Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 63rd Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Squads Unveiled for Today's Clash
May 18, 2026 7:07 pm
The playing XIs have been announced for both Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams look strong on paper, setting the stage for an exciting contest.
Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai
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May 18, 2026 7:07 pm
The playing XIs have been announced for both Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams look strong on paper, setting the stage for an exciting contest.
May 18, 2026 7:07 pm
The coin falls in favour of Chennai Super Kings captain, who has decided to put his batsmen to the test first on what looks like a good batting surface. An interesting decision that could set the tone for the match.