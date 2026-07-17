PM Modi visit LIVE: Development push in Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab as BJP eyes Punjab polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday flag off India’s first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonepat at the Jind railway station, while also inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 23,000 crore spanning road infrastructure, healthcare and education in the region.

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Later in the day, Modi will flag off the Amritsar-Varanasi Express from the redeveloped Jalandhar Cantonment railway station.

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During his 50-minute visit to Jind, the PM will lay the foundation stones and launch Rs 14,700-crore infrastructure and healthcare projects in Haryana.

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According to the schedule, the PM will depart from Delhi's Safdarjung Airport in an MI-17 helicopter at 10 am and arrive at the RPF ground helipad in Jind at 10.45 am.

From there, he will proceed to the railway station, inspect the hydrogen train and flag it off. Modi will be formally welcomed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw followed by a speech by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

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According to the schedule, the PM will depart for Chandigarh from Jind at 12.20 pm by helicopter after addressing a gathering.

After landing at the Rajendra Park helipad in Chandigarh at 1.35 pm, he will attend a 45-minute programme at Punjab Engineering College, Sector 12, during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of Rs 4,736-crore projects of road infrastructure, healthcare and education.

Later, the PM will depart for Jalandhar at 2.45 pm where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,470 crore. The Prime Minister's visit to Jalandhar will be the second to the city in the past five months. Both his visits have been centred around the Dera Sachkhand Ballan, a much-revered place for Punjab's 32 per cent Ravidassia community.

Festive mood, women sing traditional songs as Jind welcomes PM Modi Festive atmosphere prevailed amid tight security arrangements at the HUDA Ground in Jind as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive around 11.12 am to flag off the country's first hydrogen-powered train. People, including a large number of women, began arriving at the venue early in the morning to attend the event. Many women were seen singing traditional geets to welcome what they described as the "train that runs on water" while also singing songs in praise of the Prime Minister. The enclosure designated for men, located to the left of the main stage, was already packed by the morning. Several youngsters reached the venue carrying hand-drawn sketches and portraits of the Prime Minister in both black-and-white and colour. A multi-layered security cover has been put in place around the venue, while the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles and visitors. A massive shamiana has been erected at the HUDA Ground, about 3 km from the Jind railway station. Separate enclosures have been created for women, VIPs and other invitees. The Prime Minister will flag off the hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat from the Jind railway station. During his visit, he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth around Rs 23,000 crore, spanning road infrastructure, healthcare and education. Inputs from Deepender Deswal/Jind

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