United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh - 1st Match - Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2025

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh - 1st Match - Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2025

.
Updated At : 04:01 PM Jul 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Bangladesh Clinch Victory by 27 Runs!

July 10, 2025 4:01 pm

Bangladesh have defeated the United Arab Emirates by a comfortable margin of 27 runs. A well-fought match sees Bangladesh emerge victorious after a strong performance with both bat and ball.

Player of the Match Announced

July 10, 2025 4:01 pm

Parvez Hossain Emon has been named the Player of the Match for his exceptional performance, which was crucial in his team's victory.

This Live Blog has Ended
