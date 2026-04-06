Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - 12th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Venue: Eden Gardens Kolkata
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Green falls to Bartlett, caught behind | Kolkata Knight Riders - 16/2 (2.0)
April 6, 2026 7:40 pm
Cameron Green, after a promising boundary, is caught behind by Prabhsimran Singh off Xavier Bartlett. Two quick wickets for Punjab Kings, putting KKR under early pressure.
Wicket! Green departs
16/2
Batting
Bowling
Cameron Green opens his account with a boundary | Kolkata Knight Riders - 12/1 (1.4)
April 6, 2026 7:39 pm
Cameron Green, the new man in, dispatches a short delivery from Xavier Bartlett to the boundary. A confident start after the fall of a wicket.
Finn Allen caught behind, early breakthrough for Punjab Kings | Kolkata Knight Riders - 12/1 (1.4)
April 6, 2026 7:39 pm
Xavier Bartlett strikes, removing Finn Allen who is caught by Prabhsimran Singh behind the stumps. A crucial wicket for Punjab Kings, shifting the momentum early in the innings.
Finn Allen departs early
12/1
Batting
1 Finn Allen 6 (6) 1×4 100.00
2 Ajinkya Rahane 6 (3) 1×4 200.00
Bowling
Xavier Bartlett 1 -0 0.4ov 0.00
Arshdeep Singh 0 -12 1.0ov 12.00
Rahane drives through the covers for four | Kolkata Knight Riders - 7/0(0.4)
April 6, 2026 7:34 pm
Ajinkya Rahane finds the gap with exquisite timing, sending the ball racing to the boundary. A crucial boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking for KKR.
Finn Allen unleashes the first boundary of the innings | Kolkata Knight Riders - 6/0(0.3)
April 6, 2026 7:32 pm
Finn Allen gets off the mark with a superb boundary, driving a full delivery through the covers. A confident start for KKR as they look to build a strong total.
Squads Unveiled for Today's Clash
April 6, 2026 7:07 pm
The playing XIs for Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have been announced, featuring a blend of experienced campaigners and exciting young talent ready to battle it out.
Kolkata Knight Riders
3. Cameron GreenAll-rounder
4. Angkrish RaghuvanshiKeeper
7. Ramandeep SinghBatsman
Punjab Kings
1. Prabhsimran SinghKeeper
2. Cooper ConnollyAll-rounder
6. Marcus StoinisAll-rounder
7. Vyshak VijaykumarBowler
8. Marco JansenAll-rounder
11. Yuzvendra ChahalBowler
Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, opt to bat
April 6, 2026 7:01 pm
The coin falls in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders, who have decided to bat first in what promises to be an exciting encounter.