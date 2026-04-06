Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - 12th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Green falls to Bartlett, caught behind | Kolkata Knight Riders - 16/2 (2.0) Advertisement Cameron Green, after a promising boundary, is caught behind by Prabhsimran Singh off Xavier Bartlett. Two quick wickets for Punjab Kings, putting KKR under early pressure. Wicket! Green departs 16/2 Batting Cameron Green c & b 4 Runs 2 Balls 1 4s 0 6s 200.00 SR Ajinkya Rahane 6 Runs 3 Balls 1 4s 0 6s 200.00 SR Bowling Xavier Bartlett 2 Wkts 4 Runs 1.0 Ovs 0 Mdn 4.00 Eco Arshdeep Singh 0 Wkts 12 Runs 1.0 Ovs 0 Mdn 12.00 Eco

Cameron Green opens his account with a boundary | Kolkata Knight Riders - 12/1 (1.4) Cameron Green, the new man in, dispatches a short delivery from Xavier Bartlett to the boundary. A confident start after the fall of a wicket.

Finn Allen caught behind, early breakthrough for Punjab Kings | Kolkata Knight Riders - 12/1 (1.4) Xavier Bartlett strikes, removing Finn Allen who is caught by Prabhsimran Singh behind the stumps. A crucial wicket for Punjab Kings, shifting the momentum early in the innings. Finn Allen departs early 12/1 Batting 1 Finn Allen 6 (6) 1×4 100.00 2 Ajinkya Rahane 6 (3) 1×4 200.00 Bowling Xavier Bartlett 1 -0 0.4ov 0.00 Arshdeep Singh 0 -12 1.0ov 12.00

Rahane drives through the covers for four | Kolkata Knight Riders - 7/0(0.4) Ajinkya Rahane finds the gap with exquisite timing, sending the ball racing to the boundary. A crucial boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking for KKR.

Finn Allen unleashes the first boundary of the innings | Kolkata Knight Riders - 6/0(0.3) Finn Allen gets off the mark with a superb boundary, driving a full delivery through the covers. A confident start for KKR as they look to build a strong total. First Boundary 6/0 Batting Finn Allen 4 Runs 1 Balls 1 4s 0 6s 400.00 SR Ajinkya Rahane 2 Runs 2 Balls 0 4s 0 6s 100.00 SR Bowling Arshdeep Singh 0 Wkts 6 Runs 0.3 Ovs 12.00 ECO

Squads Unveiled for Today's Clash The playing XIs for Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have been announced, featuring a blend of experienced campaigners and exciting young talent ready to battle it out. 🏏 Playing XI Kolkata Knight Riders 1. Finn Allen Keeper 2. Ajinkya Rahane Batsman 3. Cameron Green All-rounder 4. Angkrish Raghuvanshi Keeper 5. Rovman Powell Batsman 6. Rinku Singh Batsman 7. Ramandeep Singh Batsman 8. Anukul Roy All-rounder 9. Navdeep Saini Bowler 10. Vaibhav Arora Bowler 11. Kartik Tyagi Bowler Punjab Kings 1. Prabhsimran Singh Keeper 2. Cooper Connolly All-rounder 3. Shreyas Iyer Batsman 4. Nehal Wadhera Batsman 5. Shashank Singh Batsman 6. Marcus Stoinis All-rounder 7. Vyshak Vijaykumar Bowler 8. Marco Jansen All-rounder 9. Xavier Bartlett Bowler 10. Arshdeep Singh Bowler 11. Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler