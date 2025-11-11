Polling for the high-stakes Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll in Punjab began on Tuesday morning amid tight security arrangements. The polling began at 7 am and it will continue till 6 pm, said officials.

The counting of votes will be held on November 14.

The Tarn Taran Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

The bypoll is set to witness a multi-cornered contest, a crucial fight before the 2027 Assembly elections in the state.