sees Bangladesh emerge victorious after a strong performance with both bat and ball.
Player of the Match Announced
July 10, 2025 4:01 pm
Parvez Hossain Emon has been named the Player of the Match for his exceptional performance, which was crucial in his team's victory.