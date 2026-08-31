PU students' council poll results LIVE: Abhiraj, Parminder win president posts at SD College, PGGC-46

Polling to elect the new students’ councils of Panjab University and its affiliated colleges took place on Monday, with results from some colleges starting to come in.

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Abhiraj Singh won the president’s post at GGDSD College, Sector 32, while Parminder Singh won the president’s post at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46.

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Polling began at 9.30 am amid heavy deployment of police force and continued till 11.30 am. Counting of votes started at noon.

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At Panjab University, counting is being held amid tight security at the Gymnasium Hall. The result of the PU students’ council is expected to be officially declared by the evening.

This year, there is a four-way contest for the post of president at Panjab University. Elections are also being held for the posts of vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and Department Representatives (DRs).

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A total of 16 candidates are contesting the elections, including four for the president’s post. The contest for the top post is between Gurman Singh Sidhu of the Congress’ student wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI); Aadil Brar of the AAP-backed Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP); Ankit Bidhan of the BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP); and Darshpreet Singh of Sath.

Students violate traffic rules after poll results Students climb onto cars in violation of traffic rules after the election results were declared at SD College in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Abhiraj Singh wins president’s post at SD College, Parminder Singh at PGGC-46 Parminder Singh with his supporters after winning the president’s post at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, Chandigarh, on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky