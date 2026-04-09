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Home / Cricket / Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - 15th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026
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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - 15th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 07:36 PM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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LSG won the toss and decided to bowl against KKR in match number 15 of Tata IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 9, 2026. (ANI)
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Venue: Eden Gardens Kolkata

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Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

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This live blog is AI generated.

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Finn Allen departs early after a quick start | Kolkata Knight Riders - 15/1 (1.4)

April 9, 2026 7:38 pm

Finn Allen, who was looking dangerous after hitting two boundaries, has been caught by Digvesh Rathi off the bowling of Prince Yadav, bringing an end to his aggressive innings.

Wicket! Finn Allen departs
15/1
Batting
1 Finn Allen 9 (8) 2×4 112.50
2 Ajinkya Rahane 5 (2) 1×4 250.00
Bowling
Prince Yadav 1 -9 0.4ov 13.50
Mohammed Shami 0 -6 1.0ov 6.00
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Finn Allen goes back-to-back with another boundary | Kolkata Knight Riders - 15/0 (1.2)

April 9, 2026 7:37 pm

Finn Allen continues his aggressive start, smashing another boundary. KKR's momentum is building rapidly in this powerplay.

Scorecard
Batting
Finn Allen
9(6) 4s: 2 6s: 0 SR: 150.00
Ajinkya Rahane
5(2) 4s: 1 6s: 0 SR: 250.00
Bowling
Prince Yadav
0/9 0.2 ov Eco: 27.00
Mohammed Shami
0/6 1.0 ov Eco: 6.00

Finn Allen unleashes a powerful drive | Kolkata Knight Riders - 11/0 (1.1)

April 9, 2026 7:36 pm

Finn Allen finds the gap with a superb shot, sending the ball racing to the fence for four runs and adding to KKR's early momentum.

Rahane finds the early boundary | Kolkata Knight Riders - 6/0 (0.6)

April 9, 2026 7:34 pm

Ajinkya Rahane opens his account with a confident boundary, sending the ball racing to the fence and signaling his intent early in the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Playing XIs are in

April 9, 2026 7:34 pm

The highly anticipated playing XIs for both Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.

🏏 Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders
1. Ajinkya Rahane
Batsman
2. Finn Allen
Keeper
3. Cameron Green
All-rounder
4. Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Keeper
5. Rinku Singh
Batsman
6. Ramandeep Singh
Batsman
7. Anukul Roy
All-rounder
8. Rovman Powell
Batsman
9. Sunil Narine
All-rounder
10. Navdeep Saini
Bowler
11. Kartik Tyagi
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants
1. Mitchell Marsh
Batsman
2. Aiden Markram
All-rounder
3. Rishabh Pant
Keeper
4. Nicholas Pooran
Keeper
5. Abdul Samad
Batsman
6. Mukul Choudhary
Keeper
7. Manimaran Siddharth
Bowler
8. Avesh Khan
Bowler
9. Mohammed Shami
Bowler
10. Digvesh Rathi
Bowler
11. Prince Yadav
Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl first after winning the toss

April 9, 2026 7:36 pm

The captain of Lucknow Super Giants won the coin toss and made the strategic decision to bowl first, inviting the opposition to set a target on this pitch.

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