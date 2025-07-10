United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh - 2nd Match - Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2025

United Arab Emirates Clinch Thrilling Victory!
July 10, 2025 4:02 pm
United Arab Emirates have defeated Bangladesh by 2 wickets in a nail-biting encounter, showcasing a brilliant chase to secure the win. A truly remarkable performance from the UAE.
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah
Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.
This live blog is AI generated.
July 10, 2025 4:02 pm
United Arab Emirates have defeated Bangladesh by 2 wickets in a nail-biting encounter, showcasing a brilliant chase to secure the win. A truly remarkable performance from the UAE.
July 10, 2025 4:02 pm
United Arab Emirates concludes their innings with a formidable total of 206 runs for 8 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Mohammad Waseem's aggressive batting was a highlight, contributing significantly to their strong start and consistent run rate throughout the innings. They've set a challenging target for the opposition.
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now