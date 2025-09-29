West Indies vs Nepal - 1st Match - West Indies vs Nepal in UAE, 2025

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Nepal Triumphs Over West Indies Nepal has defeated West Indies by a convincing margin of 19 runs in a thrilling encounter. A fantastic performance from the Nepalese side to secure the victory!

Rohit Paudel Crowned Player Of The Match! Rohit Paudel has been awarded the Player Of The Match for his outstanding performance. A truly deserving recognition for his crucial contribution to the team's victory.

West Indies Innings Concludes | West Indies - (129/9) The West Indies innings comes to an end at 129/9. They had a decent start but lost wickets consistently, and despite some late hitting, couldn't reach their target. A fluctuating performance overall.

Expensive Over for Sompal Kami Sompal Kami bowls an expensive 16th over, conceding 24 runs as Navin Bidaisee and Fabian Allen capitalize on the scoring opportunities, adding 12 runs to the West Indies total.