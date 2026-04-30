Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 42nd Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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The King departs, Rabada gets Kohli | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 35/2 (3.2) A huge wicket for Gujarat Titans as Kagiso Rabada removes the dangerous Virat Kohli, caught by Rashid Khan. Kohli looked set for a big score but has to depart for 28. Wicket! Kohli departs 35/2 Batting Virat Kohli c Rashid Khan 28 (13) 5×4 1×6 SR 215.38 Devdutt Padikkal batting 0 (2) 0×4 0×6 SR 0 Bowling Kagiso Rabada 1 -22 1.2 ov 0 mdn Eco 16.5 Mohammed Siraj 1 -12 2.0 ov 0 mdn Eco 6 Advertisement

Jacob Bethell's aggressive innings cut short | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 34/1 (2.4) Mohammed Siraj gets the breakthrough for his team! Jacob Bethell attempted a big shot but found Rashid Khan in the deep, who completed a comfortable catch. A crucial wicket at this stage of the match. Wicket! Jacob Bethell departs 34/1 Batting Jacob Bethell c Rashid Khan 5 Runs 5 Balls 1 4s 0 6s 100 SR Virat Kohli batting 28 Runs 11 Balls 5 4s 1 6s 254.55 SR Bowling Mohammed Siraj 1 Wkts 12 Runs 1.4 Ovs 7.2 ECO Kagiso Rabada 0 Wkts 21 Runs 1.0 Ovs 21 ECO

Bethell departs, caught by Rashid Khan | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 34/1(2.4) Mohammed Siraj strikes! Jacob Bethell tries to go big but finds Rashid Khan in the deep, a crucial breakthrough for the fielding side. Wicket! Jacob Bethell departs 34/1 Batting Batter R B 4s 6s SR Jacob Bethell

c Rashid Khan 5 5 1 0 100 Virat Kohli

batting 28 11 5 1 254.55 Bowling Bowler O M R W Eco Mohammed Siraj 1.4 0 12 1 7.2 Kagiso Rabada 1.0 0 21 0 21

Kohli launches a majestic six | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 27/0 (2.1) Virat Kohli unleashes a powerful pull shot, sending the ball sailing over the ropes for a massive six. He is looking in incredible touch today, dominating the bowling attack.

Kohli continues his boundary blitz | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 26/0(1.5) Virat Kohli unleashes yet another boundary, making it five in a row! His aggressive intent is clear, putting immense pressure on the bowler and setting a blistering pace for RCB. Scorecard 26/0 Batting Batter R B 4s 6s SR Virat Kohli

batting 21 7 5 0 300 Jacob Bethell

batting 5 4 1 0 125 Bowling Bowler O M R W Eco Kagiso Rabada 0.5 0 20 0 24 Mohammed Siraj 1.0 0 6 0 6

Kohli's Batting Masterclass Continues with Fourth Consecutive Boundary | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 22/0(1.4) Virat Kohli is absolutely unstoppable! He smashes his fourth consecutive boundary, displaying incredible aggression and timing. This onslaught puts immense pressure on the bowler and sets a fiery tone for RCB.

Kohli completes a hat-trick of boundaries | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 18/0 (1.3) Virat Kohli is absolutely on fire! He smashes his third consecutive boundary, showing incredible form and intent right from the start. What a display of aggressive batting! Hat-trick of Boundaries for Kohli 18/0 Batting Virat Kohli 13 Runs 5 Balls 3 4s 0 6s 260 SR Jacob Bethell 5 Runs 4 Balls 1 4s 0 6s 125 SR Bowling Kagiso Rabada 0 Wkts 12 Runs 0.3 Ovs 24 ECO Mohammed Siraj 0 Wkts 6 Runs 1.0 Ovs 6 ECO

Kohli finds the boundary again with a superb shot | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 14/0 (1.2) Virat Kohli continues his aggressive start, dispatching the ball for another boundary. This consecutive four showcases his exquisite timing and placement, building early momentum for RCB. Kohli on fire with consecutive boundaries 14/0 Batting Virat Kohli 9 (4) 4s: 2 6s: 0 SR: 225 Jacob Bethell 5 (4) 4s: 1 6s: 0 SR: 125 Bowling Kagiso Rabada 0/8 0.2 ov Eco: 24 Mohammed Siraj 0/6 1.0 ov Eco: 6

Kohli opens his boundary account with a classy drive | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 10/0 (1.1) Virat Kohli, with his characteristic elegance, finds the gap and sends the ball scurrying to the fence for four runs. A delightful start to his innings.

Bethell opens his account with a confident boundary | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 6/0(1.0) Jacob Bethell dispatches the last ball of the over to the fence, getting off to a strong start for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Bethell starts with a boundary 6/0 Batting Jacob Bethell 5 Runs 4 Balls 1 4s 0 6s 125 SR Virat Kohli 1 Runs 2 Balls 0 4s 0 6s 50 SR Bowling Mohammed Siraj 0 Wkts 6 Runs 1.0 Ovs 6 ECO

Squads Revealed for the Clash The highly anticipated playing XIs for both Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting contest. Fans are eager to see their favourite stars in action. 🏏 Playing XI Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill Batsman Sai Sudharsan Batsman Jos Buttler Keeper Jason Holder All-rounder Shahrukh Khan Batsman Washington Sundar All-rounder Arshad Khan Bowler Rashid Khan Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Manav Suthar All-rounder Royal Challengers Bengaluru Virat Kohli Batsman Jacob Bethell Batsman Devdutt Padikkal Batsman Rajat Patidar Batsman Jitesh Sharma Keeper Tim David Batsman Romario Shepherd All-rounder Krunal Pandya All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler