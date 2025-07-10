United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh - 3rd Match - Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2025

United Arab Emirates Secure Victory
July 10, 2025 4:03 pm
United Arab Emirates have won the match by 7 wickets! A dominant performance sees them clinch a comprehensive victory.
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah
Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.
This live blog is AI generated.
July 10, 2025 4:03 pm
Alishan Sharafu has been awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance in today's game. A truly deserving recognition for his efforts.
The United Arab Emirates started strong and chased down the target in the last over with some powerful hitting, despite Shoriful Islam picking up a wicket early on. Alishan Sharafu, Zohaib Khan, and Asif Khan contributed significantly with consistent scoring and good shots.
