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Home / Cricket / Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - 12th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026
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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - 12th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 07:07 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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Venue: Eden Gardens Kolkata

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Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

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This live blog is AI generated.

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Green falls to Bartlett, caught behind | Kolkata Knight Riders - 16/2 (2.0)

April 6, 2026 7:40 pm

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Cameron Green, after a promising boundary, is caught behind by Prabhsimran Singh off Xavier Bartlett. Two quick wickets for Punjab Kings, putting KKR under early pressure.

Wicket! Green departs
16/2
Batting
Cameron Green
c & b
4
Runs
2
Balls
1
4s
0
6s
200.00
SR
Ajinkya Rahane
6
Runs
3
Balls
1
4s
0
6s
200.00
SR
Bowling
Xavier Bartlett
2
Wkts
4
Runs
1.0
Ovs
0
Mdn
4.00
Eco
Arshdeep Singh
0
Wkts
12
Runs
1.0
Ovs
0
Mdn
12.00
Eco

Cameron Green opens his account with a boundary | Kolkata Knight Riders - 12/1 (1.4)

April 6, 2026 7:39 pm

Cameron Green, the new man in, dispatches a short delivery from Xavier Bartlett to the boundary. A confident start after the fall of a wicket.

Finn Allen caught behind, early breakthrough for Punjab Kings | Kolkata Knight Riders - 12/1 (1.4)

April 6, 2026 7:39 pm

Xavier Bartlett strikes, removing Finn Allen who is caught by Prabhsimran Singh behind the stumps. A crucial wicket for Punjab Kings, shifting the momentum early in the innings.

Finn Allen departs early
12/1
Batting
1 Finn Allen 6 (6) 1×4 100.00
2 Ajinkya Rahane 6 (3) 1×4 200.00
Bowling
Xavier Bartlett 1 -0 0.4ov 0.00
Arshdeep Singh 0 -12 1.0ov 12.00

Rahane drives through the covers for four | Kolkata Knight Riders - 7/0(0.4)

April 6, 2026 7:34 pm

Ajinkya Rahane finds the gap with exquisite timing, sending the ball racing to the boundary. A crucial boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking for KKR.

Finn Allen unleashes the first boundary of the innings | Kolkata Knight Riders - 6/0(0.3)

April 6, 2026 7:32 pm

Finn Allen gets off the mark with a superb boundary, driving a full delivery through the covers. A confident start for KKR as they look to build a strong total.

First Boundary
6/0
Batting
Finn Allen
4
Runs
1
Balls
1
4s
0
6s
400.00
SR
Ajinkya Rahane
2
Runs
2
Balls
0
4s
0
6s
100.00
SR
Bowling
Arshdeep Singh
0
Wkts
6
Runs
0.3
Ovs
12.00
ECO

Squads Unveiled for Today's Clash

April 6, 2026 7:07 pm

The playing XIs for Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have been announced, featuring a blend of experienced campaigners and exciting young talent ready to battle it out.

🏏 Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders
1. Finn Allen
Keeper
2. Ajinkya Rahane
Batsman
3. Cameron Green
All-rounder
4. Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Keeper
5. Rovman Powell
Batsman
6. Rinku Singh
Batsman
7. Ramandeep Singh
Batsman
8. Anukul Roy
All-rounder
9. Navdeep Saini
Bowler
10. Vaibhav Arora
Bowler
11. Kartik Tyagi
Bowler
Punjab Kings
1. Prabhsimran Singh
Keeper
2. Cooper Connolly
All-rounder
3. Shreyas Iyer
Batsman
4. Nehal Wadhera
Batsman
5. Shashank Singh
Batsman
6. Marcus Stoinis
All-rounder
7. Vyshak Vijaykumar
Bowler
8. Marco Jansen
All-rounder
9. Xavier Bartlett
Bowler
10. Arshdeep Singh
Bowler
11. Yuzvendra Chahal
Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, opt to bat

April 6, 2026 7:01 pm

The coin falls in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders, who have decided to bat first in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

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