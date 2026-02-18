DT
PT
India lose Tilak Varma as Netherlands tighten the screws in Ahmedabad World Cup match
LIVE NOW

India lose Tilak Varma as Netherlands tighten the screws in Ahmedabad World Cup match

article_Author
Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 07:48 PM Feb 18, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

End of Over 7: India Consolidates | India - 56/2(7.0)

February 18, 2026 7:53 pm

A steady over from Colin Ackermann, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma rotating the strike effectively. Just 5 runs came off it as India looks to build a partnership.

End of Over 7 India - 56/2
Batsmen
Suryakumar Yadav -
Tilak Varma -
Bowler
Colin Ackermann 0/5
Runs Scored This Over: 5 | Wickets: 0
Van Beek breaks through! Tilak Varma departs! | India - 69/3(9.0)

February 18, 2026 7:47 pm

Logan van Beek gets the crucial breakthrough, dismissing Tilak Varma who was caught by Roelof Van Der Merwe. A big wicket for Netherlands as India loses its third.

Wicket! Tilak Varma (IND)

Batsman: Tilak Varma

Runs: 31
Balls: 27
Fours: 3
Sixes: 1
Strike Rate: 114.81

Bowler: Logan van Beek

Overs: 2.0
Maidens: 0
Runs: 24
Wickets: 1
Economy: 12.00

Suryakumar Yadav finds the fence! | India - 64/2 (8.3)

February 18, 2026 7:45 pm

Suryakumar Yadav dispatches that delivery with authority, sending it racing to the boundary for a well-timed four. He is looking to accelerate the scoring now.

First Over Summary: Early Wicket for Netherlands | India - 51/2 (6.0)

February 18, 2026 7:31 pm

India started their innings cautiously, scoring 3 runs for the loss of 1 wicket in the first over. Aryan Dutt provided an early breakthrough for the Netherlands, dismissing Abhishek Sharma without scoring.

Over 1.0 Summary
Match Score
3/1
Runs Scored (Over)
3
Wickets Lost (Over)
1
Highest Scorer
Tilak Varma (3)
Best Bowler
Aryan Dutt 1/3

Tilak Varma finds the fence | India - 44/2(4.5)

February 18, 2026 7:31 pm

Tilak Varma unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball rocketing to the boundary for four. A much-needed boundary for India as they look to rebuild after the recent wicket.

Stumps rattled! Aryan Dutt strikes again | India - 39/2(4.2)

February 18, 2026 7:32 pm

A crucial breakthrough for Netherlands as Aryan Dutt bowls Ishan Kishan, who departs after a quickfire 18 runs from just 7 balls. The stumps are shattered!

Wicket! Ishan Kishan Bowled

Batsmen
Ishan Kishan (OUT)
Runs: 18 Balls: 7
4s: 2 6s: 1
SR: 257.14
Tilak Varma (NOT OUT)
Runs: 21 Balls: 16
4s: 2 6s: 1
SR: 131.25
Bowlers
Aryan Dutt
Overs: 2.2 Maiden: 0
Runs: 12 Wickets: 2
Economy: 5.14
Colin Ackermann
Overs: 1.0 Maiden: 0
Runs: 12 Wickets: 0
Economy: 12

Kishan on Fire! Hat-trick of Boundaries! | India - 35/1 (4.0)

February 18, 2026 7:32 pm

Ishan Kishan unleashes a flurry of boundaries, completing a hat-trick with this powerful shot. The scoreboard is ticking rapidly for India, putting pressure on the Netherlands bowlers.

🔥 Hat-trick of Boundaries!

Batsmen
R B 4s 6s SR
Ishan Kishan
18 6 2 1 300.00
Tilak Varma
21 16 2 1 131.25
Bowlers
O M R W Eco
Aryan Dutt
2.1 0 12 1 34.29
Colin Ackermann
1.0 0 12 0 12.00

Kishan launches one into the stands! | India - 24/1 (3.2)

February 18, 2026 7:32 pm

Ishan Kishan finds his rhythm, dispatching Colin Ackermann's delivery over the boundary for a maximum. A powerful shot that brings some much-needed momentum to India's innings.

Tilak Varma unleashes a flurry of boundaries! | India - 18/1(2.2)

February 18, 2026 7:32 pm

Tilak Varma is on fire, smashing a hat-trick of boundaries! He is looking in sublime touch, putting the pressure right back on the bowlers.

Current Batting
Tilak Varma
11 (9b) SR: 122.22
Ishan Kishan
7 (2b) SR: 350
Current Bowling
Aryan Dutt
1 (1.2 Ov) W: 3 Eco: 2.25
Logan van Beek
0 (1.0 Ov) W: 15 Eco: 15

Ishan Kishan finds the fence with a glorious shot! | India - 14/1 (1.3)

February 18, 2026 7:45 pm

A brilliant stroke from Ishan Kishan, who dispatches Logan van Beek for a boundary, getting off the mark in style and adding crucial runs to India's total.

India wins the toss, opts to bat first

February 18, 2026 7:47 pm

India has won the toss and the captain has elected to bat first on what looks like a good batting surface. An interesting decision that could set the tone for the match.

