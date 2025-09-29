DT
PT
West Indies vs Nepal - 1st Match - West Indies vs Nepal in UAE, 2025

West Indies vs Nepal - 1st Match - West Indies vs Nepal in UAE, 2025

Updated At : 09:20 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Nepal Triumphs Over West Indies

September 29, 2025 9:21 am

Nepal has defeated West Indies by a convincing margin of 19 runs in a thrilling encounter. A fantastic performance from the Nepalese side to secure the victory!

Rohit Paudel Crowned Player Of The Match!

September 29, 2025 9:21 am

Rohit Paudel has been awarded the Player Of The Match for his outstanding performance. A truly deserving recognition for his crucial contribution to the team's victory.

West Indies Innings Concludes | West Indies - (129/9)

September 29, 2025 9:20 am

The West Indies innings comes to an end at 129/9. They had a decent start but lost wickets consistently, and despite some late hitting, couldn't reach their target. A fluctuating performance overall.

Expensive Over for Sompal Kami

September 29, 2025 9:20 am

Sompal Kami bowls an expensive 16th over, conceding 24 runs as Navin Bidaisee and Fabian Allen capitalize on the scoring opportunities, adding 12 runs to the West Indies total.

Wicket! Fabian Allen departs!

September 29, 2025 9:20 am

Dipendra Singh Airee bowls, and Fabian Allen is caught by Kushal Bhurtel. A crucial breakthrough at this stage of the game, sending the batsman back to the pavilion without scoring on this delivery.

