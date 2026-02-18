India lose Tilak Varma as Netherlands tighten the screws in Ahmedabad World Cup match

End of Over 7: India Consolidates | India - 56/2(7.0)
February 18, 2026 7:53 pm
A steady over from Colin Ackermann, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma rotating the strike effectively. Just 5 runs came off it as India looks to build a partnership.
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad
Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.
This live blog is AI generated.
February 18, 2026 7:53 pm
A steady over from Colin Ackermann, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma rotating the strike effectively. Just 5 runs came off it as India looks to build a partnership.
February 18, 2026 7:52 pm
Colin Ackermann bowls a tidy over, conceding just 5 runs. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are looking to build a partnership and steady the innings for India.
February 18, 2026 7:47 pm
Logan van Beek gets the crucial breakthrough, dismissing Tilak Varma who was caught by Roelof Van Der Merwe. A big wicket for Netherlands as India loses its third.
February 18, 2026 7:45 pm
Suryakumar Yadav dispatches that delivery with authority, sending it racing to the boundary for a well-timed four. He is looking to accelerate the scoring now.
February 18, 2026 7:31 pm
India started their innings cautiously, scoring 3 runs for the loss of 1 wicket in the first over. Aryan Dutt provided an early breakthrough for the Netherlands, dismissing Abhishek Sharma without scoring.
February 18, 2026 7:31 pm
The powerplay comes to an end with India reaching 51 for 2. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are at the crease, having weathered some early storms. Aryan Dutt was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two crucial wickets.
February 18, 2026 7:31 pm
India concludes the powerplay at 51 for 2. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are currently at the crease, aiming to build a solid partnership after two early wickets.
February 18, 2026 7:31 pm
India finishes the third over at 23 for 1. Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan are looking to build a partnership after an early breakthrough by Aryan Dutt. The run rate is currently at 7.67.
February 18, 2026 7:31 pm
India finishes the powerplay on 51 for 2. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are at the crease, looking to consolidate after the early wickets.
February 18, 2026 7:31 pm
Another over concludes, and India stands at 51 for 2 after 6 overs. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are looking to consolidate after the early setbacks, with the run rate hovering around 8.5.
February 18, 2026 7:31 pm
Tilak Varma unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball rocketing to the boundary for four. A much-needed boundary for India as they look to rebuild after the recent wicket.
February 18, 2026 7:32 pm
A crucial breakthrough for Netherlands as Aryan Dutt bowls Ishan Kishan, who departs after a quickfire 18 runs from just 7 balls. The stumps are shattered!
February 18, 2026 7:32 pm
Ishan Kishan unleashes a flurry of boundaries, completing a hat-trick with this powerful shot. The scoreboard is ticking rapidly for India, putting pressure on the Netherlands bowlers.
February 18, 2026 7:32 pm
Ishan Kishan finds his rhythm, dispatching Colin Ackermann's delivery over the boundary for a maximum. A powerful shot that brings some much-needed momentum to India's innings.
February 18, 2026 7:32 pm
Tilak Varma is on fire, smashing a hat-trick of boundaries! He is looking in sublime touch, putting the pressure right back on the bowlers.
February 18, 2026 7:45 pm
A brilliant stroke from Ishan Kishan, who dispatches Logan van Beek for a boundary, getting off the mark in style and adding crucial runs to India's total.
February 18, 2026 7:47 pm
India has won the toss and the captain has elected to bat first on what looks like a good batting surface. An interesting decision that could set the tone for the match.