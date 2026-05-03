Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - 46th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Prabhsimran Singh finds the ropes again | Punjab Kings - 14/2 (1.2) Advertisement Prabhsimran Singh continues his aggressive start, smashing another boundary off Kagiso Rabada. This second consecutive four injects much-needed momentum into the Punjab Kings innings after early setbacks.

Prabhsimran Singh finds the fence | Punjab Kings - 6/2(1.0) Prabhsimran Singh opens his account with a confident boundary, relieving some of the pressure on Punjab Kings after a shaky start. A well-timed shot to get things moving.

Shreyas Iyer finds the boundary | Punjab Kings - 2/2 (0.4) Shreyas Iyer gets off the mark with a superb boundary, easing the pressure after two early wickets. A much-needed four for Punjab Kings.

Siraj strikes again, Connolly caught behind | Punjab Kings - 2/2 (0.3) Mohammed Siraj is on a roll! He picks up his second wicket, with Cooper Connolly caught by Jos Buttler. Punjab Kings are reeling at 2 wickets down in the first over. Cooper Connolly falls cheaply 2/2 Batting Cooper Connolly c Jos Buttler b Mohammed Siraj 0 Runs 1 Balls 0 4s 0 6s 0 SR Prabhsimran Singh batting 0 Runs 0 Balls 0 4s 0 6s 0 SR Bowling Mohammed Siraj 2 Wkts 2 Runs 0.3 Ovs 4 ECO

Early breakthrough for Gujarat Titans as Arya falls | Punjab Kings - 2/1(0.2) Mohammed Siraj strikes early, dismissing Priyansh Arya who is caught by Nishant Sindhu. A crucial wicket for Gujarat Titans in the opening over, shifting momentum. Priyansh Arya departs early 2/1 Batting Priyansh Arya c Nishant Sindhu b Mohammed Siraj 2 (2) 0×4 0×6 SR 100.00 Prabhsimran Singh 0 (0) 0×4 0×6 SR 0 Bowling Mohammed Siraj 1 -2 0.2 ov 0 mdn Eco 6.00

Teams Unveiled: Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings Announce Their Playing XIs The highly anticipated playing XIs for both Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. Fans eagerly await to see these formidable lineups in action. 🏏 Playing XI Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill Batsman Sai Sudharsan Batsman Jos Buttler Keeper Washington Sundar All-rounder Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Jason Holder All-rounder Rashid Khan Bowler Arshad Khan Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Manav Suthar All-rounder Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh Keeper Priyansh Arya Batsman Cooper Connolly All-rounder Shreyas Iyer Batsman Suryansh Shedge All-rounder Nehal Wadhera Batsman Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler