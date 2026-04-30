Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 42nd Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad
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The King departs, Rabada gets Kohli | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 35/2 (3.2)
April 30, 2026 7:48 pm
A huge wicket for Gujarat Titans as Kagiso Rabada removes the dangerous Virat Kohli, caught by Rashid Khan. Kohli looked set for a big score but has to depart for 28.
Wicket! Kohli departs
35/2
Bowling
Kagiso Rabada 1-22
1.2 ov0 mdnEco 16.5
Mohammed Siraj 1-12
2.0 ov0 mdnEco 6
Jacob Bethell's aggressive innings cut short | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 34/1 (2.4)
April 30, 2026 7:43 pm
Mohammed Siraj gets the breakthrough for his team! Jacob Bethell attempted a big shot but found Rashid Khan in the deep, who completed a comfortable catch. A crucial wicket at this stage of the match.
Wicket! Jacob Bethell departs
34/1
Batting
Jacob Bethell
c Rashid Khan
Bowling
Bethell departs, caught by Rashid Khan | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 34/1(2.4)
April 30, 2026 7:43 pm
Mohammed Siraj strikes! Jacob Bethell tries to go big but finds Rashid Khan in the deep, a crucial breakthrough for the fielding side.
Wicket! Jacob Bethell departs
34/1
Batting
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Jacob Bethell
c Rashid Khan
|5
|5
|1
|0
|100
|Virat Kohli
batting
|28
|11
|5
|1
|254.55
Bowling
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Eco
|Mohammed Siraj
|1.4
|0
|12
|1
|7.2
|Kagiso Rabada
|1.0
|0
|21
|0
|21
Kohli launches a majestic six | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 27/0 (2.1)
April 30, 2026 7:41 pm
Virat Kohli unleashes a powerful pull shot, sending the ball sailing over the ropes for a massive six. He is looking in incredible touch today, dominating the bowling attack.
Kohli continues his boundary blitz | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 26/0(1.5)
April 30, 2026 7:38 pm
Virat Kohli unleashes yet another boundary, making it five in a row! His aggressive intent is clear, putting immense pressure on the bowler and setting a blistering pace for RCB.
Batting
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Virat Kohli
batting
|21
|7
|5
|0
|300
|Jacob Bethell
batting
|5
|4
|1
|0
|125
Bowling
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Eco
|Kagiso Rabada
|0.5
|0
|20
|0
|24
|Mohammed Siraj
|1.0
|0
|6
|0
|6
Kohli's Batting Masterclass Continues with Fourth Consecutive Boundary | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 22/0(1.4)
April 30, 2026 7:38 pm
Virat Kohli is absolutely unstoppable! He smashes his fourth consecutive boundary, displaying incredible aggression and timing. This onslaught puts immense pressure on the bowler and sets a fiery tone for RCB.
Kohli completes a hat-trick of boundaries | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 18/0 (1.3)
April 30, 2026 7:37 pm
Virat Kohli is absolutely on fire! He smashes his third consecutive boundary, showing incredible form and intent right from the start. What a display of aggressive batting!
Hat-trick of Boundaries for Kohli
18/0
Batting
Bowling
Kohli finds the boundary again with a superb shot | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 14/0 (1.2)
April 30, 2026 7:36 pm
Virat Kohli continues his aggressive start, dispatching the ball for another boundary. This consecutive four showcases his exquisite timing and placement, building early momentum for RCB.
Kohli on fire with consecutive boundaries
14/0
Batting
Virat Kohli
9(4) 4s: 2 6s: 0 SR: 225
Jacob Bethell
5(4) 4s: 1 6s: 0 SR: 125
Bowling
Kagiso Rabada
0/8 0.2 ov Eco: 24
Mohammed Siraj
0/6 1.0 ov Eco: 6
Kohli opens his boundary account with a classy drive | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 10/0 (1.1)
April 30, 2026 7:36 pm
Virat Kohli, with his characteristic elegance, finds the gap and sends the ball scurrying to the fence for four runs. A delightful start to his innings.
Bethell opens his account with a confident boundary | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 6/0(1.0)
April 30, 2026 7:35 pm
Jacob Bethell dispatches the last ball of the over to the fence, getting off to a strong start for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Bethell starts with a boundary
6/0
Batting
Bowling
Squads Revealed for the Clash
April 30, 2026 7:07 pm
The highly anticipated playing XIs for both Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting contest. Fans are eager to see their favourite stars in action.
Gujarat Titans
Washington Sundar
All-rounder
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Romario Shepherd
All-rounder
Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl
April 30, 2026 7:07 pm
Gujarat Titans have won the toss and their captain has decided to put the opposition in to bat first. An interesting decision that could set the tone for the match.