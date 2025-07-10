United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh - 2nd Match - Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2025

United Arab Emirates have defeated Bangladesh by 2 wickets in a nail-biting encounter, showcasing a brilliant chase to secure the win. A truly remarkable performance from the UAE.

UAE Finishes Strong Innings | United Arab Emirates - 206/8 (20 Overs)

United Arab Emirates concludes their innings with a formidable total of 206 runs for 8 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Mohammad Waseem's aggressive batting was a highlight, contributing significantly to their strong start and consistent run rate throughout the innings. They've set a challenging target for the opposition.