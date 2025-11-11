DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran bypoll LIVE updates: AAP seeks to hold seat; Congress, BJP eye gains
LIVE NOW

Tarn Taran bypoll LIVE updates: AAP seeks to hold seat; Congress, BJP eye gains

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 08:32 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. File Photo
Advertisement

Polling for the high-stakes Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll in Punjab began on Tuesday morning amid tight security arrangements. The polling began at 7 am and it will continue till 6 pm, said officials.

Advertisement

The counting of votes will be held on November 14.

Advertisement

The Tarn Taran Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

Advertisement

The bypoll is set to witness a multi-cornered contest, a crucial fight before the 2027 Assembly elections in the state.

Voting for Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll begins

November 11, 2025 7:43 am

Advertisement

The number of eligible voters is 1,92,838 -- 1,00,933 male, 91,897 female, and eight third-gender—in the constituency. A total of 222 polling stations have been set up at 114 locations, of which 60 are urban and 162 are rural, including four ‘model’ and three ‘pink’ polling booths, officials said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts