United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh - 3rd Match - Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2025

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

United Arab Emirates Secure Victory Advertisement United Arab Emirates have won the match by 7 wickets! A dominant performance sees them clinch a comprehensive victory.

Alishan Sharafu Crowned Player of the Match Alishan Sharafu has been awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance in today's game. A truly deserving recognition for his efforts.