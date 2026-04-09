Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - 15th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Venue: Eden Gardens Kolkata Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. Advertisement This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Finn Allen departs early after a quick start | Kolkata Knight Riders - 15/1 (1.4) Finn Allen, who was looking dangerous after hitting two boundaries, has been caught by Digvesh Rathi off the bowling of Prince Yadav, bringing an end to his aggressive innings. Wicket! Finn Allen departs 15/1 Batting 1 Finn Allen 9 (8) 2×4 112.50 2 Ajinkya Rahane 5 (2) 1×4 250.00 Bowling Prince Yadav 1 -9 0.4ov 13.50 Mohammed Shami 0 -6 1.0ov 6.00 Advertisement

Finn Allen goes back-to-back with another boundary | Kolkata Knight Riders - 15/0 (1.2) Finn Allen continues his aggressive start, smashing another boundary. KKR's momentum is building rapidly in this powerplay. Scorecard Batting Finn Allen 9 (6) 4s: 2 6s: 0 SR: 150.00 Ajinkya Rahane 5 (2) 4s: 1 6s: 0 SR: 250.00 Bowling Prince Yadav 0/9 0.2 ov Eco: 27.00 Mohammed Shami 0/6 1.0 ov Eco: 6.00

Finn Allen unleashes a powerful drive | Kolkata Knight Riders - 11/0 (1.1) Finn Allen finds the gap with a superb shot, sending the ball racing to the fence for four runs and adding to KKR's early momentum.

Rahane finds the early boundary | Kolkata Knight Riders - 6/0 (0.6) Ajinkya Rahane opens his account with a confident boundary, sending the ball racing to the fence and signaling his intent early in the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Playing XIs are in The highly anticipated playing XIs for both Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. 🏏 Playing XI Kolkata Knight Riders 1. Ajinkya Rahane Batsman 2. Finn Allen Keeper 3. Cameron Green All-rounder 4. Angkrish Raghuvanshi Keeper 5. Rinku Singh Batsman 6. Ramandeep Singh Batsman 7. Anukul Roy All-rounder 8. Rovman Powell Batsman 9. Sunil Narine All-rounder 10. Navdeep Saini Bowler 11. Kartik Tyagi Bowler Lucknow Super Giants 1. Mitchell Marsh Batsman 2. Aiden Markram All-rounder 3. Rishabh Pant Keeper 4. Nicholas Pooran Keeper 5. Abdul Samad Batsman 6. Mukul Choudhary Keeper 7. Manimaran Siddharth Bowler 8. Avesh Khan Bowler 9. Mohammed Shami Bowler 10. Digvesh Rathi Bowler 11. Prince Yadav Bowler