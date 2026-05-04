Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - 47th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Pooran falls after a dazzling innings | Lucknow Super Giants - 123/2 (8.1) Nicholas Pooran's electrifying innings comes to an end, caught by Ryan Rickelton off Corbin Bosch. A vital breakthrough for the fielding side after a destructive partnership. Pooran falls after a dazzling innings 123/2 Batting Nicholas Pooran c Ryan Rickelton b Corbin Bosch 63 (21) 4s: 1 6s: 8 SR: 300.00 Mitchell Marsh not out 44 (24) 4s: 4 6s: 3 SR: 183.33 Bowling Corbin Bosch 1/16 1.1 ov Eco: 13.71 Deepak Chahar 0/28 2.0 ov Eco: 14.00 Advertisement

Pooran's explosive innings ends | Lucknow Super Giants - 123/1 (8.1) Nicholas Pooran's blistering knock comes to an end as he is caught by Ryan Rickelton off the bowling of Corbin Bosch. A crucial breakthrough for the fielding side after a destructive partnership. Wicket! Pooran departs 123/1 Batting Nicholas Pooran c Ryan Rickelton b Corbin Bosch 63 Runs 20 Balls 1 4s 8 6s 315.00 SR Mitchell Marsh not out 44 Runs 24 Balls 4 4s 3 6s 183.33 SR Bowling Deepak Chahar 0 Wkts 28 Runs 2.0 Ovs 14.00 ECO Corbin Bosch 1 Wkts 16 Runs 1.1 Ovs 14.54 ECO

Pooran smashes another maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 114/1 (7.2) Nicholas Pooran continues his incredible hitting, smashing another six off Deepak Chahar. He is showing no signs of slowing down after his fifty.

Pooran's fifty lights up the stadium | Lucknow Super Giants - 112/1 (7.1) Nicholas Pooran reaches a blistering fifty with a colossal six off Deepak Chahar! His aggressive hitting has propelled Lucknow Super Giants to a commanding position. FIFTY FOR POORAN! Nicholas Pooran Nicholas Pooran brings up his fifty with a magnificent six! 50

Marsh muscles one over the ropes | Lucknow Super Giants - 106/1 (7.0) Mitchell Marsh unleashes a powerful six off Corbin Bosch, sending the ball sailing into the stands. His aggressive batting is propelling Lucknow Super Giants' score.

Pooran dispatches Bosch for a maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 91/1 (6.1) Nicholas Pooran continues his boundary-hitting spree, launching a massive six off Corbin Bosch. His aggressive approach is keeping the scoreboard ticking rapidly for Lucknow Super Giants.

Lucknow Super Giants dominate powerplay | Lucknow Super Giants - 90/1 (6.0) Lucknow Super Giants have unleashed a batting masterclass in the powerplay, smashing 90 runs for the loss of just one wicket. Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran led the charge with explosive hitting. Over 6 Allah Ghazanfar 90/1 14 Runs 0 Wkt Nicholas Pooran 39(12) Mitchell Marsh 35(20)

Explosive Over for Lucknow Super Giants | Lucknow Super Giants - 90/1 (6.0) Allah Ghazanfar's over saw a flurry of 19 runs, including a four and two sixes, with Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh continuing their aggressive batting. No wickets fell in this high-scoring over. Over 6 by Allah Ghazanfar 90/1 19 runs · 0W Nicholas Pooran 39(12) Mitchell Marsh 35(20)

Pooran finishes the powerplay with a flourish | Lucknow Super Giants - 90/1 (6.0) Nicholas Pooran continues his explosive hitting, sending another massive six over the boundary off Allah Ghazanfar to finish the powerplay with a flourish. Over 6 by Allah Ghazanfar 90/1 14 runs · 0W Nicholas Pooran 39(12) Mitchell Marsh 35(20)

Pooran unleashes another maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 76/1 (5.2) Nicholas Pooran continues his explosive hitting, sending the ball soaring over the boundary for a massive six off Allah Ghazanfar. The Lucknow Super Giants are piling on the runs.

Pooran dispatches Ghazanfar to the fence | Lucknow Super Giants - 72/1(5.1) Nicholas Pooran continues his aggressive assault, finding the boundary with a powerful shot off Allah Ghazanfar. The Lucknow Super Giants are maintaining their high scoring rate, putting pressure on the opposition.

Pooran unleashes another maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 65/1 (4.4) Nicholas Pooran continues his aggressive display, smashing another six off Will Jacks. The Lucknow Super Giants are building a strong total with powerful hitting.

Pooran unleashes another maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 59/1 (4.3) Nicholas Pooran continues his aggressive play, smashing another six off Will Jacks. The Lucknow Super Giants are accelerating their scoring rate with powerful hitting.

Pooran's Six Brings Up Fifty for LSG | Lucknow Super Giants - 51/1 (4.0) Nicholas Pooran launches a magnificent six off Will Jacks, propelling Lucknow Super Giants past the 50-run mark in just 4.1 overs. He now has 9 runs from 4 balls. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS REACH FIFTY Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants cross the 50-run mark! 50

Marsh dispatches Bumrah for another boundary | Lucknow Super Giants - 44/1 (3.4) Mitchell Marsh continues his onslaught, driving Jasprit Bumrah for a well-timed four. The scoring rate is certainly picking up for Lucknow Super Giants.

Mitchell Marsh dispatches Bumrah for a maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 40/1 (3.3) Mitchell Marsh unleashes a colossal six off Jasprit Bumrah, adding crucial runs to the Lucknow Super Giants' total and accelerating the scoring rate. A powerful statement from the batsman. Mitchell Marsh powers a six

Inglis departs after a quick start | Lucknow Super Giants - 29/1 (2.3) Josh Inglis, after a brisk start, is caught by Suryakumar Yadav off Allah Ghazanfar. A crucial wicket for Mumbai Indians, shifting the momentum. Wicket! Inglis departs 29/1 Batting Josh Inglis c Suryakumar Yadav b Allah Ghazanfar 13 Runs 5 Balls 3 4s 0 6s 260.00 SR Mitchell Marsh not out 16 Runs 10 Balls 2 4s 1 6s 160.00 SR Bowling Allah Ghazanfar 1 Wkts 8 Runs 0.3 Ovs 0 Mdn 16.00 Eco Jasprit Bumrah 0 Wkts 10 Runs 1.0 Ovs 0 Mdn 10.00 Eco

Inglis departs, caught by Yadav | Lucknow Super Giants - 29/1 (2.2) Josh Inglis falls after a quickfire start, caught by Suryakumar Yadav off the bowling of Allah Ghazanfar. A crucial breakthrough for Mumbai Indians as they get their first wicket. Wicket! Inglis departs 29/1 Batting Josh Inglis c Suryakumar Yadav b Allah Ghazanfar 13 Runs 4 Balls 3 4s 0 6s 325.00 SR Mitchell Marsh not out 16 Runs 10 Balls 2 4s 1 6s 160.00 SR Bowling Allah Ghazanfar 1 Wkts 8 Runs 0.2 Ovs 0 Mdn 24.00 Eco Jasprit Bumrah 0 Wkts 10 Runs 1.0 Ovs 0 Mdn 10.00 Eco

Josh Inglis dispatches it to the fence | Lucknow Super Giants - 25/0 (2.1) Josh Inglis unleashes a powerful drive, sending the ball rocketing to the boundary for four runs. A brilliant display of timing and placement early in his innings.

Marsh unleashes a powerful drive | Lucknow Super Giants - 21/0 (2.0) Mitchell Marsh continues to dominate, sending a well-timed drive to the boundary. His aggressive start is providing Lucknow Super Giants with excellent early momentum.

Marsh dispatches the ball to the fence | Lucknow Super Giants - 10/0 (0.3) Mitchell Marsh continues his aggressive start, finding the boundary with a well-timed shot. The Lucknow Super Giants are building early momentum.

Marsh unleashes a thunderous maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 6/0 (0.2) Mitchell Marsh gets off the mark in style, launching the ball over the ropes for a massive six. A powerful statement from the batsman early in the innings, setting the tone for Lucknow Super Giants.

Squads Unveiled for Today's Clash The playing elevens for both Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. 🏏 Playing XI Mumbai Indians Ryan Rickelton Keeper Naman Dhir Batsman Suryakumar Yadav Batsman Tilak Varma Batsman Will Jacks All-rounder Raj Bawa All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Deepak Chahar Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Allah Ghazanfar Bowler Raghu Sharma Bowler Lucknow Super Giants Mitchell Marsh Batsman Josh Inglis Keeper Nicholas Pooran Keeper Aiden Markram All-rounder Rishabh Pant Keeper Akshat Raghuwanshi Batsman Himmat Singh Batsman Mohammed Shami Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler