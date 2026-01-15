Punjab CM Mann slated to appear before Akal Takht at 11 am over alleged insult to Sikh tenets

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday, is all set to appear before the Akal Takht secretariat today over alleged derogatory remarks on Sikh institutions.

A secretariat official said preparations were made as per the directions of officiating Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj. “The secretariat generally opens at 9.30 am. All arrangements, including the deployment of special staff, have been made for the Jathedar’s meeting with the CM,” he said.

The meeting was earlier rescheduled to 4.30 pm from the 10 am slot, keeping in view the Chief Minister’s prior engagement with President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) today. However, the CM maintained that he cancelled all appointments and informed the President’s office in advance, stating that the entire day was reserved for the Akal Takht’s call.

CM Mann to walk barefoot to Secretariat It is learnt that CM Mann will walk barefoot to the Secretariat. Sources say that the CM is also preparing a written reply to the charges made against him. The proceedings will not be telecast live. It is anticipated that the Jathedar could ask him to just submit his written reply on charges of alleged religious misconduct.