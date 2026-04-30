icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 42nd Match - Indian Premier League, 2026
LIVE NOW

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 42nd Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

article_Author
Tribune Sports Desk
Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 07:38 PM Apr 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gujarat Titans win the toss and decide to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 42 of Tata Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, on April 30, 2026. (ANI)
Advertisement

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

Advertisement

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

Advertisement

This live blog is AI generated.

Advertisement

The King departs, Rabada gets Kohli | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 35/2 (3.2)

April 30, 2026 7:48 pm

A huge wicket for Gujarat Titans as Kagiso Rabada removes the dangerous Virat Kohli, caught by Rashid Khan. Kohli looked set for a big score but has to depart for 28.

Wicket! Kohli departs
35/2
Batting
Virat Kohli
c Rashid Khan
28 (13)
5×41×6SR 215.38
Devdutt Padikkal
batting
0 (2)
0×40×6SR 0
Bowling
Kagiso Rabada 1-22
1.2 ov0 mdnEco 16.5
Mohammed Siraj 1-12
2.0 ov0 mdnEco 6
Advertisement

Jacob Bethell's aggressive innings cut short | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 34/1 (2.4)

April 30, 2026 7:43 pm

Mohammed Siraj gets the breakthrough for his team! Jacob Bethell attempted a big shot but found Rashid Khan in the deep, who completed a comfortable catch. A crucial wicket at this stage of the match.

Wicket! Jacob Bethell departs
34/1
Batting
Jacob Bethell
c Rashid Khan
5
Runs
5
Balls
1
4s
0
6s
100
SR
Virat Kohli
batting
28
Runs
11
Balls
5
4s
1
6s
254.55
SR
Bowling
Mohammed Siraj
1
Wkts
12
Runs
1.4
Ovs
7.2
ECO
Kagiso Rabada
0
Wkts
21
Runs
1.0
Ovs
21
ECO

Bethell departs, caught by Rashid Khan | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 34/1(2.4)

April 30, 2026 7:43 pm

Mohammed Siraj strikes! Jacob Bethell tries to go big but finds Rashid Khan in the deep, a crucial breakthrough for the fielding side.

Wicket! Jacob Bethell departs
34/1
Batting
BatterRB4s6sSR
Jacob Bethell
c Rashid Khan		5510100
Virat Kohli
batting		281151254.55
Bowling
BowlerOMRWEco
Mohammed Siraj1.401217.2
Kagiso Rabada1.0021021

Kohli launches a majestic six | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 27/0 (2.1)

April 30, 2026 7:41 pm

Virat Kohli unleashes a powerful pull shot, sending the ball sailing over the ropes for a massive six. He is looking in incredible touch today, dominating the bowling attack.

Kohli continues his boundary blitz | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 26/0(1.5)

April 30, 2026 7:38 pm

Virat Kohli unleashes yet another boundary, making it five in a row! His aggressive intent is clear, putting immense pressure on the bowler and setting a blistering pace for RCB.

Scorecard
26/0
Batting
BatterRB4s6sSR
Virat Kohli
batting		21750300
Jacob Bethell
batting		5410125
Bowling
BowlerOMRWEco
Kagiso Rabada0.5020024
Mohammed Siraj1.00606

Kohli's Batting Masterclass Continues with Fourth Consecutive Boundary | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 22/0(1.4)

April 30, 2026 7:38 pm

Virat Kohli is absolutely unstoppable! He smashes his fourth consecutive boundary, displaying incredible aggression and timing. This onslaught puts immense pressure on the bowler and sets a fiery tone for RCB.

Kohli completes a hat-trick of boundaries | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 18/0 (1.3)

April 30, 2026 7:37 pm

Virat Kohli is absolutely on fire! He smashes his third consecutive boundary, showing incredible form and intent right from the start. What a display of aggressive batting!

Hat-trick of Boundaries for Kohli
18/0
Batting
Virat Kohli
13
Runs
5
Balls
3
4s
0
6s
260
SR
Jacob Bethell
5
Runs
4
Balls
1
4s
0
6s
125
SR
Bowling
Kagiso Rabada
0
Wkts
12
Runs
0.3
Ovs
24
ECO
Mohammed Siraj
0
Wkts
6
Runs
1.0
Ovs
6
ECO

Kohli finds the boundary again with a superb shot | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 14/0 (1.2)

April 30, 2026 7:36 pm

Virat Kohli continues his aggressive start, dispatching the ball for another boundary. This consecutive four showcases his exquisite timing and placement, building early momentum for RCB.

Kohli on fire with consecutive boundaries
14/0
Batting
Virat Kohli
9(4) 4s: 2 6s: 0 SR: 225
Jacob Bethell
5(4) 4s: 1 6s: 0 SR: 125
Bowling
Kagiso Rabada
0/8 0.2 ov Eco: 24
Mohammed Siraj
0/6 1.0 ov Eco: 6

Kohli opens his boundary account with a classy drive | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 10/0 (1.1)

April 30, 2026 7:36 pm

Virat Kohli, with his characteristic elegance, finds the gap and sends the ball scurrying to the fence for four runs. A delightful start to his innings.

Bethell opens his account with a confident boundary | Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 6/0(1.0)

April 30, 2026 7:35 pm

Jacob Bethell dispatches the last ball of the over to the fence, getting off to a strong start for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Bethell starts with a boundary
6/0
Batting
Jacob Bethell
5
Runs
4
Balls
1
4s
0
6s
125
SR
Virat Kohli
1
Runs
2
Balls
0
4s
0
6s
50
SR
Bowling
Mohammed Siraj
0
Wkts
6
Runs
1.0
Ovs
6
ECO

Squads Revealed for the Clash

April 30, 2026 7:07 pm

The highly anticipated playing XIs for both Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting contest. Fans are eager to see their favourite stars in action.

🏏 Playing XI
Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill
Batsman
Sai Sudharsan
Batsman
Jos Buttler
Keeper
Jason Holder
All-rounder
Shahrukh Khan
Batsman
Washington Sundar
All-rounder
Arshad Khan
Bowler
Rashid Khan
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada
Bowler
Mohammed Siraj
Bowler
Manav Suthar
All-rounder
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli
Batsman
Jacob Bethell
Batsman
Devdutt Padikkal
Batsman
Rajat Patidar
Batsman
Jitesh Sharma
Keeper
Tim David
Batsman
Romario Shepherd
All-rounder
Krunal Pandya
All-rounder
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bowler
Suyash Sharma
Bowler
Josh Hazlewood
Bowler

Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl

April 30, 2026 7:07 pm

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and their captain has decided to put the opposition in to bat first. An interesting decision that could set the tone for the match.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts