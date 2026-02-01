Union Budget 2026-27 LIVE: Finance Minister Sitharaman arrives at Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday arrived at Parliament to attend the Cabinet meeting before presenting her record ninth Budget at the Central Hall of Parliament.
The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will approve the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament.
She will present the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am.
President Murmu offers ‘dahi cheeni’ to FM Sitharaman
February 1, 2026 10:25 am
Ahead of the Union Budget 2026 presentation, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday offered 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar) to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Sitharaman meets President for customary pre-Budget presentation meeting
February 1, 2026 10:21 am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting her record ninth Budget in the Lok Sabha. As per established tradition, the Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament. Before going to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sitharaman posed with her Budget team in front of her office at Kartavya Bhavan. Wearing a magenta silk saree, she was holding a tablet in a red pouch with the national emblem, along with the Minister of State and all six Secretaries in her ministry.
Finance Minister to present her ninth straight Budget
February 1, 2026 9:50 am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth straight Budget, which is expected to unveil measures to sustain growth momentum, maintain fiscal discipline, and announce reforms that could buffer the economy from global trade frictions, including US tariffs. PTI