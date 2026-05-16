Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans - 60th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Siraj strikes, Rahane is bowled | Kolkata Knight Riders - 44/1(4.3)
May 16, 2026 7:51 pm
Mohammed Siraj delivers a peach of a delivery, rattling Ajinkya Rahane's stumps. A crucial breakthrough for Gujarat Titans, bringing an end to Rahane's innings.
Venue: Eden Gardens Kolkata
Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.
This live blog is AI generated.
May 16, 2026 7:51 pm
Mohammed Siraj delivers a peach of a delivery, rattling Ajinkya Rahane's stumps. A crucial breakthrough for Gujarat Titans, bringing an end to Rahane's innings.
May 16, 2026 7:50 pm
Ajinkya Rahane elegantly drives Mohammed Siraj through the covers, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four runs. KKR continues to build on their strong start.
May 16, 2026 7:45 pm
Finn Allen continues his aggressive assault, sending Rabada for another huge six. He is in scintillating form, putting the bowlers under immense pressure early on.
May 16, 2026 7:45 pm
Finn Allen unleashes a powerful stroke, sending the ball sailing over the boundary for a maximum. This six adds to Kolkata Knight Riders' aggressive start, putting pressure on the bowling attack.
May 16, 2026 7:42 pm
Finn Allen continues his aggressive start, dispatching Mohammed Siraj for another boundary. He's looking to accelerate the scoring.
May 16, 2026 7:42 pm
Finn Allen unleashes a superb drive, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four runs. KKR continues to build momentum.
May 16, 2026 7:37 pm
Ajinkya Rahane finds the sweet spot, sending the ball soaring over the ropes for a massive six. A powerful start to the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders.
May 16, 2026 7:06 pm
The playing elevens for Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. Both teams feature a blend of experienced campaigners and promising young talent.
May 16, 2026 7:01 pm
Gujarat Titans captain has won the toss and made the strategic decision to bowl first, signaling their intent to chase. This choice often indicates a belief that the pitch will offer more assistance later or that dew might be a factor.