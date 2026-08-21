The Punjab bandh called by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha (QIM) began peacefully on Friday, with no untoward incident reported so far and no major disruption to traffic on highways or in urban areas.

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Trains were operating on time, while a heavy police presence was maintained at key locations across the state to ensure public safety and manage any potential developments.

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Mohit Aggarwal, Superintendent of Police (SP), Patiala, said there was no cause for concern and that the bandh had remained largely peaceful.

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Government schools opened as scheduled in the morning, while private schools remain closed.

In Mohali and Chandigarh, a majority of business establishments decided to keep their units closed till afternoon, citing the escalating tensions.

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The QIM has called for the Punjab bandh from 7 am to 2 pm to protest the police action against its members, the registration of FIRs following the August 15 confrontation in Chandigarh and the continued detention of Sikh prisoners (Bandi Singhs).

The QIM’s sit-in protest camp was launched on January 7, 2023, primarily demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who remain in jail despite completing their statutory prison sentences. The protesters have been camping near YPS Chowk on the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

Road blockades, barricades, thin traffic; schools switch to online mode The Punjab Bandh call given by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha on Friday received a good response in Mohali, with very less little traffic witnessed on roads during the morning rush hours. Most private schools switched to online classes, while government schools also reported low attendance. Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/top-headlines/punjab-bandh-road-blockades-barricades-thin-traffic-schools-switch-to-online-mode/

QIM calls for Punjab bandh from 7 am to 2 pm Businesses, transport, roads and rail services would remain suspended from 7 am to 2 pm, while essential services would be allowed to operate. Besides highways and railway tracks, activists would hold protests, dharnas and sit-ins at various locations across the city. Health services, hospital staff, medical facilities, ambulances, Army and security personnel, people attending weddings or bhog ceremonies and foreign travellers would not be stopped or inconvenienced during the bandh.