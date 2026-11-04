US midterm results: Democrats take control of Senate; Sayed makes history as first Muslim US Senator

Democrats made significant gains in the US mid-term elections, flipping the gubernatorial race in Georgia and positioning themselves to wrest key Senate seats from Republicans, delivering a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump.

Indian-American candidates Suhas Subramanyam, 40, and Pia Dandiya, 39, won their seats in the US House of Representatives from Virginia and Florida, respectively, while 61-year-old Aruna Miller was re-elected as Maryland’s Lieutenant Governor.

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Dandiya, a former high school principal, became the newest Indian-American to be elected to the US House, defeating Republican Casey Askar in Florida’s 22nd Congressional district. Subramanyam was re-elected from Virginia’s 10th congressional district.

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Trump favourite Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy was defeated in Ohio’s gubernatorial race, the home state of Vice President JD Vance, by Democrat Amy Acton after a bitter campaign that left the Republican Party divided.

Democrat Nithya Raman, who was born in Kerala, is locked in a keen contest with her former boss Karen Bass for the post of Mayor of Los Angeles, the US’s second-largest city.

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Indian-American lawmakers Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, and Pramila Jayapal are seeking re-election to the US House of Representatives, while fellow Democrat Amish Shah is in the fray in competitive races to make their debut as Congresspersons.

Meanwhile, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s open US Senate seat on Tuesday, according to media projections, becoming the first Muslim elected to the chamber while preserving a crucial Democratic seat in the party’s fight for Senate control.

El-Sayed’s victory in the closely contested election marked a breakthrough for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing and denied Republicans a chance to flip the seat of retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters. - With Agencies

Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to US Senate Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s open US Senate seat on Tuesday, according to media projections, becoming the first Muslim elected to the chamber while preserving a crucial Democratic seat in the party’s fight for Senate control.

Indian-American Ami Bera wins US House from California Indian-American Democratic lawmaker Ami Bera has won reelection to US House in California's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Robb Tucker. Bera, 61, won his eighth term in the US House of Representatives. Physician-turned-politician Amerish Babulal 'Ami' Bera is the longest-serving Indian American in the US Congress and is considered a strong voice on healthcare and diplomacy. Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/indian-american-ami-bera-wins-us-house-from-california/

They did a good job: Trump on Democrats' midterm victory US President Donald Trump congratulated Democrats for doing "a good job" after the party clinched victory in the midterm elections. Trump, in a call with CBS News, said that his message is "congratulations to the Democrats, and I look forward to working with you for the good of our country." He said that he "wasn't on the ballot, and there was nothing that could be done about that.""If I was, we would have won," he added.

Indian-American candidate for New York Attorney General Saritha Komatireddy concedes defeat Indian-American candidate for New York Attorney General, Saritha Komatireddy, who had President Donald Trump's endorsement, conceded defeat in the mid-term elections, saying public service means serving people, not celebrity or personal gain. Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/indian-american-candidate-for-new-york-attorney-general-komatireddy-concedes-defeat/

Trump acknowledges Iran played role in Republican midterm losses President Donald Trump acknowledged that the war in Iran played a role in Republicans' losses in Tuesday's midterm elections, as Democrats prepared to take control of both the House and Senate and challenge his legislative agenda.

Takeaways: Voters punish Trump, and the GOP pays the price almost everywhere President Donald Trump repeatedly encouraged voters to pretend he was on the midterm ballot. They did. And it went very badly for him and his Republican Party. Voters absolutely punished Trump's allies in swing states and Republican strongholds alike on Tuesday, giving Democrats key victories across New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, and even South Carolina. Trump's controversial mid-decade redistricting plan appeared to backfire. In Georgia, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor in US history, while Texas elected Democrat Gina Hinojosa as its first Latina governor.

Annie Andrews nabs Senate seat from Trump's handpicked candidate Voters across the country are deciding control of the US House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections. Democrat Annie Andrews won the South Carolina Senate race, a shocking upset in a state that voted for President Donald Trump by nearly 20 points just two years ago and hasn't elected a Democratic senator since 1998.

Democrats gain ground in battle for Congress Democrats flipped a Republican-held Senate seat in North Carolina and were showing surprising strength across several Republican-leaning House districts in Florida on Tuesday, boosting hopes they could wrest control of Congress from President Donald Trump’s Republicans in the midterm elections.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms becomes nation's 1st Black woman elected governor Voters across the country are deciding control of the U.S. House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won the race for Georgia governor, the first gubernatorial pickup for either party. She is the first Black woman elected governor of any state. In neighboring Florida, Republican Byron Donalds was elected as the state's first Black governor.

Prediction markets price Democratic sweep as US midterm betting soars Prediction markets strongly implied a Democratic sweep of the US Congress on Tuesday, with more than $1.48 billion wagered on the midterm elections, in a fresh test for the markets' reliability. Betting prices moved quickly in favor of Democrats after polls began closing at 6 p.m. ET (2300 GMT), and by 9 p.m. ET (0200 GMT on Wednesday) had priced a Democratic takeover of both the House of Representatives and the Senate at close to 100%, according to market prices aggregated by analytics firm BETINT. Just minutes after the first polls closed, traders poured more than $4 million into last-ditch bets, mostly backing Democrats, led by a single $951,198 Polymarket wager on Democrats taking the House, according to BETINT's analysis. Nearly $934,000 in election bets hit Kalshi in a single second, BETINT added. As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Democrats had flipped Republican-held Senate seats in both North and South Carolina and were showing surprising strength across several Republican-leaning House districts in Florida.