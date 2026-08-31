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Home / Chandigarh / PU students' council poll results LIVE: ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan leads by 375 votes as counting continues
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PU students' council poll results LIVE: ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan leads by 375 votes as counting continues

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:48 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Students climb onto a car to celebrate the victory of a student candidate in PUSCU election on Monday in Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Early trends in the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) election show the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-backed presidential candidate, Ankit Bidhan, leading by nearly 370 votes.

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As counting continues at Gymnasium Hall on the Panjab University campus, Bidhan is leading his nearest rival, Aadil Bir Singh of the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), by 375 votes. Bidhan has received 1,463 votes, while Aadil Bir Singh has secured 1,088 votes so far. The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) candidate Gurman Singh Sidhu is close behind with 1,066 votes, while Sath candidate Darshpreet Singh is trailing with 597 votes.

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These are early trends, and counting is still underway. The results are expected to be announced by 7 pm, with nearly 20 ballot boxes yet to be opened, according to sources.

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This year, there is a four-way contest for the post of president. Election is also being held for the posts of vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and department representatives (DRs).

A total of 16 candidates are contesting the elections, including four for the president’s post. The contest for the top post is between Gurman Singh Sidhu of the Congress’ student wing, NSUI; Aadil Bir Singh of the AAP-backed ASAP; Ankit Bidhan of the BJP-backed ABVP; and Darshpreet Singh of Sath.

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Abhiraj Singh won the president’s post at GGDSD College, Sector 32, while Parminder Singh won the president’s post at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46.

Polling to elect the new students’ councils of Panjab University and its affiliated colleges took place on Monday.

Polling began at 9.30 am amid heavy deployment of police force and continued till 11.30 am. Counting of votes started at noon.

Students violate traffic rules after poll results

August 31, 2026 3:09 pm

Students climb onto cars in violation of traffic rules after the election results were declared at SD College in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Abhiraj Singh wins president’s post at SD College, Parminder Singh at PGGC-46

August 31, 2026 2:32 pm

Parminder Singh with his supporters after winning the president’s post at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, Chandigarh, on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Tension on PU campus as students protest over voting, clash with police

August 31, 2026 2:32 pm

https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/chandigarh/panjab-university-student-polls-tension-on-campus-as-students-protest-over-voting-scuffle-with-police/

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