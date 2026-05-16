Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans - 60th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Venue: Eden Gardens Kolkata Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. Advertisement This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Siraj strikes, Rahane is bowled | Kolkata Knight Riders - 44/1(4.3) Mohammed Siraj delivers a peach of a delivery, rattling Ajinkya Rahane's stumps. A crucial breakthrough for Gujarat Titans, bringing an end to Rahane's innings. Wicket! Rahane departs 44/1 Batting 1 Ajinkya Rahane 14 (14) 1×4 1×6 100 Bowling Mohammed Siraj 1 -22 2.3ov 8.80 Kagiso Rabada 0 -22 2.0ov 11.00 Advertisement

Rahane finds the fence with a sublime drive | Kolkata Knight Riders - 44/0 (4.2) Ajinkya Rahane elegantly drives Mohammed Siraj through the covers, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four runs. KKR continues to build on their strong start.

Finn Allen smashes another maximum | Kolkata Knight Riders - 38/0(3.3) Finn Allen continues his aggressive assault, sending Rabada for another huge six. He is in scintillating form, putting the bowlers under immense pressure early on.

Allen dispatches Rabada over the ropes | Kolkata Knight Riders - 32/0 (3.2) Finn Allen unleashes a powerful stroke, sending the ball sailing over the boundary for a maximum. This six adds to Kolkata Knight Riders' aggressive start, putting pressure on the bowling attack.

Allen finds the fence again | Kolkata Knight Riders - 23/0 (2.5) Finn Allen continues his aggressive start, dispatching Mohammed Siraj for another boundary. He's looking to accelerate the scoring.

Allen finds the fence with a powerful drive | Kolkata Knight Riders - 19/0 (2.4) Finn Allen unleashes a superb drive, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four runs. KKR continues to build momentum.

Rahane unleashes a majestic maximum | Kolkata Knight Riders - 11/0 (1.4) Ajinkya Rahane finds the sweet spot, sending the ball soaring over the ropes for a massive six. A powerful start to the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders. Rahane's towering six! 11/0 Batting Ajinkya Rahane 8 (8) 0×4 1×6 SR 100 Finn Allen 3 (2) 0×4 0×6 SR 150 Bowling Kagiso Rabada 0 -6 0.4 ov 0 mdn Eco 9 Mohammed Siraj 0 -5 1.0 ov 0 mdn Eco 5

Squads Unveiled for Today's Clash The playing elevens for Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. Both teams feature a blend of experienced campaigners and promising young talent. 🏏 Playing XI Kolkata Knight Riders 1. Ajinkya Rahane Batsman 2. Finn Allen Batsman 3. Cameron Green All-rounder 4. Angkrish Raghuvanshi Keeper 5. Manish Pandey Batsman 6. Rinku Singh Batsman 7. Sunil Narine All-rounder 8. Anukul Roy Bowler 9. Varun Chakravarthy Bowler 10. Saurabh Dubey Bowler 11. Kartik Tyagi Bowler Gujarat Titans 1. Shubman Gill Batsman 2. Sai Sudharsan Batsman 3. Jos Buttler Keeper 4. Washington Sundar All-rounder 5. Jason Holder All-rounder 6. Nishant Sindhu All-rounder 7. Rashid Khan Bowler 8. Arshad Khan Bowler 9. Kagiso Rabada Bowler 10. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore Bowler 11. Mohammed Siraj Bowler