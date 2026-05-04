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Home / Cricket / Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - 47th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026
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Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - 47th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Tribune Sports Desk
Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 08:07 PM May 04, 2026 IST
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Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants. Image credits/Instagram @iplt20
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Venue: Wankhede Stadium Mumbai City

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Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

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This live blog is AI generated.

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Pooran falls after a dazzling innings | Lucknow Super Giants - 123/2 (8.1)

May 4, 2026 8:13 pm

Nicholas Pooran's electrifying innings comes to an end, caught by Ryan Rickelton off Corbin Bosch. A vital breakthrough for the fielding side after a destructive partnership.

Pooran falls after a dazzling innings
123/2
Batting
Nicholas Pooranc Ryan Rickelton b Corbin Bosch
63(21) 4s: 1 6s: 8 SR: 300.00
Mitchell Marshnot out
44(24) 4s: 4 6s: 3 SR: 183.33
Bowling
Corbin Bosch
1/16 1.1 ov Eco: 13.71
Deepak Chahar
0/28 2.0 ov Eco: 14.00
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Pooran's explosive innings ends | Lucknow Super Giants - 123/1 (8.1)

May 4, 2026 8:13 pm

Nicholas Pooran's blistering knock comes to an end as he is caught by Ryan Rickelton off the bowling of Corbin Bosch. A crucial breakthrough for the fielding side after a destructive partnership.

Wicket! Pooran departs
123/1
Batting
Nicholas Pooran
c Ryan Rickelton b Corbin Bosch
63
Runs
20
Balls
1
4s
8
6s
315.00
SR
Mitchell Marsh
not out
44
Runs
24
Balls
4
4s
3
6s
183.33
SR
Bowling
Deepak Chahar
0
Wkts
28
Runs
2.0
Ovs
14.00
ECO
Corbin Bosch
1
Wkts
16
Runs
1.1
Ovs
14.54
ECO

Pooran smashes another maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 114/1 (7.2)

May 4, 2026 8:10 pm

Nicholas Pooran continues his incredible hitting, smashing another six off Deepak Chahar. He is showing no signs of slowing down after his fifty.

Pooran's fifty lights up the stadium | Lucknow Super Giants - 112/1 (7.1)

May 4, 2026 8:08 pm

Nicholas Pooran reaches a blistering fifty with a colossal six off Deepak Chahar! His aggressive hitting has propelled Lucknow Super Giants to a commanding position.

FIFTY FOR POORAN!
Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran brings up his fifty with a magnificent six!
50

Marsh muscles one over the ropes | Lucknow Super Giants - 106/1 (7.0)

May 4, 2026 8:07 pm

Mitchell Marsh unleashes a powerful six off Corbin Bosch, sending the ball sailing into the stands. His aggressive batting is propelling Lucknow Super Giants' score.

Pooran dispatches Bosch for a maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 91/1 (6.1)

May 4, 2026 8:04 pm

Nicholas Pooran continues his boundary-hitting spree, launching a massive six off Corbin Bosch. His aggressive approach is keeping the scoreboard ticking rapidly for Lucknow Super Giants.

Lucknow Super Giants dominate powerplay | Lucknow Super Giants - 90/1 (6.0)

May 4, 2026 8:01 pm

Lucknow Super Giants have unleashed a batting masterclass in the powerplay, smashing 90 runs for the loss of just one wicket. Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran led the charge with explosive hitting.

Over 6
Allah Ghazanfar
90/1
14 Runs 0 Wkt
Nicholas Pooran 39(12)Mitchell Marsh 35(20)

Explosive Over for Lucknow Super Giants | Lucknow Super Giants - 90/1 (6.0)

May 4, 2026 8:00 pm

Allah Ghazanfar's over saw a flurry of 19 runs, including a four and two sixes, with Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh continuing their aggressive batting. No wickets fell in this high-scoring over.

Over 6
by Allah Ghazanfar
90/1
19 runs · 0W
Nicholas Pooran 39(12)  Mitchell Marsh 35(20)

Pooran finishes the powerplay with a flourish | Lucknow Super Giants - 90/1 (6.0)

May 4, 2026 8:00 pm

Nicholas Pooran continues his explosive hitting, sending another massive six over the boundary off Allah Ghazanfar to finish the powerplay with a flourish.

Over 6
by Allah Ghazanfar
90/1
14 runs · 0W
Nicholas Pooran 39(12)  Mitchell Marsh 35(20)

Pooran unleashes another maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 76/1 (5.2)

May 4, 2026 7:58 pm

Nicholas Pooran continues his explosive hitting, sending the ball soaring over the boundary for a massive six off Allah Ghazanfar. The Lucknow Super Giants are piling on the runs.

Pooran dispatches Ghazanfar to the fence | Lucknow Super Giants - 72/1(5.1)

May 4, 2026 7:57 pm

Nicholas Pooran continues his aggressive assault, finding the boundary with a powerful shot off Allah Ghazanfar. The Lucknow Super Giants are maintaining their high scoring rate, putting pressure on the opposition.

Pooran unleashes another maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 65/1 (4.4)

May 4, 2026 7:54 pm

Nicholas Pooran continues his aggressive display, smashing another six off Will Jacks. The Lucknow Super Giants are building a strong total with powerful hitting.

Pooran unleashes another maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 59/1 (4.3)

May 4, 2026 7:54 pm

Nicholas Pooran continues his aggressive play, smashing another six off Will Jacks. The Lucknow Super Giants are accelerating their scoring rate with powerful hitting.

Pooran's Six Brings Up Fifty for LSG | Lucknow Super Giants - 51/1 (4.0)

May 4, 2026 7:52 pm

Nicholas Pooran launches a magnificent six off Will Jacks, propelling Lucknow Super Giants past the 50-run mark in just 4.1 overs. He now has 9 runs from 4 balls.

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS REACH FIFTY
Nicholas Pooran
Lucknow Super Giants cross the 50-run mark!
50

Marsh dispatches Bumrah for another boundary | Lucknow Super Giants - 44/1 (3.4)

May 4, 2026 7:49 pm

Mitchell Marsh continues his onslaught, driving Jasprit Bumrah for a well-timed four. The scoring rate is certainly picking up for Lucknow Super Giants.

Mitchell Marsh dispatches Bumrah for a maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 40/1 (3.3)

May 4, 2026 7:48 pm

Mitchell Marsh unleashes a colossal six off Jasprit Bumrah, adding crucial runs to the Lucknow Super Giants' total and accelerating the scoring rate. A powerful statement from the batsman.

Mitchell Marsh powers a six

Inglis departs after a quick start | Lucknow Super Giants - 29/1 (2.3)

May 4, 2026 7:42 pm

Josh Inglis, after a brisk start, is caught by Suryakumar Yadav off Allah Ghazanfar. A crucial wicket for Mumbai Indians, shifting the momentum.

Wicket! Inglis departs
29/1
Batting
Josh Inglis
c Suryakumar Yadav b Allah Ghazanfar
13
Runs
5
Balls
3
4s
0
6s
260.00
SR
Mitchell Marsh
not out
16
Runs
10
Balls
2
4s
1
6s
160.00
SR
Bowling
Allah Ghazanfar
1
Wkts
8
Runs
0.3
Ovs
0
Mdn
16.00
Eco
Jasprit Bumrah
0
Wkts
10
Runs
1.0
Ovs
0
Mdn
10.00
Eco

Inglis departs, caught by Yadav | Lucknow Super Giants - 29/1 (2.2)

May 4, 2026 7:42 pm

Josh Inglis falls after a quickfire start, caught by Suryakumar Yadav off the bowling of Allah Ghazanfar. A crucial breakthrough for Mumbai Indians as they get their first wicket.

Wicket! Inglis departs
29/1
Batting
Josh Inglis
c Suryakumar Yadav b Allah Ghazanfar
13
Runs
4
Balls
3
4s
0
6s
325.00
SR
Mitchell Marsh
not out
16
Runs
10
Balls
2
4s
1
6s
160.00
SR
Bowling
Allah Ghazanfar
1
Wkts
8
Runs
0.2
Ovs
0
Mdn
24.00
Eco
Jasprit Bumrah
0
Wkts
10
Runs
1.0
Ovs
0
Mdn
10.00
Eco

Josh Inglis dispatches it to the fence | Lucknow Super Giants - 25/0 (2.1)

May 4, 2026 7:40 pm

Josh Inglis unleashes a powerful drive, sending the ball rocketing to the boundary for four runs. A brilliant display of timing and placement early in his innings.

Marsh unleashes a powerful drive | Lucknow Super Giants - 21/0 (2.0)

May 4, 2026 7:38 pm

Mitchell Marsh continues to dominate, sending a well-timed drive to the boundary. His aggressive start is providing Lucknow Super Giants with excellent early momentum.

Marsh dispatches the ball to the fence | Lucknow Super Giants - 10/0 (0.3)

May 4, 2026 7:32 pm

Mitchell Marsh continues his aggressive start, finding the boundary with a well-timed shot. The Lucknow Super Giants are building early momentum.

Marsh unleashes a thunderous maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 6/0 (0.2)

May 4, 2026 7:31 pm

Mitchell Marsh gets off the mark in style, launching the ball over the ropes for a massive six. A powerful statement from the batsman early in the innings, setting the tone for Lucknow Super Giants.

Squads Unveiled for Today's Clash

May 4, 2026 7:07 pm

The playing elevens for both Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.

🏏 Playing XI
Mumbai Indians
Ryan Rickelton
Keeper
Naman Dhir
Batsman
Suryakumar Yadav
Batsman
Tilak Varma
Batsman
Will Jacks
All-rounder
Raj Bawa
All-rounder
Corbin Bosch
All-rounder
Deepak Chahar
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah
Bowler
Allah Ghazanfar
Bowler
Raghu Sharma
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants
Mitchell Marsh
Batsman
Josh Inglis
Keeper
Nicholas Pooran
Keeper
Aiden Markram
All-rounder
Rishabh Pant
Keeper
Akshat Raghuwanshi
Batsman
Himmat Singh
Batsman
Mohammed Shami
Bowler
Mohsin Khan
Bowler
Avesh Khan
Bowler
Prince Yadav
Bowler

Mumbai Indians win the toss and elect to bowl first

May 4, 2026 7:01 pm

The coin flip goes in favour of Mumbai Indians, and their captain has made the strategic decision to bowl first, aiming to utilize the conditions early on and chase a target in the second innings.

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