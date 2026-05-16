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Home / Cricket / Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans - 60th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026
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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans - 60th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Tribune Sports Desk
Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 07:42 PM May 16, 2026 IST
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Gujarat Titans won the toss and decided to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata in match 60 of the Tata Indian Premier League, 2026. (ANI)
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Venue: Eden Gardens Kolkata

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Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

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This live blog is AI generated.

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Siraj strikes, Rahane is bowled | Kolkata Knight Riders - 44/1(4.3)

May 16, 2026 7:51 pm

Mohammed Siraj delivers a peach of a delivery, rattling Ajinkya Rahane's stumps. A crucial breakthrough for Gujarat Titans, bringing an end to Rahane's innings.

Wicket! Rahane departs
44/1
Batting
1 Ajinkya Rahane 14 (14) 1×4 1×6 100
Bowling
Mohammed Siraj 1 -22 2.3ov 8.80
Kagiso Rabada 0 -22 2.0ov 11.00
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Rahane finds the fence with a sublime drive | Kolkata Knight Riders - 44/0 (4.2)

May 16, 2026 7:50 pm

Ajinkya Rahane elegantly drives Mohammed Siraj through the covers, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four runs. KKR continues to build on their strong start.

Finn Allen smashes another maximum | Kolkata Knight Riders - 38/0(3.3)

May 16, 2026 7:45 pm

Finn Allen continues his aggressive assault, sending Rabada for another huge six. He is in scintillating form, putting the bowlers under immense pressure early on.

Allen dispatches Rabada over the ropes | Kolkata Knight Riders - 32/0 (3.2)

May 16, 2026 7:45 pm

Finn Allen unleashes a powerful stroke, sending the ball sailing over the boundary for a maximum. This six adds to Kolkata Knight Riders' aggressive start, putting pressure on the bowling attack.

Allen finds the fence again | Kolkata Knight Riders - 23/0 (2.5)

May 16, 2026 7:42 pm

Finn Allen continues his aggressive start, dispatching Mohammed Siraj for another boundary. He's looking to accelerate the scoring.

Allen finds the fence with a powerful drive | Kolkata Knight Riders - 19/0 (2.4)

May 16, 2026 7:42 pm

Finn Allen unleashes a superb drive, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four runs. KKR continues to build momentum.

Rahane unleashes a majestic maximum | Kolkata Knight Riders - 11/0 (1.4)

May 16, 2026 7:37 pm

Ajinkya Rahane finds the sweet spot, sending the ball soaring over the ropes for a massive six. A powerful start to the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rahane's towering six!
11/0
Batting
Ajinkya Rahane
8 (8)
0×41×6SR 100
Finn Allen
3 (2)
0×40×6SR 150
Bowling
Kagiso Rabada 0-6
0.4 ov0 mdnEco 9
Mohammed Siraj 0-5
1.0 ov0 mdnEco 5

Squads Unveiled for Today's Clash

May 16, 2026 7:06 pm

The playing elevens for Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. Both teams feature a blend of experienced campaigners and promising young talent.

🏏 Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders
1. Ajinkya Rahane
Batsman
2. Finn Allen
Batsman
3. Cameron Green
All-rounder
4. Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Keeper
5. Manish Pandey
Batsman
6. Rinku Singh
Batsman
7. Sunil Narine
All-rounder
8. Anukul Roy
Bowler
9. Varun Chakravarthy
Bowler
10. Saurabh Dubey
Bowler
11. Kartik Tyagi
Bowler
Gujarat Titans
1. Shubman Gill
Batsman
2. Sai Sudharsan
Batsman
3. Jos Buttler
Keeper
4. Washington Sundar
All-rounder
5. Jason Holder
All-rounder
6. Nishant Sindhu
All-rounder
7. Rashid Khan
Bowler
8. Arshad Khan
Bowler
9. Kagiso Rabada
Bowler
10. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
Bowler
11. Mohammed Siraj
Bowler

Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl first

May 16, 2026 7:01 pm

Gujarat Titans captain has won the toss and made the strategic decision to bowl first, signaling their intent to chase. This choice often indicates a belief that the pitch will offer more assistance later or that dew might be a factor.

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