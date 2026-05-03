Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - 46th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad
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Prabhsimran Singh finds the ropes again | Punjab Kings - 14/2 (1.2)
May 3, 2026 7:40 pm
Prabhsimran Singh continues his aggressive start, smashing another boundary off Kagiso Rabada. This second consecutive four injects much-needed momentum into the Punjab Kings innings after early setbacks.
Prabhsimran Singh finds the fence | Punjab Kings - 6/2(1.0)
May 3, 2026 7:39 pm
Prabhsimran Singh opens his account with a confident boundary, relieving some of the pressure on Punjab Kings after a shaky start. A well-timed shot to get things moving.
Shreyas Iyer finds the boundary | Punjab Kings - 2/2 (0.4)
May 3, 2026 7:37 pm
Shreyas Iyer gets off the mark with a superb boundary, easing the pressure after two early wickets. A much-needed four for Punjab Kings.
Siraj strikes again, Connolly caught behind | Punjab Kings - 2/2 (0.3)
May 3, 2026 7:35 pm
Mohammed Siraj is on a roll! He picks up his second wicket, with Cooper Connolly caught by Jos Buttler. Punjab Kings are reeling at 2 wickets down in the first over.
Cooper Connolly falls cheaply
2/2
Batting
Cooper Connolly
c Jos Buttler b Mohammed Siraj
Bowling
Early breakthrough for Gujarat Titans as Arya falls | Punjab Kings - 2/1(0.2)
May 3, 2026 7:32 pm
Mohammed Siraj strikes early, dismissing Priyansh Arya who is caught by Nishant Sindhu. A crucial wicket for Gujarat Titans in the opening over, shifting momentum.
Priyansh Arya departs early
2/1
Batting
Priyansh Arya
c Nishant Sindhu b Mohammed Siraj
2 (2)
0×40×6SR 100.00
Bowling
Mohammed Siraj 1-2
0.2 ov0 mdnEco 6.00
Teams Unveiled: Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings Announce Their Playing XIs
May 3, 2026 7:07 pm
The highly anticipated playing XIs for both Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. Fans eagerly await to see these formidable lineups in action.
Gujarat Titans
Washington Sundar
All-rounder
Nishant Sindhu
All-rounder
Punjab Kings
Cooper Connolly
All-rounder
Suryansh Shedge
All-rounder
Marcus Stoinis
All-rounder
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl after winning the toss
May 3, 2026 7:01 pm
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to field first, putting the opposition under pressure early on.