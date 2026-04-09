Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - 15th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Venue: Eden Gardens Kolkata
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Finn Allen departs early after a quick start | Kolkata Knight Riders - 15/1 (1.4)
April 9, 2026 7:38 pm
Finn Allen, who was looking dangerous after hitting two boundaries, has been caught by Digvesh Rathi off the bowling of Prince Yadav, bringing an end to his aggressive innings.
Wicket! Finn Allen departs
15/1
Batting
1 Finn Allen 9 (8) 2×4 112.50
2 Ajinkya Rahane 5 (2) 1×4 250.00
Bowling
Prince Yadav 1 -9 0.4ov 13.50
Mohammed Shami 0 -6 1.0ov 6.00
Finn Allen goes back-to-back with another boundary | Kolkata Knight Riders - 15/0 (1.2)
April 9, 2026 7:37 pm
Finn Allen continues his aggressive start, smashing another boundary. KKR's momentum is building rapidly in this powerplay.
Batting
Finn Allen
9(6) 4s: 2 6s: 0 SR: 150.00
Ajinkya Rahane
5(2) 4s: 1 6s: 0 SR: 250.00
Bowling
Prince Yadav
0/9 0.2 ov Eco: 27.00
Mohammed Shami
0/6 1.0 ov Eco: 6.00
Finn Allen unleashes a powerful drive | Kolkata Knight Riders - 11/0 (1.1)
April 9, 2026 7:36 pm
Finn Allen finds the gap with a superb shot, sending the ball racing to the fence for four runs and adding to KKR's early momentum.
Rahane finds the early boundary | Kolkata Knight Riders - 6/0 (0.6)
April 9, 2026 7:34 pm
Ajinkya Rahane opens his account with a confident boundary, sending the ball racing to the fence and signaling his intent early in the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders.
The Playing XIs are in
April 9, 2026 7:34 pm
The highly anticipated playing XIs for both Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.
Kolkata Knight Riders
3. Cameron GreenAll-rounder
4. Angkrish RaghuvanshiKeeper
6. Ramandeep SinghBatsman
9. Sunil NarineAll-rounder
Lucknow Super Giants
2. Aiden MarkramAll-rounder
7. Manimaran SiddharthBowler
Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl first after winning the toss
April 9, 2026 7:36 pm
The captain of Lucknow Super Giants won the coin toss and made the strategic decision to bowl first, inviting the opposition to set a target on this pitch.