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Home / Cricket / Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 63rd Match - Indian Premier League, 2026
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Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 63rd Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Tribune Sports Desk
Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 07:09 PM May 18, 2026 IST
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Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 63 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2026 at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (REUTERS)
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Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai

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Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

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This live blog is AI generated.

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Squads Unveiled for Today's Clash

May 18, 2026 7:07 pm

The playing XIs have been announced for both Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams look strong on paper, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

🏏 Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings
Sanju Samson
Keeper
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Batsman
Urvil Patel
Keeper
Kartik Sharma
Batsman
Dewald Brevis
Batsman
Shivam Dube
All-rounder
Prashant Veer
All-rounder
Akeal Hosein
Bowler
Noor Ahmad
Bowler
Anshul Kamboj
Bowler
Spencer Johnson
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Abhishek Sharma
Batsman
Ishan Kishan
Keeper
Heinrich Klaasen
Keeper
Salil Arora
Keeper
Smaran Ravichandran
Batsman
Nitish Kumar Reddy
All-rounder
Pat Cummins
Bowler
Shivang Kumar
Bowler
Eshan Malinga
Bowler
Sakib Hussain
Bowler
Praful Prakash Hinge
Bowler
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Chennai Super Kings opt to bat after winning the toss

May 18, 2026 7:07 pm

The coin falls in favour of Chennai Super Kings captain, who has decided to put his batsmen to the test first on what looks like a good batting surface. An interesting decision that could set the tone for the match.

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