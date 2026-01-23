2nd T20I: At 111 for 3 at halfway mark, Kiwis flying high

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur Raipur Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. Advertisement This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Daryl Mitchell departs after quickfire cameo | New Zealand - 125/4(11.3) Shivam Dube gets the breakthrough for India! Daryl Mitchell, after a rapid 18 runs off just 11 balls, tries to go big but is caught by Hardik Pandya. This crucial wicket breaks a promising partnership and brings India back into the game. Advertisement

Daryl Mitchell finds the boundary! | New Zealand - 125/3 (11.2) Daryl Mitchell smashes a fantastic boundary off Shivam Dube, continuing the aggressive batting display for New Zealand. This shot adds crucial runs to the scoreboard and maintains the pressure on the Indian bowlers.

Ravindra's Boundary Boosts Kiwis! | New Zealand - 117/3(10.2) Rachin Ravindra continues his aggressive form, smashing a well-timed boundary off Varun Chakravarthy. This shot adds crucial runs to New Zealand's total and maintains their high scoring rate.

Extra Run from Wide Delivery | New Zealand - 111/3 (10.1) Varun Chakravarthy bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to New Zealand's total. This gives New Zealand a freebie and slightly increases the pressure on the bowler.

Daryl Mitchell Ends Over with a Boundary | New Zealand - 111/3 (10.0) Daryl Mitchell finishes the over with another powerful boundary, his second in a row! This well-timed shot pushes New Zealand to a strong total of 111 for 3 at the end of 10 overs, maintaining the scoring momentum.

Mitchell's Boundary Boosts Kiwis | New Zealand - 107/3(9.5) Daryl Mitchell finds the boundary with a well-timed shot off Abhishek Sharma! This four pushes New Zealand's score to 107 for 3, keeping the scoreboard ticking and maintaining the pressure on the bowling side. A crucial boundary at this stage.

Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav gets Phillips! | New Zealand - 98/3 (8.5) Kuldeep Yadav strikes back! Glenn Phillips, after a fiery innings of 19 runs from 13 balls, is caught by Hardik Pandya. This crucial wicket breaks a dangerous partnership and brings India back into the game.

Phillips on Fire! | New Zealand - 98/2(8.4) Glenn Phillips continues his aggressive assault, smashing another boundary off Kuldeep Yadav. This shot further boosts New Zealand's scoring rate and puts more pressure on the Indian bowlers.

Fifty-Run Partnership: Ravindra and Phillips Counter-Attack! | New Zealand - 94/2 (8.2) Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips have forged a crucial 50-run partnership in just 24 balls! This aggressive stand has seen them hit 2 fours and 5 sixes, scoring at a blistering run rate of 12.75. They have turned the tide after early wickets, providing much-needed stability and acceleration.

Phillips on Fire! | New Zealand - 94/2 (8.2) Glenn Phillips continues his aggressive batting, smashing a boundary off Kuldeep Yadav. This four adds to the pressure on the bowlers and keeps the scoreboard racing for New Zealand.

Phillips Joins the Six-Hitting Party! | New Zealand - 90/2 (8.1) Glenn Phillips joins the boundary fest, launching Kuldeep Yadav for a massive six! This powerful hit adds to New Zealand's aggressive scoring and puts pressure on the Indian spinners. New Zealand is now 90 for 2.

Ravindra Blazes Another Six! | New Zealand - 84/2 (8.0) Rachin Ravindra smashes Varun Chakravarthy for another massive six, ending the over with a flourish! His aggressive batting is turning the tide for New Zealand after early wickets.

Rachin Ravindra's Power-Hitting: Another Six! | New Zealand - 74/2 (7.1) Rachin Ravindra continues his aggressive play, launching Varun Chakravarthy for a massive six. This powerful shot keeps the scoreboard ticking and puts pressure on the Indian bowlers.

Ravindra's Rocket Six! | New Zealand - 64/2(5.5) Rachin Ravindra unleashes a powerful six off Harshit Rana, sending the ball soaring over the ropes. This massive hit further boosts New Zealand's scoring rate after a couple of quick wickets.

Wide from Harshit Rana | New Zealand - 58/2(5.4) Harshit Rana bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to New Zealand's total. This gives New Zealand a slight boost as they look to accelerate their scoring after losing two quick wickets.

Rachin Ravindra finds the boundary | New Zealand - 57/2(5.4) Rachin Ravindra dispatches Harshit Rana for a well-timed boundary, showcasing his intent to accelerate the scoring after a period of consolidation. This boundary helps New Zealand maintain momentum.

Rachin Ravindra Smashes First Six, New Zealand Crosses 50! | New Zealand - 51/2 (5.2) Rachin Ravindra breaks the shackles with a magnificent six, sending the ball soaring over the ropes. This powerful shot also brings up New Zealand's 50 runs, providing a much-needed boost after two quick wickets.

Seifert departs! | New Zealand - 43/2(4.2) Varun Chakravarthy strikes immediately! Tim Seifert tries to go over the top but finds Ishan Kishan, who takes a sharp catch. Seifert departs for a quickfire 24 runs, giving India their second wicket.

Harshit Rana Bowls a Maiden Over! | New Zealand - 43/1(4.0) Harshit Rana delivers a brilliant maiden over, not conceding a single run and building immense pressure on the new batsman, Rachin Ravindra. A crucial over for India after picking up a wicket.

First Breakthrough! Conway Caught by Pandya | New Zealand - 43/1(3.2) Harshit Rana strikes for India, getting the crucial wicket of Devon Conway, who is caught by Hardik Pandya. Conway departs after a quickfire 19 runs off 9 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six. This breaks a rapid opening partnership for New Zealand.

Seifert's Boundary Blitz | New Zealand - 43/0(3.0) Tim Seifert smashes four consecutive boundaries off Arshdeep Singh, ending a sensational over for New Zealand. This aggressive display has put immense pressure on the Indian bowlers right from the start.

Seifert's Hat-trick of Fours! | New Zealand - 39/0(2.5) Tim Seifert smashes his third consecutive boundary off Arshdeep Singh, showcasing aggressive intent and putting immense pressure on the bowler. New Zealand's scoring rate is soaring.

Seifert's Consecutive Boundaries! | New Zealand - 35/0(2.4) Tim Seifert smashes another boundary off Arshdeep Singh, making it two in two! New Zealand is off to a blistering start, piling on the runs and putting the Indian bowlers under immense pressure early in the innings.

Seifert Joins the Party with a Boundary! | New Zealand - 31/0(2.3) Tim Seifert dispatches Arshdeep Singh for a well-placed boundary, adding to New Zealand's aggressive start and keeping the scoreboard ticking rapidly. He is now looking comfortable at the crease.

Tim Seifert Breaks the Shackles with a Boundary | New Zealand - 22/0(1.4) After a series of dot balls, Tim Seifert finds the gap and smashes a boundary, getting off the mark and releasing some pressure. A crucial shot for New Zealand.

Conway Finishes First Over with a Flourish! | New Zealand - 18/0 (1.0) Devon Conway ends the first over with a superb boundary, showcasing aggressive intent from the start. He has been instrumental in New Zealand scoring 18 runs in the first over.

Conway's Explosive Start: Six! | New Zealand - 14/0 (0.5) Devon Conway launches a massive six, adding to his quickfire start and putting immediate pressure on the Indian bowlers. He's looking dangerous early on.

Conway's Consecutive Fours | New Zealand - 8/0 (0.3) Devon Conway is off to a flyer! He smashes another boundary, making it two in two deliveries. This aggressive start is putting immediate pressure on Arshdeep Singh and the Indian bowlers.

Conway's First Boundary! | New Zealand - 4/0 (0.2) Devon Conway gets New Zealand off the mark with a superb boundary, finding the gap and sending the ball racing to the fence. A confident start to the innings.

First Ball of the Match! | New Zealand - 0/0 (0.1) Arshdeep Singh bowls the first ball of the innings to Devon Conway, who plays it defensively, resulting in no runs. The match has officially begun!

Squads Revealed for India vs New Zealand! The highly anticipated squads for today's clash are out! India will feature Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy. New Zealand's lineup includes Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, and Zakary Foulkes. Both teams look strong and ready for action!